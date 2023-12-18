High school football: Dozen area players committed to FBS schools as signing day approaches

Dec. 18—Two days before National Signing Day, a dozen players from area high schools are verbally committed to FBS schools for 2024 and more than a half dozen more appear in state rankings.

Topping the list is Aaron Scott Jr. a five-star prospect from Springfield who is the No. 1-rated player in Ohio and the No. 2 cornerback in the country per 247Sports Composite rankings.

He is the No. 34 player in the country regardless of position and set to become the first player from Springfield to sign with Ohio State since Dee Miller of South High School in 1994.

Scott is one of two Wildcats who are FBS commits. Da'Shawn Martin was a standout receiver for the Wildcats, but the Kent State commit is a three-star "athlete" prospect who is ranked No. 86 among players in Ohio.

Reggie Powers III of Centerville is the No. 2 prospect in the area and ranked 11th in the state. The Oklahoma commit is the No. 24 safety prospect in the country and ranked 245th overall.

Taebron Bennie-Powell played defensive back at Lakota West but is ranked the No. 47 "athlete" prospect in the country and committed to Notre Dame.

Also appearing in the state top 50 are Wayne defensive end Javon Hammonds (who is committed to Marshall), Stebbins offensive lineman Jake Wheelock (Cincinnati) and Northmont receiver Dalin Wilkins (Eastern Michigan).

Trotwood-Madison defensive back Mike Smith is committed to Akron, Lakota West defensive lineman Elijah Davis is headed to Akron, Xenia offensive lineman Gabriel Funk is committed to Appalachian State, Fairfield quarterback Talon Fisher committed to Navy and Springboro receiver Will Yates gave his pledge to Ball State.

Trotwood-Madison quarterback Timothy Carpenter III is ranked No. 31 overall and reopened his recruitment last week after Indiana fired head coach Tom Allen.

Also appearing in 274Sports rankings but remaining uncommitted are Jacob Asbeck, Drew Minich, Brennan Remy and Bukari Miles of Lakota West along with Lakota East tight end Derek Jackson.

The early signing period for Division I and II football begins Wednesday and runs through Friday.

Players who don't sign at that point can do so again beginning Feb. 7, what used to serve as the traditional National Signing Day until the early period was created for the class of 2018.

