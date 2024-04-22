High school football: Eric Quintana resigns after two seasons leading Roncalli program

Roncalli will be looking for a new football coach for the second time in three years.

The school announced Monday morning that Eric Quintana resigned as football coach after leading the Royals to a 16-9 record the past two seasons. Roncalli was 12-2 in 2022 and played state champion East Central to an overtime game in the semistate before dropping to 4-7 last fall.

Quintana was named Marion County coach of the year in 2022.

Roncalli Royals head coach Eric Quintana yells to player on the field Friday, Nov 11, 2022 at Roncalli High School in Indianapolis. The Roncalli Royals defeated the New Palestine Dragons, 20-7, for the IHSAA Class 4A regional championship.

“All of us at Roncalli thank coach Quintana for the time and energy he invested into our football program these past two years,” Roncalli athletic director David Lauck said in a release from the school. “We wish him continued success in all of his future endeavors.”

Lauck declined to comment further.

Quintana, in a text message on Monday morning, cited “philosophical differences” that led to his departure.

“The administration and I had philosophical differences and they asked for my resignation,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of my time and players at Roncalli. I love the game of football for all it offers and look forward to my next chapter.”

Quintana was hired in March of 2022 after serving as the Bishop Chatard assistant head coach and offensive coordinator for the previous five seasons, helping the Trojans to Class 3A state championships in 2019 and 2020. He replaced John Rodenberg, who accepted a job at Indian Hill High School in his native Cincinnati after leading the Royals to a 25-2 record in two seasons, including a Class 4A state championship in 2020.

Quintana said in 2022: “Coming from college on the south side at UIndy and coaching at Chatard, I know Roncalli is a fantastic program and has been a powerhouse since I can remember. After coaching against them for five years, it’s an honor and a privilege to be able to lead those young men. It was a no-brainer for me.”

The next Roncalli football coach will be the fourth for the program since longtime coach Bruce Scifres retired after winning the 4A state title in 2016. Roncalli is one of the state’s winningest programs with 10 state titles.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Roncalli football coach resigns, cites 'philosophical differences'