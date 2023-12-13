High School Football: Denney Faith finds success in long-term commitment to Albany

Some coaches move around quite a bit — searching for that coveted state football title. Not Denney Faith. He came to Albany in 1982, put down roots and grew from a little-known junior high coach to a name that everyone knows in the little West Texas town, the Big Country — and beyond.

And he’s won that state football title, and he has a chance to snag another when the defending state champion Lions (15-0) play Mart (15-0) at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Class 2A Division II final at AT&T Stadium.

It’s a rematch of last year’s 2A D-II title game — a game Albany won 41-21 for its first state title since winning consecutive titles in 1960-61.

Albany coach Denney Faith cheers after his football team won its first state title since 1961 last season at the Class 2A Div. II state football championship against Mart at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Final score was 41-21 Albany.

What a moment it will be for Faith, who started graduating from Lubbock Christian University as a junior high coach at Albany in 1982. He worked his way up to the Lions’ defensive coordinator three years later before taking over as the head coach in 1987.

Faith didn’t dare dream back then he would ever coach in a state championship game, much less win one. Now, he makes his sixth state title appearance as a head coach.

“I never dreamed it would happen, no,” Faith said. “But I think it’s a great community — a community that cares about football and cares about athletics. It’s a school system that supports you, and I’m surrounded by a bunch of great coaches and football players. I think the stars have kind of aligned.”

Building a legacy

Align they have. Faith made his first state title game appearance in 1991 — losing to Schulenburg 21-0. It took nearly two decades to get back, losing to Cayuga 38-24 in 2009. Faith and the Lions also lost to Bremond 28-21 and 35-20 in consecutive trips to the state finals in 2014-15.

They finally broke through last year. It was Albany’s seventh trip to state overall. The Lions lost to Deer Park — now a Class 6A school — 26-6 in 1954.

Winning that title meant a great deal to Faith, not so much for himself, but for what he knew it meant to a community that bleeds red and white. All you have to do is drive through town, stop at the local businesses, and you know what high school football and athletics means to this community of approximately 1,927.

“It was very exciting to get that title,” Faith said. “There were a lot of people who were a part of that. All those teams that got so close, they were excited for us too. I think it meant a lot to them also.”

Albany running back Coy Lefevre holds he ball up after scoring a touchdown against Mart during the Class 2A Div. II state football championship last season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

And for a guy who has put down roots in Albany, that title and overall success in 36 years means quite a bit, too. Faith, who graduated from high school in Lovington, New Mexico in 1982, bleeds Albany colors now.

“I got to raise a family in this community and this school system, and it is very gratifying,” Faith said.

The Faith’s four children — Aaron, Audrey, Alex and Adam — all went to school at Albany. The oldest, Aaron, and youngest, Adam, are assistant football coaches at Lorena and Abernathy, respectively. Audrey, the second-oldest, is a teacher, and Alex works for Conagra. All played sports for the Lions.

“All three boys got to play in a state championship game, and my daughter played in two softball state tournaments,” Faith said. “So, they’ve all been able to have a lot of success.”

Getting back

Albany lost nine seniors from last year’s team, including two-way star Coy Lefevre and quarterback Cole Chapman.

While the Lions needed a new starting quarterback, it was defense that was Faith's main concern — especially replacing linebackers Koy Cauble and Lefevre. He said Jaxson Hoel and Tyler Chapman, two seniors, have filled those roles this season. Hoel leads the team with 143 tackles, including 77 solo, followed by Chapman (126 tackles, 51 solo). Hill leads the team with 15½ sacks to go with 98 tackles, while senior Cason Fairchild has a team-high five interceptions.

And the defense? It might be better this season than it was last year. The Lions are giving up 7.8 points per game. No team in the postseason has scored more than 14 points against Albany.

“I don’t like comparing teams and things like that, but I sure think defensively we’re playing really well,” Faith said.

Albany running back Adam Hill stiff arms Sunray linebacker Uriel Ortiz during the Class 2A DII semifinal game Dec. 7 at Lowrey Field in Lubbock.

High-scoring Lions

The offense has been fantastic, too, averaging 44.5 points per game. Hill has run for 2,502 yards and 42 TDs on 282 carries. He also has 15 catches for 244 yards and six TDs. Chip Chambers (152-256-12—2,438 yards, 35 TDs) has been effective too as the first year starting quarterback. The junior has some weapons in Cason Fairchild (62-1,143 14 TDs), junior Branson Beal (36-511 9 TDs) and sophomore Calhan Fairchild (19-258 3 TDs).

“We feel comfortable throwing the football when we need to, and if somebody tries to stop them, we can hand the ball off to an outstanding athlete and go with him if we need to,” Faith said. “We want to be balanced enough that whatever a defense is trying to take away, we can counter that.”

Mart running back Ja'Deriun Bell is tackled by Albany linebacker Koy Cauble and defensive back Wyatt Windham during the Class 2A Div. II state football championship last season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Potent Panthers

Beating Mart again won’t be easy. The Panthers have a storied history, and last year’s loss was their only one last year. They haven’t lost since. Mart graduated nine seniors from last year’s team, including receiver Brandon Lundy, who had a game-high four catches for 73 yards and two TDs in the title game, and QB Jonah Ross, who threw for 138 yards and two TDs in last year’s game.

This year's team is averaging 48.5 points per game while allowing 9.2.

De’Montrel Medlock, who played in last year’s game, has taken over the starting quarterback job (87-134-1—1,692 18 TDs), and the junior also is second on the team in rushing (146-1,274 23 TDs) behind returner JD Bell (213-2,336 41 TDs). Sophomore WR Ethan Hocking (24-580 6 TDs), senior WR Richard Green (27-560 4 TDs and junior WR D’Angelo Rhodes (29-428 3 TDs) are the leading receivers.

“They’ve got an outstanding football team, that’s for sure,” Faith said. “A lot of good players — a lot of good players off last year’s team. A quarterback that’s running the ball really well, and a hard-running tailback that’s probably the best we’ve seen all year long.”

Cornelius Gillaspy, a sophomore linebacker, leads the defense with 109 tackles (44 solo, 11 for loss). Rhodes has a team-high four sacks, while the Panthers have picked off 18 passes and recovered 11 fumbles.

Albany quarterback Chip Chambers delivers a pass over the head of Sunray linebacker Arnold Mendoza during Thursday’s District 2A DII semifinal football game at Lowrey Field in Lubbock Dec. 7, 2023. Final score was 34-14, Albany.

One last game

Mart is playing in its 15th state championship game and 11th since 2000. The Panthers won their seventh title in 2019 — beating Hamlin 25-20 for their third consecutive state crown. It was the third of four straight state finals appearance for the Panthers. Mart has lost to Windthorst 22-21 in 2020 and Albany since then.

Mart is no stranger to Big Country teams — losing to Stamford in the title game in 2012 and beating Cisco in 2006.

Now the Panthers play another, familiar Big Country foe — one they’ve waited a year for a shot at redemption.

Then again, Albany has been living with the bull’s-eye all season long.

“We get everybody’s best shot, and we’ve met every challenge so far this year — 15-0,” Faith said. “We’ve got one more left, and it’s for the big prize. We’re going to get their best shot. I think our kids are ready for that and prepared. We’re going to play as hard as we can, and, hopefully, things will bounce our way.”

