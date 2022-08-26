High school football game canceled due to bad fan behavior
On Thursday, Cass Tech and Southfield opened their football seasons - it lasted a little more than one quarter after unruly behavior from fans caused the game to be called.
On Thursday, Cass Tech and Southfield opened their football seasons - it lasted a little more than one quarter after unruly behavior from fans caused the game to be called.
When is the last time you sent an actual letter?
Start time, weather forecast and other information for Sunday morning's NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona on CNBC and Peacock.
Does "Protect yourself at all times,' include this? You be the judge.
Few currently disagree with the notion that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald should be suspended for his behavior at Thursday’s joint practice with the Bengals. Players who swing helmets should always face significant punishment, regardless of whether the incident results in a serious injury. Otherwise, guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious [more]
Cass County Motorcycle Crash
Browns fall to Bears 21-20: A couple of immediate takeaways from @joshkeatley16 #Browns
The Dolphins wrapped up their preseason in style, with an explosive first quarter of offense against the Eagles.
Jon Rahm anticipates a rule change when it comes to the PGA Tour's new requirement of 20 top tournaments and his DP World Tour/Ryder Cup obligations.
"I can't even put it into words... 300 to 400 young people just converge on this community and it becomes gridlock."
Tom Brady unexpectedly opted to meet with reporters after his one-drive preseason cameo in Saturday night’s game against the Colts. During his brief remarks, he addressed one of the various elephants herding the room. “I read all these different stories about all these different places I was supposed to go or could have gone,” Brady [more]
After nine scoreless innings, the A's-Yankees got got really weird, capped by a throwing error to seal a walk-off win for Oakland.
Scott Frost proves that some things never change!
We're taking a look at the studs and duds from the Bears' preseason win over the Browns.
The Steelers roster has several positions still undecided this week.
Nolensville Little League concludes its Little League World Series run in the third-place consolation game on Sunday against Chinese Taipei in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The Bears finished their preseason with an impressive performance in Cleveland. Josh Schrock hands out grades for the Bears' 21-20 win over the Browns.
Though the real fun begins next week with Week 1, there are seven FBS vs. FBS games on the schedule on Saturday.
Lewis Hamilton was forced to retire from the Belgian Grand Prix on the first lap following a collision with Fernando Alonso - with the Spaniard suggesting his former team-mate can only race at the front of the grid.
The thought of having to use a bullpen day on Friday, the Miami Marlins’ first game of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, did not necessarily excite Don Mattingly on Friday. There’s an inherit risk with the approach. A bad outing by even one or two pitchers could compromise the rest of his relief pitcher corps for the remainder of the series.
The 49ers' run game was held to 51 total yards in their 17-0 preseason loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday, but Jeff Wilson Jr. believes there is no need to panic.