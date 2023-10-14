High school football game sells out Sofi Stadium, home of Rams, Chargers

Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California may be known as the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers but the players on the field at Stan Kronke's palace at Hollywood Park Friday night will be coming from homeroom instead of Hollywood.

Downey High School and Warren High School will play to a sellout crowd, according to the game's organizers LA Bowl.

The two schools are cross town rivals in the Los Angeles suburb of Downey and according to KABC have had large crowds for games before.

Warren won last year's contest, but Downey had the last laugh as they went on to be CIF Southern Section Division 4 champions.

A video shot during the game suggests seating was relegated to certain sections:

Big crowds but high school football is bigger in Texas

While the bright lights of Hollywood will focus on prep football, the home state of the game has seen throngs turn out for prep football.

According to Lone Star Gridiron, the duel in Sofi has to pack them in to compete with the biggest crowds in Texas.

The record was set in 2013 when 54,347 fans turned up to AT&T Stadium in Dallas to see future Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray lead the Allen Eagles to a 63-28 victory over the Perland Oilers.

Three championship games drew over 30,000 attendees last year according to the Dallas Morning News, though the schools participating aimed to break the 60,000 threshold.

Top five Texas high school football crowds

2013, Allen vs. Pearland 54,347, AT&T Stadium, Arlington 2014, Allen vs Cypress Ranch 52,308, AT&T Stadium, Arlington 1977, Plano vs. Port Neches-Groves 49,953, Texas Stadium, Irving 2018, Longview vs Beaumont West Brook 48,421, AT&T Stadium, Arlington 2012, Allen vs. Houston Lamar 48,379, Cowboys Stadium, Arlington

As of this writing, we don't have an official number of fans in attendance for the first high school football game at Sofi Stadium.

This report will be updated once the final number becomes available.

