High school football games of the week: Marian vs. South Bend Saint Joseph tops the card

The final week of Indiana high school football's regular season is upon us. Here's a look at the top games in the South Bend area Friday night:

Mishawaka Marian (4-4) at South Bend Saint Joseph (4-4)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Father Bly Field at Leighton Stadium, South Bend.

Series: Saint Joseph leads 36-26 after 28-21 overtime victory Oct. 14, 2022 at Bob Otolski Field in Mishawaka.

Last week: Coach Mike Davidson’s Knights beat visiting Elkhart 27-14 for their second straight victory and improved to 2-2 in the Northern Indiana East-West Division. … Coach Ben Downey’s Saint Joseph team, 1-3 in the East-West Division, ended a three-game losing streak with a 20-6 non-conference victory over visiting Culver Academy.

Rankings: None.

Extra points: Knights totaled 353 yards against Elkhart — 128 yards on the ground led by Brian Osman’s 112 yards and two touchdowns and 225 through the air with quarterback Bryce LaSane throwing for 170 yards including a 67-yard scoring strike to Leopino Sete. … Saint Joseph got an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Hayden Miller in its victory over Culver Academy and is led by quarterback Alexander Ortiz.

Jimtown (4-4) at South Bend Riley (7-1)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Jackson Field, South Bend.

Series: Jimtown leads 6-2 and is on four-game winning streak in rivalry after 19-7 victory Oct. 14, 2022.

Last week: Coach Cory Stoner’s Jimmies beat visiting South Bend Adams 44-6 for their second straight victory. … Coach Darrick Lee’s Wildcats, who started 6-0, rebounded from a loss to New Prairie with their 22-8 victory over Bremen.

Rankings: Riley is No. 6 in Tribune Power Rankings and No. 15 in IFCA coaches’ poll.

Extra points: Riley running back Dominick Jolley needs just four rushing yards to move over 1,000 for the season and quarterback Austin White has thrown for 1,053 yards and 14 touchdowns. … Jimmies, who have won three of their last four, totaled 215 yards on the ground against Adams with Colin Christner rushing for 165 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and Ty Zartman adding 39 ground yards with three touchdowns.

Wawasee (1-7) at Mishawaka (5-2)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Tupper Field at Steele Stadium, Mishawaka.

Series: Mishawaka leads 3-0 after 54-21 victory in Syracuse Oct. 14, 2022.

Last week: Coach Jon Reutebuch’s Warriors, 1-5 in Northern Lakes Conference, lost their fifth straight game with 38-21 setback at NorthWood. … Coach Keith Kinder’s Cavemen improved to 5-1 in NLC with 31-7 victory over visiting Concord.

Rankings: Mishawaka is No. 2 in Tribune Power Rankings, No. 9 in AP Class 5A media poll and No. 8 in IFCA Class 5A coaches’ poll.

Extra points: Mishawaka needs a victory to earn a share of the NLC title. … The Cavemen rushing attack is led by quarterback Brady Fisher and running back Novell Miller. … Don’t let Wawasee’s record fool you – Warriors have hard-fought losses to Northridge (14-7), Warsaw (22-15) and NorthWood (38-21) the last three weeks. … Quarterback Mason Shoemaker has thrown for 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns and senior running back Hunter Tinkey has rushed for 400 yards.

Northridge (7-1) at Warsaw (7-1)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Fisher Field, Warsaw.

Series: Warsaw leads 27-9 and is on five-game winning streak following 35-21 victory Oct. 14, 2022 in Middlebury.

Last week: Coach Chad Eppley’s Raiders moved to 5-1 in Northern Lakes Conference with 40-14 triumph over visiting Plymouth, their fifth straight victory of the season. … Coach Bart Curtis’ Tigers, 5-1 in the NLC, won their second straight league game 42-7 at Goshen.

Rankings: Northridge is No. 3 in Tribune Power Rankings, No. 3 in AP Class 4A media poll and No. 6 in IFCA Class 4A media poll. … Warsaw is No. 12 in AP Class 6A media poll and No. 12 in IFCA Class 6A media poll.

Extra points: Winner will get at least a share of the NLC title (Warsaw, Northridge and Mishawaka are all 5-1). … Raiders got 118 rushing yards from freshman Aiden Sloop and McClain Miller added 86 yards on five gallops while sophomore quarterback Brady Scholl was 11-of-14 passing for 144 yards and two TDs against Plymouth. … Warsaw running back Reed Zollinger rushed for three touchdowns and quarterback Quinton Brock added an 85-yard TD run as the Tigers took a 35-0 halftime lead over Goshen.

South Bend Adams (1-7) at Penn (7-1)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Everwise Credit Union Freed Field, Mishawaka.

Series: Penn leads 49-2 after 35-7 victory Oct. 14, 2022 and has a 39-game winning streak since Adams won 17-14 on Sept. 13, 1985.

Last week: Coach Frank Karcewski’s Eagles lost their sixth straight game 44-6 at Jimtown. … Coach Cory Yeoman’s Kingsmen took over the Northern Indiana Conference East-West Division lead at 5-0 with their 22-0 victory at New Prairie.

Rankings: Penn is No. 1 in Tribune Power Rankings, No. 8 in AP Class 6A media poll and No. 8 in IFCA Class 6A coaches poll.

Extra points: During their five-game winning streak, Kingsmen have four shutout victories over Hammond Morton (35-0), Elkhart (21-0), South Bend Saint Joseph (28-0) and New Prairie. … Last week on the road in New Carlisle, Penn held New Prairie’s usually explosive offense to nine total yards and scored a defensive touchdown when linebacker Maverick Brown fell on a fumble in the end zone. … Quarterback Nolan McCullough and running back Jake Balis lead the Kingsmen offense. … Adams managed just 158 total yards in its loss to Jimtown with Christian Bryce scoring the only touchdown on a 20-yard interception return. … Bryce led Eagles with 57 rushing yards while quarterback Phoenix Clark threw for 78 yards.

John Glenn (4-4) at South Bend Washington (2-6)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Everwise Credit Union School Field, South Bend.

Series: Washington leads 6-4 but John Glenn has won last two games by shutouts – 36-0 last season in Walkerton and 41-0 in 2021 at School Field.

Last week: Coach John Barron’s Falcons lost Saturday to No. 4 (Class 3A) Tippecanoe Valley 37-14 in Walkerton. … Coach Jay Johnson’s Panthers lost 51-6 at No. 5 (Class 3A) Hamilton Heights last Friday.

Rankings: None.

Extra points: Quarterback Chase Miller (801 yards and five touchdowns passing; 538 yards and seven touchdowns rushing) and running back Mason Kobelt (679 yards) lead Falcons, who are tied with Jimtown at 2-1 in the NIC North-South Division where the Panthers are 1-3. … Washington is led by senior quarterback Dallonte Smith and senior running back Ja’Quan Patton.

Niles (6-1) at Plainwell (1-6)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Jack Streidl Field, Plainwell.

Series: Niles leads 3-1 after 28-21 victory Sept. 30, 2022 in Viking Stadium. … Only Vikings loss was 14-2 setback at Plainwell two seasons ago.

Last week: Coach Scot Shaw’s Vikings moved 5-0 in Wolverine Conference with their second straight shutout victory, a 49-0 thrashing of visiting Edwardsburg. … Coach Brian Huberty’s Trojans fell to 0-5 in Wolverine Conference with a 48-21 loss to Otsego.

Rankings: Niles is No. 9 in this week’s Michigan Associated Press Division 4 poll.

Extra points: The Trojans will be hard-pressed to stop Niles’ Four Norsemen backfield of quarterback Talon Brawley, fullback Paul Hess and wingbacks Julian Means-Fluellen and Sam Rucker that combined for 293 rushing yards in beating the Eddies. … … A victory by Vikings will set the stage for a showdown with No. 4 Paw Paw (7-0) for the Wolverine regular-season title Oct. 20 at Viking Stadium.

Dowagiac (4-3) at Buchanan (4-3)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Memorial Field, Buchanan.

Series: Dowagiac leads 30-16-1 but Bucks won 48-22 Sept. 9, 2022 as Chris Taylor-Alumni Field in Dowagiac.

Last week: Coach Duane Davis’ Dowagiac team is 1-2 in Lakeland Athletic Conference after falling 28-6 to Berrien Springs. … Coach Mark Frey’s Bucks, also 1-2 in LAC, won 27-0 at Bronson in non-conference game.

Rankings: None.

Extra points: Nick Finn rushed 18 times for 142 yards and Leland Payne added 121 yards on 12 rushes as Buchanan rolled over Bronson. … Isiah Hill scored the only touchdown for Dowagiac which has now lost two straight games after four consecutive victories.

— John Fineran, Tribune Correspondent

