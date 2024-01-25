High school football: Fenwick kicker/punter commits to Cal

Jan. 24—Fenwick kicker Derek Morris is heading west to continue his football career.

The senior specialist announced Tuesday night he has committed to California.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder made 28 of 30 PAT kicks last season and was 3 for 8 on field goals, including a 52-yarder and a 51-yarder.

He was a selected to the All-Southwest District second team as a punter who averaged 39.6 yards on 14 punts with a long of 61.

Morris is also a volleyball standout who was second in the GCL Co-Ed with 56 aces last season.

More than a dozen area players from the class of 2024 have already signed letters of intent with NCAA FBS programs, including Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (Ohio State), Centerville safety Reggie Powers III (Oklahoma) and Lakota West defensive back Taebron Bennie-Powell (Notre Dame).

Trotwood-Madison quarterback Tim Carpenter III verbally committed to Tulsa last week.