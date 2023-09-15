High School Football: Hawley-Albany game will be played at Hardin-Simmons tonight

The football game between the two defending Class 2A state champions finally has a site.

Albany will play Hawley at Hardin-Simmons’ Shelton Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Albany (3-0) is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A Division II by Texas Football, while Hawley (2-1) is No. 4 in 2A D-II.

Hawley had been looking for a place to play the game after recent rain made its field, Forrest Field, unplayable on Thursday with more expected overnight.

After announcing the decision on Facebook on Thursday, it took approximately 18 hours before the school announced it had found a site Friday morning.

