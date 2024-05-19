HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Former Permian coach Wilkins inducted into Hall of Fame

May 18—WACO — Former Permian and legendary head coach John Wilkins was inducted into the 2024 Texas High School Football Hall of Fame Saturday at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

The longtime Odessan coached the Panthers from 1973-85, taking Permian to state titles in 1980 and 1984 while reaching the state finals in 1975 and 1985.

Wilkins was inducted in the same class as Cedric Benson who played for Midland Lee, helping the Rebels to three consecutive state championships from 1998-2000.