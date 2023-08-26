High School Football: Eagles offense sparkles as head coach Tony Carter collects first career win

Tony Carter couldn't hold his excitement in.

With his players huddled in the North end zone at Carl Madison Field for a postgame speech, the first-year Pine Forest head coach showed off his moves with a little dance. Seconds later, Eagles assistant coach Kadetrix Marcus snuck into the scene with a couple cold bottles of water, dousing Carter with a much-deserved, and considering the humid conditions, refreshing victory shower.

Carter collected his first win as Pine Forest head coach as the Eagles marched to a 48-21 victory over Tate Friday night.

Quarterback James Clark (13) launches a pass during the Pine Forest vs Tate football game at Tate High School in Cantonment on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

"It wasn't as pretty as we wanted it, but it's a relief to get one under your belt," Carter said. "Now we know what we need to work on. It's kind of hard to tell what you need to work on when you are practicing against yourself, but Tate was a great opponent, much improved and a well-disciplined and well-coached team. Great competition here tonight."

The visitors were victorious by virtue of a 24-minute effort on defense and 48 minutes of effort offensively. With the exception of time expiring toward the end of the half, Pine Forest scored on each of its possessions.

However, the Eagles clung to just a 20-14 halftime advantage before pitching a near-shutout in the second half. They outscored the Aggies 28-7 in the final 24 minutes. The second-half shutout ended when Carson Secchiari crossed the goal line on a 2-yard run with 26 seconds remaining.

Jonathan Deloach (24) carries the ball during the Pine Forest vs Tate football game at Tate High School in Cantonment on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

"We needed to step it up and bring some more intensity (to the field)," Eagles senior defensive tackle Rocsavian McWilliams said regarding the biggest difference after halftime. "We just came out fired up and we got on 'em. We had a slow start in the first half, but we picked it up. Coach Carter had a talk with us in the locker room and we picked it up."

In his first start at quarterback, Pine Forest senior James Clark tossed four touchdown passes. Four separate Eagles reached the end zone, led by three scores by senior running back Miequle Brock. Zion Legree produced a pair of touchdowns while and Zakavius Andrews and Zaccariah Purdom each scored once.

Here's three takeaways from the night in Cantonment.

'Effort and Attitude'

Andre Colston (18) carries the ball during the Pine Forest vs Tate football game at Tate High School in Cantonment on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The message from the Eagles coaches to their players at halftime was delivered with fire. It's what was necessary following an first-half that was fairly even.

Aside from relinquishing the ball on a fumble, Tate drove the length of the field of three first-half possessions. The hosts failed to put points on the scoreboard at the end of their first drive when a 50-yard field-goal attempt was off the mark. But after senior running back Andre Colston scored on a 7-yard run and Christian Neptune made a spectacular 30-yard touchdown haul - an underthrown ball bounced off two Eagles, but the junior athlete maintained his concentration to grab it before it touched the ground - the underdog Aggies had every reason to believe they were still in it.

Wow.



Yet, just before the players exited the visiting locker room to start the second half, Carter made sure to remind his players of the team's vision.

"It was just about effort and attitude," the head coach said. "I told the guys what we expect out of ourselves. We psyched ourselves out and we lost sight of our expectation and our expectation is greatness. We just had to remind them of that, and they had to remind themselves of that. I told them I love them and told them let's go out in the second half and remind everyone else what we expect out of ourselves."

Pine Forest defense responded to the challenge, forcing a quick three-and-out on Tate's first possession. Tate drove to the Eagles' 7-yard line the next time it touched the ball, but was pushed back over the next four plays, turning it over downs.

The visitors' key to resistance came from slowing the Aggies on the ground, either by winning plays at the point of attack or the middle of the defense playing downhill. Following a first half with multiple chunk runs, Colston was limited to -1 yard on three carries.

"We shut down the run game. At the beginning of the game, they were running on us, but we had to shut it down and tighten it up," McWilliams said.

The Eagles later notched their second turnover on a Tyquan Hunter interception.

'I'm going to score your first touchdown'

Miequle Brock (2) takes it in for a touchdown and a 19-7 Eagles lead during the Pine Forest vs Tate football game at Tate High School in Cantonment on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Pine Forest's first offensive play couldn't have been drawn up any better.

On the very first pass of his career, Clark found Brock alone near the right seam. The running back did the rest, racing up the sideline before cutting up the middle of the field to complete an 80-yard touchdown.

"We've been talking about this all week," Brock said. "We already knew what we were running and where he was throwing it to. I told (Clark) on Monday, you throw me the ball and I'm going to score your first touchdown."

End of the first quarter: @TheOfficialPFFB 6, @TateFootball 0



Between that touchdown, a couple more scores and an impressive one-hand catch during the third quarter, Brock was the best player on the field. He finished unofficially with 219 all-purpose yards.

"Miequle is just a special player, he's critical in the run and pass game." Carter said. "He's one of the best athletes in the Panhandle, much less the best running back in the Panhandle. I can't give him enough praise for the effort his puts in and the leadership that he shows on the field. He's No. 1 in my book."

'Didn't capitalize'

Christian Neptune (1) settles under a tipped pass for a touchdown cutting the Eagles lead to 20-13 during the Pine Forest vs Tate football game at Tate High School in Cantonment on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Tate head coach Rhett Summerford believed, at least for a few moments, the game was there for the taking.

But a few missed opportunities eliminated hope.

Following Colston's touchdown to close the gap to 13-7, Pine Forest nearly coughed up possession when Legree fumbled in Eagles territory. But despite several players near the ball, the Aggies where unable jump on top of it. Brock ended that position with a 2-yard score.

Then on its first possession of the second half, Pine Forest converted a third-and-14 and a third-and-18 to move the sticks.

If either sequence goes Tate's way, the team would've had a chance to grab its first lead of the night. Instead, the Aggies were in chase-mode before their chances to win crumbled.

"I thought we had opportunities to get the momentum, and I thought we had them on the ropes, and didn't capitalize," Summerford said. "I didn't think we played well on third down and that's one of the things we have to do to be a good team. We'll learn from it, but what we've got to do as a program is when we have people on the ropes to get that momentum. ... (Pine Forest) played four quarters, congrats to them."

