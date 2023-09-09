High School Football: Davila, Johnson lead No. 25 Midland Legacy past No. 9 Abilene High

Marcos Davila threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another as Midland Legacy beat Abilene High 48-17 in a non-district football game Friday at Shotwell Stadium.

Damien Johnson also ran for two TDs and returned an interception 43 yards for another for the Rebels (3-0), who came into game ranked No. 25 in Texas Football’s Class 6A poll.

Dylan Slack threw TD passes of 63 and 50 yards to Ryland Bradford and Brayden Henry, respectively, as the No. 9 5A Division I Eagles (2-1) dropped their first game of the season.

Abilene High running back Bam Rashaw tries to break a tackle during Friday’s football game against Midland Legacy at Shotwell Stadium.

More: High School Football High School Football: Ryland Bradford leads talented Abilene High receiving corps

More: High School Football High School Football: Abilene High offense soars under second-year offensive coordinator

How it happened

Davila, a Purdue commit, threw for a TD and ran for another as the Rebels led 21-7 at halftime.

AHS picked off two passes to thwart Legacy drives in the first half, including a pick by Beckham Paul at the Rebels’ 3-yard line 34 seconds before halftime.

The Eagles scored on their first possession. Slack threw a 63-yard TD pass to Bradford one play after the defense stopped Legacy’s Tommy Johnson on a fourth-and-1 play.

Legacy answered with a 15-play, 87-yard scoring drive. Davila threw a 5-yard TD pass to Aiden Serrano.

The Rebels scored on their next possession — getting a 19-yard TD run by Damien Johnson for a 14-7 lead with 1:45 left in the first quarter.

The 7-play, 54-yard drive came after Legacy stopped Bam Rashaw for a 2-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 play at the AHS 48.

The Eagles pulled within 14-10 on Naim Segura’s 20-yard field goal with 9:30 to go before halftime.

Davila ran 2 yards for a TD and a 21-10 lead with 3:14 remaining in the half. It came a play after he threw a 52-yard pass to Brex Stevens.

Slack threw a 50-yard TD pass to Henry on the opening drive of the second half, but it was all Rebels from there.

Legacy scored on its first three possession of the second half. Johnson ran 34 yards for a TD, while Davila threw a 90-yard TD pass to Caden Ellis and a 34-yard TD pass to Stevens.

Damien Johnson capped the night with his interception return for a TD — the lone score of the fourth quarter.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Marcos Davila leads Midland Legacy past Abilene High