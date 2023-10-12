Advertisement

High school football games of the week: Marian vs. South Bend Saint Joseph tops the card

John Fineran
·8 min read

The final week of Indiana high school football's regular season is upon us. Here's a look at the top games in the South Bend area Friday night:

Mishawaka Marian (4-4) at South Bend Saint Joseph (4-4)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Father Bly Field at Leighton Stadium, South Bend.

Series: Saint Joseph leads 36-26 after 28-21 overtime victory Oct. 14, 2022 at Bob Otolski Field in Mishawaka.

Mishawaka Marian's Bryce LaSane passes the ball during the Mishawaka Marian-New Prairie high school football game on Friday, September 08, 2023, at Amzie Miller Field in New Carlisle, Indiana.

Last week: Coach Mike Davidson’s Knights beat visiting Elkhart 27-14 for their second straight victory and improved to 2-2 in the Northern Indiana East-West Division. … Coach Ben Downey’s Saint Joseph team, 1-3 in the East-West Division, ended a three-game losing streak with a 20-6 non-conference victory over visiting Culver Academy.

Rankings: None.

Extra points: Knights totaled 353 yards against Elkhart — 128 yards on the ground led by Brian Osman’s 112 yards and two touchdowns and 225 through the air with quarterback Bryce LaSane throwing for 170 yards including a 67-yard scoring strike to Leopino Sete. … Saint Joseph got an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Hayden Miller in its victory over Culver Academy and is led by quarterback Alexander Ortiz.

Jimtown (4-4) at South Bend Riley (7-1)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Jackson Field, South Bend.

Series: Jimtown leads 6-2 and is on four-game winning streak in rivalry after 19-7 victory Oct. 14, 2022.

Last week: Coach Cory Stoner’s Jimmies beat visiting South Bend Adams 44-6 for their second straight victory. … Coach Darrick Lee’s Wildcats, who started 6-0, rebounded from a loss to New Prairie with their 22-8 victory over Bremen.

Rankings: Riley is No. 6 in Tribune Power Rankings and No. 15 in IFCA coaches’ poll.

Extra points: Riley running back Dominick Jolley needs just four rushing yards to move over 1,000 for the season and quarterback Austin White has thrown for 1,053 yards and 14 touchdowns. … Jimmies, who have won three of their last four, totaled 215 yards on the ground against Adams with Colin Christner rushing for 165 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and Ty Zartman adding 39 ground yards with three touchdowns.

Wawasee (1-7) at Mishawaka (5-2)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Tupper Field at Steele Stadium, Mishawaka.

Series: Mishawaka leads 3-0 after 54-21 victory in Syracuse Oct. 14, 2022.

Mishawaka ball carrier Kaden Smith (4) gets chased by NorthWood defender Trevor Barrett (28) as Mishawaka lineman Leron Cleveland (81) looks on during the Mishawaka vs. NorthWood football game Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Jim Andrews Field in Nappanee.

Last week: Coach Jon Reutebuch’s Warriors, 1-5 in Northern Lakes Conference, lost their fifth straight game with 38-21 setback at NorthWood. … Coach Keith Kinder’s Cavemen improved to 5-1 in NLC with 31-7 victory over visiting Concord.

Rankings: Mishawaka is No. 2 in Tribune Power Rankings, No. 9 in AP Class 5A media poll and No. 8 in IFCA Class 5A coaches’ poll.

Extra points: Mishawaka needs a victory to earn a share of the NLC title. … The Cavemen rushing attack is led by quarterback Brady Fisher and running back Novell Miller. …  Don’t let Wawasee’s record fool you – Warriors have hard-fought losses to Northridge (14-7), Warsaw (22-15) and NorthWood (38-21) the last three weeks. … Quarterback Mason Shoemaker has thrown for 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns and senior running back Hunter Tinkey has rushed for 400 yards.

Northridge (7-1) at Warsaw (7-1)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Fisher Field, Warsaw.

Series: Warsaw leads 27-9 and is on five-game winning streak following 35-21 victory Oct. 14, 2022 in Middlebury.

Last week: Coach Chad Eppley’s Raiders moved to 5-1 in Northern Lakes Conference with 40-14 triumph over visiting Plymouth, their fifth straight victory of the season. … Coach Bart Curtis’ Tigers, 5-1 in the NLC, won their second straight league game 42-7 at Goshen.

Rankings: Northridge is No. 3 in Tribune Power Rankings, No. 3 in AP Class 4A media poll and No. 6 in IFCA Class 4A media poll. … Warsaw is No. 12 in AP Class 6A media poll and No. 12 in IFCA Class 6A media poll.

Extra points: Winner will get at least a share of the NLC title (Warsaw, Northridge and Mishawaka are all 5-1). … Raiders got 118 rushing yards from freshman Aiden Sloop and McClain Miller added 86 yards on five gallops while sophomore quarterback Brady Scholl was 11-of-14 passing for 144 yards and two TDs against Plymouth. … Warsaw running back Reed Zollinger rushed for three touchdowns and quarterback Quinton Brock added an 85-yard TD run as the Tigers took a 35-0 halftime lead over Goshen.

South Bend Adams (1-7) at Penn (7-1)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Everwise Credit Union Freed Field, Mishawaka.

Series: Penn leads 49-2 after 35-7 victory Oct. 14, 2022 and has a 39-game winning streak since Adams won 17-14 on Sept. 13, 1985.

Last week: Coach Frank Karcewski’s Eagles lost their sixth straight game 44-6 at Jimtown. … Coach Cory Yeoman’s Kingsmen took over the Northern Indiana Conference East-West Division lead at 5-0 with their 22-0 victory at New Prairie.

Rankings: Penn is No. 1 in Tribune Power Rankings, No. 8 in AP Class 6A media poll and No. 8 in IFCA Class 6A coaches poll.

Extra points: During their five-game winning streak, Kingsmen have four shutout victories over Hammond Morton (35-0), Elkhart (21-0), South Bend Saint Joseph (28-0) and New Prairie. … Last week on the road in New Carlisle, Penn held New Prairie’s usually explosive offense to nine total yards and scored a defensive touchdown when linebacker Maverick Brown fell on a fumble in the end zone. … Quarterback Nolan McCullough and running back Jake Balis lead the Kingsmen offense. … Adams managed just 158 total yards in its loss to Jimtown with Christian Bryce scoring the only touchdown on a 20-yard interception return. … Bryce led Eagles with 57 rushing yards while quarterback Phoenix Clark threw for 78 yards.

John Glenn (4-4) at South Bend Washington (2-6)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Everwise Credit Union School Field, South Bend.

Series: Washington leads 6-4 but John Glenn has won last two games by shutouts – 36-0 last season in Walkerton and 41-0 in 2021 at School Field.

Last week: Coach John Barron’s Falcons lost Saturday to No. 4 (Class 3A) Tippecanoe Valley 37-14 in Walkerton. … Coach Jay Johnson’s Panthers lost 51-6 at No. 5 (Class 3A) Hamilton Heights last Friday.

Rankings: None.

Extra points: Quarterback Chase Miller (801 yards and five touchdowns passing; 538 yards and seven touchdowns rushing) and running back Mason Kobelt (679 yards) lead Falcons, who are tied with Jimtown at 2-1 in the NIC North-South Division where the Panthers are 1-3. … Washington is led by senior quarterback Dallonte Smith and senior running back Ja’Quan Patton.

Niles (6-1) at Plainwell (1-6)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Jack Streidl Field, Plainwell.

Series: Niles leads 3-1 after 28-21 victory Sept. 30, 2022 in Viking Stadium. … Only Vikings loss was 14-2 setback at Plainwell two seasons ago.

Last week: Coach Scot Shaw’s Vikings moved 5-0 in Wolverine Conference with their second straight shutout victory, a 49-0 thrashing of visiting Edwardsburg. … Coach Brian Huberty’s Trojans fell to 0-5 in Wolverine Conference with a 48-21 loss to Otsego.

Niles’ Talon Brawley (2) runs with the ball as Edwardsburg's Gavin O'Day (59) pursues during the Edwardsburg-Niles high school football game on Friday, October 06, 2023, at Viking Stadium in Niles, Michigan.

Rankings: Niles is No. 9 in this week’s Michigan Associated Press Division 4 poll.

Extra points: The Trojans will be hard-pressed to stop Niles’ Four Norsemen backfield of quarterback Talon Brawley, fullback Paul Hess and wingbacks Julian Means-Fluellen and Sam Rucker that combined for 293 rushing yards in beating the Eddies. … … A victory by Vikings will set the stage for a showdown with No. 4 Paw Paw (7-0) for the Wolverine regular-season title Oct. 20 at Viking Stadium.

Dowagiac (4-3) at Buchanan (4-3)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Memorial Field, Buchanan.

Series: Dowagiac leads 30-16-1 but Bucks won 48-22 Sept. 9, 2022 as Chris Taylor-Alumni Field in Dowagiac.

Last week: Coach Duane Davis’ Dowagiac team is 1-2 in Lakeland Athletic Conference after falling 28-6 to Berrien Springs. … Coach Mark Frey’s Bucks, also 1-2 in LAC, won 27-0 at Bronson in non-conference game.

Rankings: None.

Extra points: Nick Finn rushed 18 times for 142 yards and Leland Payne added 121 yards on 12 rushes as Buchanan rolled over Bronson. … Isiah Hill scored the only touchdown for Dowagiac which has now lost two straight games after four consecutive victories.

— John Fineran, Tribune Correspondent

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend Indiana high school football games of the week previews