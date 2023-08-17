HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Indians putting the pieces together to a new puzzle

Aug. 16—A lot of things have changed around the Madison Central football program in the past eight months.

Head coach Mike Holcomb stepped down.

Defensive coordinator William Blair took over the program.

The team's starting quarterback, a Division I offensive lineman and 14 other seniors graduated, while two high-profile athletes transferred to Lexington Christian Academy.

Realignment by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association put the 2022 Class 5A State Championships — Frederick Douglass — in Central's district.

And new turf is being installed at Tomahawk Valley.

"That's the great thing about high school football. There's always change," Blair said.

One thing, however, hasn't changed.

The expectations are still the same.

"You always want to have a great picture, but the pieces are different every year," Blair said. "If you lose one or two pieces, then you have one or two new pieces come in. They aren't exactly what you had before, so you have to figure out how to make them fit. It's a puzzle."

The Indians won 19 games during Holcomb's two seasons at the school and advanced to the region championship game twice.

Central retained much — but not all — of last year's coaching staff.

Corey Chapman was promoted to defensive coordinator and Tyler Mattingly, who won a state title as an assistant coach at South Oldham in 2021, was brought in to run the team's offense.

"We've got some problem solvers on this team," Blair said. "We have solid coaches who are getting guys in the right positions."

There will certainly be lots of new faces in new positions this season for the Indians.

Eli Steele began the 2021 season as Central's starting quarterback before transfer Hagan Harrison took over under center.

He spent the past two years making big plays in the secondary and being a leader for the defense.

Now, the senior has a chance to once again take charge of the offense.

And he is making the most of that opportunity.

"He is doing a great job," Blair said of Steele. "Now, he has to make pre-snaps and post-snap reads. He's got one play before he snaps it that he can go to, or he can run the play and make a read off of something else — and it's something he has never done before."

A lot of players on offense will be in roles they've never been in before.

"We lost a lot of firepower," Wells said.

Bryant Mathis is Central's most experienced returning running back. The junior had only 21 carries for 187 yards and a touchdown last season.

Senior Leo Sotelo — the team's leading tackler last year — will see plenty of action in the backfield, along with sophomore Daveionne Debruce, who has no varsity experience.

Central also lost most of its wide receivers.

Seniors K.J. Wells and Parker Mullins (two catches, 26 yards) and junior Nathan Ogle (two catches for 35 yards) are the only returning players who had a reception last season.

Senior Jaylon Beard is back with the team and will give the Indians another offensive threat, along with sophomore tight end Austin Tremblay and junior Cody Morrison.

Wells had only three catches for just 23 yards last season, but has the ability make a big impact all over the field in multiple roles.

In addition to catching passes and serving as the team's holder on special teams, the senior is the second-string quarterback.

"He took it on," Blair said of Wells playing receiver and quarterback. "He said, 'Coach, I want to do both.' He wants to be a coach one day. So, he wants to learn everything."

Senior Aiden Howard recently committed to Miami University (Ohio) and will anchor the offensive line again at left tackle.

"He has really emerged as a leader," Blair said of Howard. "I think going to some of these colleges and seeing how they practice and how they do things and he has matured a lot — and that is awesome for the other guys to see."

Seniors Iyari Gillis and Jeff Bishop (6-foot-8) and junior Will Soard are also back. Junior Zach Cowper transferred into the program and brings exceptional strength to the line.

"He is a huge addition," Blair said of Cowper.

The Indians are much more experienced on defense, bringing back eight players who got significant playing time a year ago.

Senior Kendrick Williams, juniors Taveon Kirby (38 tackles, two sacks in 2022) and Josh Green return to the defensive line and will be joined by Cowper.

Austin Trembley will see action at both linebacker on the line.

Seniors Hayden Kiser (65 sacks) and Sotelo (80 tackles) are back to anchor a linebacker unit which will be without Sam Farmer (injury) for a while.

"Hayden is the captain of the defense," Blair said. "He is the leader, along with Leo."

The secondary will feature Mathis (23 tackles), Mullins, Morrison, senior Jackson Taylor and junior Jackson Prichard.

Sophomore Peyton Guilbault is set to handle all the kicking duties for Central this season.

The Indians have arguably one of the toughest schedules in the state.

The 10 teams they are set to face had a combined record of 89-36 last season and won 16 playoff games, including a state title (Douglass).

"Every game we play in, is going to have a big-game atmosphere," Blair said. "Every game is going to have a big crowd — and that's what you want. You want that experience."