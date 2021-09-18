High school football: Flames go on the road, race past Jets

Sep. 18—Richard Powell ran for 250 yards and two touchdowns as Lodi High amassed over 500 yards rushing while racing past the Encinal Jets 49-28 on Friday night in Alameda.

It was Lodi's second straight triumph over a Bay Area opponent following last week's win over Lincoln of San Francisco, and the Flames' third straight victory overall.

"It's cool facing different teams, having a couple of programs stepping up and helping us fill the schedule," Lodi coach George Duenas said of a challenging preseason that has seen games moved around and opponents changed due to COVID-19 and poor air quality.

"Hopefully we'll have more stability with the schedule as we head into league," Duenas said. "We're having fun and we're getting better."

The visiting Flames (3-1) opened the scoring on Friday on a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Adam Schallberger early in the first quarter. Schallberger ran for two scores in the game and threw for 120 yards.

Kaiden Merryman, who finished with 110 yards on the ground, followed with a 4-yard scoring run to give the Flames an early 14-0 lead.

Encinal got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter, with a touchdown pass from quarterback Garrett Deatherage to Marques Singleton to cut Lodi's lead to seven.

Schallberger scored on another short run midway through the quarter to push the lead to 21-7, but the Jets answered back with another scoring strike to make 21-14 with three minutes left in the opening half.

The teams then exchanged turnovers, with Encinal regaining possession after recovering a fumble, only to be denied a shot a tying the game when Lodi's Timmy Copeland intercepted a pass inside the 5-yard line.

Lodi went back ahead by two scores midway through the third quarter on a 2-yard TD run by Bradley Jenkins to make it 28-14, but Encinal's Singleton returned the kickoff for a touchdown to pull with seven once again.

But the Flames had too much fuel for the Jets, with Powell making several big plays to break the game open.

After scoring on an 8-yard run to extend the lead back to 14, Powell recovered a fumble and then ran 80 yards for a touchdown to put Lodi ahead 42-21 early in the fourth.

Caleb Duncan added a 4-yard TD run late in fourth for cap Lodi's scoring. Encinal added a late score to make the final 49-28.

Deatherage finished with 200 passing yards on 14-of-22 passing, with three touchdowns — all to Singleton.

"The toughest challenge our defense had was figuring out their run option," said senior Encinal running back/cornerback Frederick Tyler, who finished with 49 yards on 16 carries. "They had so many (plays) and people just had a hard time sticking to our assignments."

Nathan Mendez contributed to this report.