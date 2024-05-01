High school football: Early look at college prospects for the class of 2025

May 1—As is the case every year, there is no shortage of potential college football players at local high schools.

More than a dozen already appear in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2025 in Ohio.

Tavien St. Clair, a quarterback from Bellefontaine who is verbally committed to Ohio State, headlines the group, which is certain to grow between now and National Signing Day in December.

Here is how they rank locally and statewide (in parenthesis) ahead of summer camp season per 247Sports:

1. (1) Tavien St. Clair, quarterback, Bellefontaine (Ohio State)

2. (9) Cedric Works, defensive end, Northmont

3. (10) Luca Gilbert, tight end, Lakota West (Miami, Fla.)

4. (42) Jermiel Atkins, offensive lineman, Trotwood-Madison

5. (14) Grant Beerman, linebacker, Lakota West

6. (31) Jussiah Williams-West, defensive back, Wayne

7. (29) Jayden Clark, offensive lineman, Northmont

8. (45) Jamison Kitna, quarterback, Lakota East

9. (33) Trey Verdon, defensive line, Hamilton (Iowa State)

10. (36) Noah King, athlete, Hamilton

11. (47) Tyrell Lewis, quarterback, Wayne

12. Kamaurri Smith, wide receiver, Wayne (Cincinnati)

13. Teaunn Hunter, wide receiver, Wayne

College recruiters tend to be better at finding prospects than the recruiting services, though, so more players who are not ranked (yet) have already reported getting at least one Division I FBS offer.

That group includes:

Wayne: WR Gauge Miesse, DB Aden Vaughn

Centerville: OL Kuol Kuol

Middletown: WR/DB Max Johnson

Fairfield: DB Tyon Siller, WR/DB Derion Prophett

Trotwood-Madison: DB Jahmale Clark

Springfield: DE Jackson Heims, WR Jamil Miller, TE/DE Zy'Aire Fletcher

Dunbar: RB Baron White

Miamisburg: Marshon Gregory-Bey

