High school football Games of the Week: Knox vs. LaVille in a battle of unbeatens

Here are your Indiana high school games of the week for Sept. 22:

Warsaw Tigers (5-0) at Mishawaka Cavemen (4-1)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Tupper Field at Steele Stadium, Mishawaka

Series: Mishawaka leads 7-2 in games played beginning in 1977, but Warsaw is 2-1 since Cavemen joined Northern Lakes Conference in 2020. … Mishawaka won last meeting 43-19 last Sept. 23 in Warsaw.

The Mishawaka offense checks their wristbands for the called play during the Mishawaka vs. Penn football game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Freed Field. The Kingsmen won over the Cavemen, 28-7.

Last week: Coach Bart Curtis’ Tigers moved to 3-0 in NLC with 45-21 victory over visiting NorthWood. … Coach Keith Kinder’s Cavemen improved to 3-0 in NLC with 42-7 victory at Plymouth.

Rankings: Warsaw is No. 9 in Associated Press Class 6A media poll and No. 10 in Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 6A poll. … Mishawaka is No. 2 in South Bend Tribune power rankings, No. 7 in AP Class 5A media poll and No. 7 in IFCA Class 5A poll.

Extra points: Curtis coached Mishawaka from 2008 through 2017 and compiled 90-35 record which included six sectional titles and 2012 Class 4A state runner-up finish. … He was succeeded by Kinder, who is 49-16 in his sixth season. … Tigers are led by 5-foot-8, 180-pound senior back Reed Zollinger, who ran 45 times for 313 yards and four touchdowns against NorthWood, and senior back Lucas Ransbottom, who had two touchdowns, one a 55-yarder. … Mishawaka senior quarterback Brady Fisher completed all five of his passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, one to junior running back Novell Miller who had 42 yards on five carries and another score at Plymouth.

Knox Redskins (5-0) at LaVille Lancers (5-0)

When/Where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lancer Field, Lakeville.

Series: LaVille leads 20-18 following 21-20 victory Sept. 23, 2022 in Knox.

Last week: Coach Russ Radtke’s Redskins (3-0 Hoosier North) beat visiting John Glenn 37-8 in non-conference game. … Coach Jeff Kaiser’s Lancers improved to 4-0 in Hoosier North with 36-6 victory at Caston.

Rankings: Knox is No. 12 in AP Class 3A media poll and No. 15 in IFCA Class 3A poll. … LaVille is No. 6 in Tribune power rankings, No. 3 in AP Class 2A media poll and No. 5 in IFCA Class 2A poll.

Extra points: Knox is averaging more than 40 points per game but faces test from LaVille defense allowing a little more than 10 points. … Redskins led by running backs Myles McLaughlin and Jake Conroy. …Senior quarterback Lucas Plummer threw for 196 yards and four touchdowns, three to junior wide receiver Collin Czarnecki, and junior running back Cody Allen rushed for 127 yards on 10 carries, one for a touchdown, in the Lancers’ rout of Caston.

South Bend Washington Panthers (2-3) at South Bend Riley Wildcats (5-0)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Jackson Field, South Bend.

Series: Washington leads 48-27-3 but teams are 15-15 in the last 35 seasons after Riley’s 34-26 victory Sept. 23, 2022.

Adams’ Quincy To'oto'o (3) grabs Riley's Robert Nabieu (33) by the foot during the Adams vs. Riley High School football game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at School Field in South Bend.

Last week: Coach Jay Johnson’s Panthers (1-1 NIC North-South Division) beat visiting South Bend Clay 48-6. … Coach Darrick Lee’s Wildcats (2-0 NIC North-South Division) won at Indianapolis Washington 46-6.

Rankings: Riley is No. 5 in Tribune power rankings, tied for No. 16 in AP Class 4A media poll and is No. 14 in IFCA Class 4A poll.

Extra points: Leading Clay 15-6 at halftime,Washington used 26-point third quarter to break open game. … Senior running back Torrey Wilson leads the Panthers. … Riley running back Dominick Jolley (522 yards, 12 touchdowns rushing this season) had 100 yards and four touchdowns on the ground while quarterback Austin White (584 yards, 11 touchdowns passing this season) threw for three scores at Indianapolis Washington.

Penn Kingsmen (4-1) at Mishawaka Marian Knights (2-3)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Bob Otolski Field, Mishawaka.

Series: Kingsmen lead 8-1 following 42-3 victory Sept. 23, 2022 at Penn.

Last week: Coach Cory Yeoman’s Kingsmen (1-0 in Northern Indiana East-West Division) beat visiting Elkhart 21-0. … Coach Mike Davidson’s Knights (1-1 NIC East-West) beat visiting South Bend Adams 13-6 in overtime.

Rankings: Penn is No. 1 in Tribune power rankings, No. 11 in AP Class 6A media poll and No. 13 in IFCA Class 6A poll.

Extra points: Kingsmen rallied in the second half against Elkhart behind two rushing touchdowns by senior quarterback Nolan McCullough, 94 yards rushing by senior running back Jake Balis and eight tackles by senior linebacker Thomas Powlus. … Marian sophomore Lucas Marr scored on 10-yard run in overtime for game-winning touchdown after junior running back Brian Osman (485 yards and four touchdowns rushing for season) opened scoring on 1-yard run.

New Prairie Cougars (4-1) at South Bend Adams Eagles (1-4)

When/Where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Everwise Credit Union School Field, South Bend.

Series: Cougars lead 5-0 following 49-2 victory Sept. 23, 2002 in New Carlisle.

Last week:Coach Casey McKim’s Cougars (2-0 NIC East-West) scored 29-26 victory at South Bend Saint Joseph. … Coach Frank Karcewski’s Eagles (0-2 NIC East-West) fell 13-6 in overtime at Mishawaka Marian.

Rankings: New Prairie is No. 4 in Tribune power rankings, No. 11 in AP Class 4A media poll and tied for No. 12 in IFCA Class 4A poll.

Extra points: Cougars’ 1-2 offensive punch is senior quarterback Marshall Kmiecik (415 yards, 7 touchdowns passing; 706 yards, 6 touchdowns rushing) and sophomore running back Reed Robinson (322 yards, 4 touchdowns rushing). … Eagles are led by junior quarterback Phoenyx Clark (656 yards, 3 touchdowns passing; 133 yards, 3 touchdowns rushing) and junior running back David Hayo (261 yards, 1 touchdown rushing).

Niles Vikings (3-1) at Sturgis Trojans (2-2)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Trojan Field, Sturgis.

Series: Vikings lead 6-5 but Trojans won last meeting 15-0 Aug. 26, 2022 in Niles.

Last week: Coach Scot Shaw’s Vikings (2-0 Wolverine Conference) won 50-8 at Otsego. … Coach Chance Stewart’s Trojans (1-1 Wolverine) won 49-14 at Plainwell.

Extra points: Vikings have scored more than 50 points in three victories – 55-0 vs. St. Joseph, 56-8 vs. Three Rivers and 50 last week at Otsego. … Talon Brawley, Paul Hess and Julian Means-Flewellen each rushed for two touchdowns for the Vikings who last started 3-1 in 2021.

Brandywine Bobcats (1-3) at Buchanan Bucks (2-2)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Memorial Field, Buchanan.

Series: Buchanan leads 36-27 following 26-24 victory Oct. 7, 2022 in Niles Township.

Last week: Coach Justin Kinzie’s Bobcats (0-1 Lakeland Athletic Conference) lost 26-12 to visiting Berrien Springs. … Coach Mark Frey’s Bucks (0-1 LAC) lost 34-27 at Benton Harbor.

Extra points: Senior running back Brock Dye scored a pair of touchdowns last week for Brandywine, the first on a 40-yard run and the second on a 62-yard pass play from senior quarterback Kaiden Reith. … In the loss at Benton Harbor, Buchanan quarterback Jake Franklin completed 22 of 38 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns, one a 58-yarder to Nick Finn, who caught six passes for 85 yards and had 11 tackles on defense.

— John Fineran, Tribune Correspondent

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Indiana High school football Games of the Week: Knox vs. LaVille