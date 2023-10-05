High school football games of the week: Penn set for a test at New Prairie Friday night

SOUTH BEND — Here are the Tribune-area high school football games of the week for Friday, Oct. 6, 2023:

Penn Kingsmen (6-1) at New Prairie Cougars (6-1)

When/Where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Amzie Miller Field, New Carlisle.

Series: Penn leads series 3-2 after 21-0 victory in Mishawaka last Oct. 7, 2022. … New Prairie won last meeting in New Carlisle, 17-7, on Oct. 8, 2021.

Last week: Coach Cory Yeoman’s Kingsmen moved to 3-0 in the Northern Indiana Conference East-West Division with their fourth straight victory, a 28-0 shutout of visiting South Bend Saint Joseph. … Coach Casey McKim’s Cougars, also 3-0 in the NIC East-West Division, won their sixth straight game, beating previously unbeaten South Bend Riley at home, 35-12.

Rankings: Penn is No. 1 in the Tribune’s Power Rankings, No. 9 in the Indiana Associated Press Class 6A media poll and No. 9 in the Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 6A poll. … New Prairie is No. 2 in Tribune’s Power Rankings, No. 10 in AP Class 4A media poll and No. 7 in IFCA Class 4A coaches’ poll.

Extra points: Kingsmen coming off third shutout in the last four games. … Senior quarterback Nolan McCullough threw two touchdown passes, senior running back Jake Balis ran for a touchdown and senior cornerback Vince Horton returned a punt 75 yards for TD against St. Joseph. … Against Riley, Cougars senior quarterback Marshall Kmiecik accounted for all five touchdowns and threw for 306 yards and four scores – two to senior Reece Lapczynski who totaled a school-record 155 receiving yards, and two to junior Isaac Fronk, who totaled 140 yards on three receptions.

Edwardsburg Eddies (3-3) vs. Niles Vikings (5-1)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Viking Stadium, Niles

Series: Edwardsburg leads 3-0 after 45-7 regular-season victory and 24-17 district triumph last season and 61-7 victory in 2021.

Last week: Coach Dan Purlee’s Eddies saw their 42-game winning streak in the Wolverine Conference come to an end with 35-0 loss to visiting Paw Paw; it was Edwardsburg’s first shutout loss since 48-0 setback to Kalamazoo Christian on Aug. 31, 2007. … Coach Scot Shaw’s Vikings won their fifth game with 50-or-more points by downing Wolverine Conference visitor Vicksburg 50-0.

Rankings: Niles is ranked No. 11 in the Michigan Associated Press Division 4 rankings.

Extra points: The Battle of U.S. Highway 12 between schools whose campuses are 12 miles apart. … Eddies managed just 27 yards rushing in 22 attempts against Paw Paw as junior tailback Carson Cebra missed the game with a concussion. … Running back Keegan Parsons and quarterback Ezekial Pegura need to step it up to prevent Eddies from losing their fourth game of the season, something they haven’t done since the 2012 team finished 6-4. … Vikings, whose only loss was 15-14 at Lakeshore in week two, have averaged just under 48 points this season. … Niles’ Flexbone attack is led by quarterback Talon Brawley, running backs Julian Means-Flewellen, Paul Hess and Sam Rucker, and receiver Brenden Olsen. … Linebackers Hess and Alex Cole and defensive back Jaden Ivery lead a defense which has allowed just 8.6 points in six games and has two shutouts.

Bremen Lions (4-3) at South Bend Riley Wildcats (6-1)

When/Where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Jackson Field, South Bend.

Series: Bremen leads 5-3 but Riley won 40-15 last Oct. 7, 2022.

More: Tyrus Graverson's growth has the Bremen football junior as one of the top wide receivers in the state

Last week: Coach Jordan Leeper’s Lions ended two-game losing streak with a 34-0 non-conference victory over visiting Prairie Heights. … Coach Darrick Lee’s Wildcats saw their six-game winning streak to open season end with 35-12 loss at New Prairie.

Rankings: Riley is No. 6 in Tribune Power Rankings 4A and tied for No. 15 in IFCA Class 4A coaches’ poll.

Extra points: Two of the area’s better quarterbacks will be on display when the two NIC North-South Division rivals, leader Riley (3-0) and Bremen (1-2), clash. … Bremen junior quarterback Silas Laidig has thrown for 1,485 yards and 14 touchdowns with fellow classmate Tyrus Graverson accounting for 869 yards and eight touchdowns. … Junior Austin Young is the workhorse in the Bremen running attack with 442 yards and four touchdowns. … Riley junior quarterback Austin White has thrown for 1,001 yards and 14 touchdowns, six to junior Marvin Schindler who has 448 receiving yards. … Wildcats running back Dominick Jolley has rushed for 742 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Concord Minutemen (4-3) at Mishawaka Cavemen (5-2)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Tupper Field at Steele Stadium, Mishawaka.

Series: Mishawaka leads 5-2 following 15-11 victory last Oct. 7, 2022.

Last week: Coach Craig Koehler’s Minutemen suffered 21-14 Northern Lakes Conference setback to visiting Northridge, falling to 2-3 in the league. … Coach Keith Kinder’s Cavemen dropped a 43-42 NLC overtime decision at NorthWood and now share first place with Warsaw and Northridge at 4-1.

Rankings: Concord is No. 8 in the Tribune Power Rankings. … Mishawaka is tied for third in the Tribune Power Rankings, No. 10 in the AP Class 5A media poll and tied for No. 8 in the IFCA Class 5A coaches’ poll.

Extra points: Minutemen got 100-yard rushing efforts from Jaron Thomas (24 carries for 140 yards) and quarterback Bo Brunner (7 carries, 111 yards plus 61 yards passing) but had a pair of first-quarter touchdowns called back against the Raiders. … Cavemen quarterback Brady Fisher (155 yards rushing) and his running backs Novell Miller (113 yards) and Kaden Smith (79 yards) will try to help Mishawaka keep the football away from the Minutemen, who totaled 284 yards (222 on the ground) against Northridge.

Triton (5-2) vs. Knox (7-0)

When/Where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Community Field, Knox.

Series: Knox has won the last four meetings and leads 26-8 following 38-32 victory in Bourbon on Oct. 7, 2002.

Last week: Coach Zach Whittaker’s Trojans now 4-1 in Hoosier North after routing visiting league foe North Judson 40-7. … Coach Russ Radtke’s Knox squad improved to 5-0 in Hoosier North by winning its second straight road contest at Pioneer, 50-8.

Rankings: Triton is No. 9 in the Tribune Power Rankings, No. 10 in the AP Class 1A media poll and No. 10 in the IFCA Class 1A coaches’ poll. … Knox is No. 10 in the AP Class 3A media poll and No. 12 in the IFCA Class 3A coaches’ poll.

Extra points: Under first-year coach Whittaker, the team’s defensive coordinator a year ago, Triton is enjoying banner season and is just 15 points in close losses to LaVille (22-16) and Bremen (28-21) from being 7-0. … Senior two-way player Cole Shively leads the Trojans in passing (283 yards, one touchdown) and rushing (372 yards, six touchdowns). … Knox comes home after impressive road victories at LaVille (21-13) and Pioneer. … Hall of Fame coach Radtke is five victories shy of 400 in his 47th season and his team gets it done on the ground with running backs Myles McLaughlin and Jake Conroy.

— John Fineran, Tribune Correspondent

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: High school football preview South Bend area games of the week