High school football Games of the Week: Can South Bend Riley stay undefeated?

Some compelling IHSAA high school football games are on the slate as we reach the end of September. Here are the South Bend-area Games of the Week previews:

South Bend Riley Wildcats (6-0) vs. New Prairie Cougars (5-1)

When/Where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Amzie Miller Field, New Carlisle.

Series: New Prairie leads 9-1 following 42-21 victory Sept. 30, 2022 at Riley. … New Prairie has won last nine games in series after Riley won 27-12 in 2011 sectional first round.

Last week: Coach Darrick Lee’s Wildcats earned their third shutout victory of the season in 26-0 victory over visiting South Bend Washington. … Coach Casey McKim’s Cougars won fifth straight game 49-0 at South Bend Adams.

Rankings: Riley is No. 5 in the South Bend Tribune Power Rankings, No. 13 in Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 4A poll and No. 13 in Associated Press Class 4A media poll. … New Prairie is No. 3 in the Tribune Power Rankings, No. 10 in IFCA Class 4A poll and No. 10 in AP Class 4A media poll.

Extra points: Matchup of Northern Indiana Conference division leaders — Wildcats are 3-0 in North-South and Cougars are 3-0 in East-West. … The 6-0 start by Riley is its best since 6-0 start during 8-2 campaign in 1965 under coach Jim Whitmer. … Riley’s balanced offensive attack is led by junior quarterback Austin White (723 yards and 13 touchdowns passing; 213 yards and two touchdowns rushing) and senior running back Dominick Jolley (662 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing). … The Wildcats’ defense, led by senior linebacker Robert Nabieu (29 tackles, 10 tackles for loss including three sacks), will have its hands full stopping New Prairie senior quarterback Marshall Kmiecik (530 yards and 10 touchdowns passing; 780 yards and six touchdowns rushing) and running backs Reed Robinson (358 yards and four touchdowns rushing) and Brock Sinka (223 yards and four touchdowns rushing).

Football Player of Week: Triton senior Cole Shively wins South Bend Tribune Football Player of the Week vote

LaVille Lancers (5-1) vs. John Glenn Falcons (4-2)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., John Hostrawser Field, Walkerton.

Series: LaVille is on five-game winning streak and leads 32-24-1 after 42-6 victory Sept. 30, 2022 in Lakeville.

Last week: Coach Jeff Kaiser’s Lancers saw their five-game winning streak end in 21-13 Hoosier North Conference loss to visiting Knox. … Coach John Barron’s Falcons rebounded with 42-0 NIC North-South Division victory at Bremen.

Rankings: LaVille is No. 7 in Tribune Power Rankings, No. 6 in IFCA Class 2A poll and No. 7 in AP Class 2A media poll. … John Glenn is No. 9 in Tribune Power Rankings.

Extra points: This non-conference game is between schools separated by 11.2 miles (mostly via U.S. Highway 6) who will be members of the new Indiana Northern State Conference next season along with Bremen, Jimtown, Knox and Tippecanoe Valley. … LaVille senior quarterback Lucas Plummer threw for 161 yards and rushed for 99 yards last week in heartbreaking loss to Knox. … John Glenn rebounded from its 37-8 loss at Knox two Fridays ago with its impressive shutout of the Lions. … Falcons senior Chase Miller has thrown for 295 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 434 yards and five touchdowns and intercepted six passes playing both ways.

Mishawaka Cavemen (5-1) vs. NorthWood Panthers (4-2)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Jim Andrews Field, Nappanee.

Series: Mishawaka leads 2-1 but NorthWood won 14-6 Sept. 30, 2022 in Mishawaka.

Last week: Coach Keith Kinder’s Cavemen improved to 4-0 for solo first place in the Northern Lakes Conference with their 34-11 victory over visiting Warsaw. … Coach Nate Andrews’ Panthers ended two-game NLC losing skid with a 42-7 victory over visiting Plymouth.

Rankings: Mishawaka is No. 2 in Tribune Power Rankings, No. 6 in IFCA Class 5A poll and No. 5 in AP Class 5A media poll. … NorthWood is No. 6 in Tribune Power Rankings.

Extra points: Cavemen once again got big performances from senior quarterback Brady Fisher (139 yards and two touchdowns rushing; 59 yards and one touchdown passing) and junior running back Novell Miller (81 yards and two touchdowns rushing) in routing 6A power Warsaw. … NorthWood senior quarterback Owen Roeder thew for 194 yards and four touchdowns against Plymouth and now has thrown for 1,480 yards and 14 touchdowns. … His favorite target is senior NiTareon Tuggle (41 receptions for 582 yards and eight touchdowns).

South Bend Saint Joseph (3-3) vs. Penn Kingsmen (5-1)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Everwise Credit Union Freed Field, Mishawaka.

Series: Penn leads 21-16 following 40-0 victory Sept. 30, 2022 at Saint Joseph. … Penn has won last 20 meetings after Saint Joseph won first 15 beginning with first 7-6 triumph in 1960.

Last week: Coach Ben Downey’s Saint Joseph team (1-2 NIC East-West Division) lost second straight game 26-17 at Elkhart. … Coach Cory Yeoman’s Kingsmen (2-0 NIC East-West Division) won third straight game with 41-13 victory at Mishawaka Marian.

Rankings: Penn is No. 1 in Tribune Power Rankings, No. 10 in IFCA Class 6A poll and No. 10 in AP Class 6A media poll.

Extra points: Saint Joseph will try to ride the arm of senior quarterback Alex Ortiz who threw for 242 yards and touchdown passes to senior Hayden Miller (32 yards) and freshman Brayson Hurley (42 yards) against Elkhart. … Kingsmen defense is led by senior defensive backs Vince Horner and Dominic Bonner, who had two interceptions (returning one 30 yards for a score) against Marian, and senior linebacker Tommy Powlus. … Penn senior quarterback Nolan McCullough completed 10 of 12 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns, two to Kellen Watson, in the victory over the Knights.

Paw Paw Red Wolves (5-0) vs. Edwardsburg Eddies (3-2)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Leo Hoffman Field, Edwardsburg.

Series: Edwardsburg is 16-1 in series which began in 2010 with 56-21 Division 4 district victory. … Paw Paw’s only victory came in 2012 season with 46-36 victory; Eddies have won last 15 games, including 58-36 Sept. 30, 2022 at Paw Paw.

Last week: Coach Dennis Strey’s Red Wolves improved to 3-0 in Wolverine Conference with 49-0 victory at Plainwell. … Coach Dan Purlee‘s Eddies, also 3-0, won their 42nd straight Wolverine Conference game with 35-24 victory at Otsego.

Rankings: Paw Paw is No. 7 in the Michigan Associated Press Division 4 poll.

Extra points: Eddies coming off 466-yard rushing performance with Keegan Parsons running for 142 yards, Carson Cebra 119 and Grady Ostrander adding 87 with two touchdowns. … Red Wolves led by quarterback Gunnar Goodell and running backs Ben Miller and Bryson Newell.

Dowagiac Chieftains (4-1) vs. Brandywine Bobcats (1-4)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Selge Field, Niles Township.

Series: Dowagiac leads 17-4 but Brandywine won 14-12 Sept. 23, 2022 in Dowagiac.

Last week: Coach Duane Davis‘ Chieftains won fourth straight game and moved to 1-0 in Lakeland Athletic Conference with 27-26 victory over Benton Harbor. … Coach Justin Kinzie’s Bobcats lost their third straight game (second straight in LAC) in 20-16 setback at Buchanan.

Rankings: Neither team is ranked.

Extra points: It’s the first four-game winning streak for Chieftains since 2017 when they went 6-4. ... Dowagiac rallied from 18-7 deficit as Justin Bannow rushed for touchdowns of 1, 52 and 10 yards. … Brandywine quarterback Kaiden Rieth threw for 62 yards and one touchdown and had a team-high 61 rushing yards on 16 carries.

— John Fineran, Tribune Correspondent

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Indiana high school football games of the week kickoff times