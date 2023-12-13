High School Football: Gordon dethrones two-time defending state champion Westbrook

ARLINGTON — Westbrook couldn’t stop the speedy Gordon offense. The Longhorns, though, had no trouble shutting down the Wildcats offense.

Gordon scored on every possession in the first half, while Stryker Reed’s 65-yard interception return for a touchdown highlighted the fourth consecutive stop of a Westbrook drive for a 56-14 lead.

The two-time defending state champions never recovered.

Riley Reed ran for three touchdowns, and Stryker Reed ran for a TD and threw for another as Gordon beat Westbrook 70-14 in the Class 1A Division I six-man state football championship game Wednesday at AT&T Stadium.

Gordon's Riley Reed scores a touchdown against Westbrook during the 1A DI UIL Texas state title game at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

It’s Gordon’s third state title and first since 1999. The Longhorns also won a state title in 1996 — their only other appearance.

It’s also the third state crown for Gordon coach Mike Reed, who was making his sixth state title game appearance. He led Rule to two state title games (2006-07) and Throckmorton to three (2010-12) — winning the last two.

Mercy-rule win

Gordon (15-0) had a chance to end the game on its first possession of the second half. Westbrook got the ball to start the second half and drove to the Gordon 4-yard line but turned the ball over on downs. Gordon then got down to the Wildcats’ 37 and fumbled the ball away. It was the first time the Longhorns didn’t score on a possession.

But Westbrook (13-2) fumbled the ball back two plays later.

And the Longhorns ended the game on the 45-point mercy rule as Styker Reed ran 16 yards for a TD with 3:45 remaining in the third quarter.

How it started

Gordon won the toss and needed four plays to cover 40 yards. Riley Reed, no relation to coach Reed and his son Styker, ran 14 yards for a TD.

Westbrook answered the Longhorns’ first two scores.

Keegan Gilbreath ran 46 yards for a Westbrook TD, and, after Stryker Reed threw a 10-yard TD pass to Brayden Walters, Grayson Jeffrey ran 36 yards for a Westbrook TD.

Gordon, however, blocked the PAT kick after Jeffrey to preserve a 16-14 lead with 5:20 left in the first quarter.

Gordon, which never trailed in the game, would pull away from there.

Styker Reed ran 38 yards for a TD and a 24-14 lead, and Westbrook couldn’t pick up a first down on its ensuing drive — turning the ball over downs at its own 24. Three plays later Riley Reed ran 3 yards for a TD — and the rout was on.

By the time Westbrook found the end zone again, Gordon had already put up 56 points.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Gordon topples Westbrook for D-I state six-man football title