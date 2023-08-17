Find all of our high school football coverage to get you ready for 2023 season right here

Every new football season comes with new storylines.

And on the South Shore, there are a ton of adjustments and new looks to hit the field this fall. Whether it's teams like Duxbury and Hull that are coming off state championships, or ones that now can boast of having a former New England Patriot as head coach (that's the case in Quincy and Brockton), it's an exciting time.

Some players may be coming up from JV and hope to make a big splash on the varsity scene. Meanwhile, established stars such as Plymouth South's Casious Johnson will continue to wage war on their program's record book.

Some programs might be headed for a rebuilding season, others could be destined for glory, but no week will be dull. Follow all of our preseason coverage here, plus get a breakdown of how every team on the South Shore stacks up this fall.

Abington

Coach: Jim Kelliher

2022 record: 4-7

2023 outlook: One of the biggest upsides of the Green Wave's team this year will be their offensive line. Steve Wojciechoski, Connor O'Donnell, Bodie Johnson and Alex Mullin are all returning to block. That means Ryan Simonetti and Will Leblanc will get the chance to run behind a solid wall that already has chemistry. Also, Mason Nash and Ryan Solimini are two sophomores that saw time on the field last season and have the chance to step up. The Green Wave, one of the area's top programs this decade, are coming off their first losing season in the last 20 years.

Archbishop Williams

Coach: Matt Reggiannini

2022 record: 5-6

2023 outlook: Reggiannini, who is entering his sixth year as head coach, is hoping to get some good production from his returning guys this upcoming season. The Bishops look to be competitive in the always tough Catholic Central League. Joe Schwartz will be the starting quarterback for his third season with Luke Charleton at running back. Other returning players are linemen Jack Joyce and Stive Augustin, tight end/linebacker Tommy McDonough and linebacker Luca Notaro.

BC High's new head football coach Ed Mantie gives instructions to his team during a drill at Boston College High School, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

BC High

Coach: Ed Mantie

2022 record: 4-7

2023 outlook: The Eagles finished the season with room for improvement. Nonetheless, they'll have Max Galvin back for his senior season, although the 6-foot-5 quarterback might have to compete with junior Carter Carroll. Wide receiver and running back Marshall Rice will be back for his senior year; he's a fast and athletic player. He will no longer be playing next to his older brother Brody, who graduated. Once again, the Eagles will have to navigate a tough Catholic Conference schedule.

Blue Hills

Coach: Ed Madden

2022 record: 5-7

2023 outlook: Three things are for certain in life: death, taxes, and the Warriors having a stellar run game. Senior captain Caiden Montas is already a 2,000-yard career rusher and will look to add to that this season. Fellow captain James Bennet is returning to lead the line. Don't be surprised if they pop up everyone's radar midway through the season.

Braintree

Coach: Lee Carlson

2022 record: 4-7

2023 outlook: The Wamps will have to go into this season with a new quarterback and some new wideouts. However, Matt Marmai is a tough linebacker and tight end who will be relied heavily on. Now that Carlson has shed the interim head coach label, he's hoping to lead his alma mater back to the playoffs.

Bridgewater-Raynham

Coach: Lou Pacheco

2022 record: 5-6

2023 outlook: Declan Byrne will be at quarterback for the Trojans as they'll hope to make a deep playoff run. Amin Abbassi is the defensive captain and will also play tight end on the offensive side. Kauan Bento is a heavily recruited track star, and his speed will cause problems for opponents at receiver, running back and cornerback. Pacheco is hoping that his team gets over the hump and wins the SEC championship game after falling to Brockton each of the past two years.

Brockton

Coach: Jermaine Wiggins

2022 record: 9-2

2023 outlook: With the former Patriots tight end now at the helm, the Boxers return some big-time talent. Cam Monteiro is back to finish off an already impressive high school career. No matter the position he plays, he'll do whatever he can to get his team the W. Lineman Jailen Jackson should also be on opposing teams' radars this season. Although Brockton graduated a lot of seniors from the 2022 club, they still have their star.

Canton

Coach: Anthony Fallon

2022 record: 7-3

2023 outlook: Owen Lane will be back at quarterback for his senior season. Lane is good at scrambling out of the pocket and breaking off big plays. He'll be accompanied by his running back Michael Sayers for his senior year as well. Last year, the Bulldogs O-line was powered by upperclassmen; Canton's play in the trenches again might be the key to its season.

Cardinal Spellman

Coaches: Ryan Donovan and Jequan Johnson

2022 record: 5-7

2023 outlook: After a roller coaster of a season last year, the Cardinals will go into 2023 with two head coaches. They'll lean on two-way player and captain Matt O’Donnell, who was a CCL All-Star last year. Big things are expected from returning No. 1 receiver Jay Comeau. Junior Umarei Murray is one of Spellman's best tacklers. Also, don't be surprised to see Chris Soto, who played JV last year, burst onto the scene at linebacker. Evan Malick led the team in tackles for loss last season and is expected to do the same in his senior season. After coach Kahn Chace stepped down mid-season, the Cardinals went on a stunning run to the Div. 6 semifinals as a No. 13 seed.

Carver's Tyler Lennox throws at the Northeast 7v7 football finals at Xaverian High Schools in Westwood on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Carver

Coach: Ben Shuffain

2022 record: 3-8

2023 outlook: Carver's Tyler Lennox is returning for his senior season and is hoping to add to his impressive list of accomplishments. Last year the All-Scholastic QB threw for 2,219 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for 338 yards and three scores. James Callahan and Robbie Peterson are also big returners on the defensive side of the ball. After a rough season last year, it's their time to shine. Wide receiver Nate Helms and linebacker Tegan Zakrzewski are expected to have breakout seasons, too.

Cohasset

Coach: Pete Afanasiw

Last year's record: 8-3

2023 outlook: The Skippers may be without graduated star QB Will Baker, but they still have his wingman, running back Liam Appleton, for his senior campaign. Senior captains such as Appleton, Declan Lee, Ben Joyce and Tedy Foxd are all hoping to make another deep playoff run and see where the chips fall. They're also keeping much of their O-line intact, which will help whoever is taking snaps. As far as making up for the open spots, "Most skill positions will be up for grabs; preseason will have a huge impact on who earns what," said Afanasiw.

Duxbury

Coach: Matt Landolfi

Last year's record: 12-0

2023 outlook: One of the most consistent programs on the South Shore, Duxbury finally got all the way back to the top of the mountain last year, claiming its first state crown since 2016 with a 42-7 win over Grafton in the Div. 4 final. The Dragons graduated a host of stars, including quarterback Matt Festa, who ran for four TDs and threw for two others in the title game, receiver Matt Walsh and lineman Nick Ayres. But the Dragons have plenty of practice at re-tooling on the fly.

East Bridgewater

Coach: Tim Graham

Last year's record: 3-8

2023 outlook: After a rough season last year with a tough schedule, the Vikings have a chance to turn things around thanks to a number of returning experienced players, including running back Chris Oman, junior quarterback Ethan Pohl and Brennan Shea. "The boys have been with me since (they were) freshmen and know the standard I expect," Graham said. "Great team chemistry and experience will be the theme this year."

Hanover

Coach: Brian Kelliher

Last year's record: 9-3

2023 outlook: The Hawks, who lost to Milton in last year's Div. 3 state semifinals, will bring back senior quarterback Ben Scalzi, who threw for a single-season school-record 2,800 yards last fall with 27 TDs and 7 INTs. He'll be throwing to returning players John McDonald, Mehki Bryan and Owen Cross. Brandon Errico and Sebastion Brown are receivers to watch for as well. Lukas Maynard will headline the offensive line, and if the guys up front can give Scalzi time to throw, expect the Hawks to put points on the board. "We have some excellent athletes at the skill positions, and return several offensive and defensive linemen," said Kelliher.

Hingham

Coach: T.J Byrne

Last year's record: 6-5

2023 outlook: With a new head coach, the starting lineup could look very different come September. The Harbormen should get a big boost from the return of running back/outside linebacker Will St. Pierre, who was hurt last season. Captains Matt Kelley and Gunnar Corey are back and hope to bring the new players and coaches up to speed. When asked about the team's expectations Byrne said, "We are working to create good work habits and getting them acclimated to our coaching staff and philosophy. They've responded well thus far."

Holbrook/Avon

Coach: Mike Walsh

Last year's record: 4-6

2023 outlook: The Bulldogs have been one of the area's most improved teams in recent years. After going 10-58 from 2013-2019, Holbrook/Avon has finished 13-12 over the last three seasons.

Hull

Coach: Mike O'Donnell

Last year's record: 13-0

2023 outlook: After taking home a Div. 8 state title with a 27-6 win over KIPP Academy and then losing a grand amount of highly-talented seniors -- John Gianibas, Austin Bongo, Tyler Sordillo, Aidan Murphy, Luke Richardson, etc. -- the Pirates have a lot of work to do. Junior Luke Dunham is expected to replace Richardson at QB and will double as a ballhawk in the secondary. Nick Tiani is back at running back and will help take some pressure off Dunham. Sean Reilly also will be handful for opponents. Championship DNA doesn't just disappear, so the Pirates will be fine.

Marshfield

Coach: Chris Arouca

Last year's record: 7-4

2023 outlook: After a tough playoff loss to King Philip last season, the Rams will look to their young guys to bounce back. Nick Cupples is a big-body receiver who also will play in the slot in Marshfield's fast-paced offense. Gio Luciani and Will Devine are back for their junior seasons. "We appear to have some very good skill-position players but are lacking (experience) along the offensive and defensive lines," Arouca said.

Middleboro

Coach: Patrick Kingman

Last year's record: 8-3

2023 outlook: The Sachems, who were Div. 4 quarterfinalists last season, return eight starters on defense, including two-way lineman Ryan Delancey and cornerback/slot receiver Nate Goodine; both of them are entering Year 3 in the lineup. Junior safety Andrew Falk is big (6-3, 195 pounds) and is coming off a five-INT season. Junior Caiden Carriuolo is a dynamic slot receiver/returner, and Bolu Sotonwa has the inside track at running back.

Milton

Coach: Steve Dembowski

Last year's record: 11-1

2023 outlook: The Wildcats, who fell in the Div. 3 state final last season, were hit hard by graduation, losing, among others, star quarterback Owen McHugh, who threw for 2,410 yards and 31 TDs and ran for 569 yards and five scores, and standout running back Jack Finnegan (848 rushing yards, 18 TDs). Still, Milton always finds a way to reload under Dembowski. Patrick Miller inherits the QB job. Others stars to watch: linebackers Ben Caledonia and A.J. Cicerone, defensive backs Ferris Collins, Luke Haley and Harrison Hinckle, and running back Nathan Ehui.

North Quincy

Coach: Ryan Craig

Last year's record: 3-7

2023 outlook: After graduating some key seniors in 2022, the Raiders took lumps last fall with a young roster. North Quincy returns a ton of contributors from last season, but the Patriot League Fisher Division is always one of the least forgiving leagues around.

Norwell interim football coach John Willis who also coaches basketball.Norwell holster Pembroke in a pre season football scrimmage on Friday September 2, 2022.

Norwell

Coach: John Willis

Last year's record: 4-7

2023 outlook: The Clippers had a tough season last year, but they did win three of their last four after a 1-6 start. Willis, who was promoted from assistant coach last summer, now has had a full offseason to prepare. Watch for senior Ryan Luccarelli, a speedster who can run back kickoffs and take the lid off defenses.

Oliver Ames

Coach: Ed Dewitt

Last year's record: 4-7

2023 outlook: The Tigers haven't finished above .500 from 2017, but they dropped a pair of one-score games (Quincy and Stoughton) in 2022. The team has consistently improved, but the Hockomock League features some heavy hitters.

Pembroke

Coach: Steve Aborn

Last year's record: 4-6

2023 outlook: After a first-round Div. 4 playoff exit last fall, the Titans deserve to be on everyone's radar this season. Senior receiver Will McNamara is back after catching 31 passes for more than 700 yards last season. Patrick Norman is a 6-foot-5 lineman who has quick feet, and Will Johnson is a 205-pound running back with breakaway speed. Aborn expects 6-1 lineman Cole Griffin to be "one of the best players in the league," this fall. The quarterback position is one of few question marks. "We play a tough schedule but we have a solid nucleus returning," Aborn said. "If we stay healthy and our seniors lead, we should be OK."

Plymouth North

Coach: Chris Whidden

Last year's record: 2-9

2023 outlook: The Blue Eagles have been up and down in recent seasons. Plymouth North was winless during the Fall II season back in the spring of 2021, only to recover with a playoff berth the following fall. Last fall was a rebuilding season.

Plymouth South

Coach: Darren Fruzzetti

Last year's record: 10-1

2023 outlook: In just three years as head coach Fruzzetti has managed to craft a sparkling 23-5 record, and with the talent he has this year it's only going to get better. Four-year starter Casious Johnson only needs 500 more yards to become the all-time rushing leader for the Panthers. He'll play alongside his brother, Gio Lynch-Ruberio, for the first time. Throw in Gavin Schultz, Justin LaChance and top lineman Steve Kirchdorfer and you have team that might go all the way.

Quincy

Coach: Vernon Crawford

Last year's record: 6-4

2023 outlook: Ex-Patriot player Vernon Crawford is now the head coach for the Presidents. Running back Gabe Rodrigues will shoulder most of the offensive load as he was a force last season with 1,118 rushing yards and 15 TDs. Quincy will be in a tough Patriot League Fisher Division, so no game will be easy to win. However, the Presidents appear to be heading in the right direction. And no matter the record, Thanksgiving Day against city rival North Quincy is always a classic.

Randolph

Coach: John Marshall

Last year's record: 2-6

2023 outlook: The Blue Devils have something most teams don't fully utilize anymore, and that's a fullback. Senecca Spencer is also a linebacker who "lives in the weight room," according to Marshall. Chris Cavino has a high motor and will play next to Spencer at linebacker. But before the season has even started, the Blue Devils have already faced adversity. "Our town has been rocked by several tragic deaths in the past few weeks," said Marshall. "Our players have been deeply affected by the loss of their classmates and friends."

Rockland

Coach: Nick Liquori

Last year's record: 8-3

2023 outlook: After graduating 17 seniors last year, the Bulldogs have a lot of work to do before their first game. Two-way player Jordan DePina will be asked to put up points and defend at a high level every single game. DePina scored nine touchdowns last season and is now one of the team's leaders. Joe Earner and Terran Williams will also have to make a big mark on defense if they want to have the same success, if not more, than they had last season, when Rockland made it to the Div. 6 state semifinals.

Scituate's Alex Burrill looks to stiff arm Duxbury's Brendan Bonner during first quarter action of their game against Duxbury at Scituate High on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

Scituate

Coach: Herb Devine

Last year's record: 5-5

2023 outlook: The Sailors last season battled through a list of injuries that they were never fully able to overcome. This season things may look more like their championship run two years ago with Jackson Belsan in his second year at quarterback. Belson, who was 12 of 17 passing for 233 yards with 4 TDs in last year's Thanksgiving win over Hingham, will be joined in the backfield by running back Alex Burrill. The Sailors are always ready to play each week, and with some star power they can do damage.

Laker wide receiver Michael Krevosky makes a first down catch.Silver Lake hosts Hingham in Friday night football on October 28, 2022.

Silver Lake

Coach: Mark Killinger

Last year's record: 3-8

2023 outlook: The Lakers return eight starters on offense as Killinger looks to make big strides in his second season at the helm. Killinger said receiver Michael Krevosky "came into his own last year," including a breakout game vs. Marshfield in which he caught at 85-yard TD. QB Michael Beauchesen also is back after winning the job halfway through the 2022 campaign. Finn Ering, Micah Amedee, Braden Gilligan and Will Hinkley will anchor the offensive line, while defensive back Trevor Enright and middle linebacker Jake Ryan will lead the defense.

Southeastern

Coach: Josh Brewster

Last year's record: 4-8

2023 outlook: The Hawks will have a new coach (Brewster) and a new QB (junior Aidan Hughes) this fall. Hughes should enjoy throwing to Joey Tully, a 6-5 senior receiver who's entering his second year as a starter. Senior JoJo DeAndrade is a two-year starter as a two-way lineman. Brewster calls senior running back/defensive back Carl Pierre "electrifying," and says senior safety Mehkai Gibson is a "sideline-to-sideline ballhawk." While some see the Hawks as rebuilding, Brewster says, "We are looking to compete and get back to the playoffs."

South Shore Tech

Coach: Matt Doyle

Last year's record: 9-4

2023 outlook: Senior captain Todd Egan will make the switch from running back to quarterback this season. He'll be accompanied by fellow senior captain Cliff Munroe, who'll play tight end and be a legit threat in the open field. Linemen Eric Anzavino and cornerback Lucas Salvucci will both be relied on heavily on the defensive side of the ball. "We graduated a great group of seniors," said Doyle. "We are looking for the rising seniors to take on more of a leadership role. Every year possesses a new set of challenges, so our message to the team is to get a little bit better each day and focus on one game at a time."

Stoughton

Coach: Christopher Evans

Last year's record: 3-8

2023 outlook: The Knights will have a new look at coach with Evans making the big decisions following Greg Burke's retirement. Thankfully for Evans, Hockomock League All-Star Jarred Daughtry will be back for his senior season. He'll have his fellow seniors alongside of him on the offensive side to make life easier. Evans will aim to give the program a turnaround that it deserves.

West Bridgewater

Coach: Justin Kogler

Last year's record: 8-3

2023 outlook: The Wildcats have been consistent over the last couple of years. This season they'll rely heavily on senior QB/captain James Harris, who accounted for more than 1,500 yards and 22 TDs last season and was WB's MVP on Thanksgiving. Christian Packard will be the run-stopper on the other side of the ball after finishing with 75 tackles last season. If opponents manage to get past these two, they still have to worry about seniors such as Sam Salter, Luke Destrampe and Aidan Burke, all of whom can make big plays.

New Weymouth high school football coach Michael Donovan on Thursday April 6, 2023

Weymouth

Coach: Michael Donovan

Last year's record: 4-7

2023 outlook: Donovan, a former Div. 1 college assistant at both Bryant University and Brown University, will lean on returning senior QB Tyler Nordstrom, who in turn will be throwing to the likes of Andrew Delgallo Fernandez. Shawn Hogan and Anthony Smith are both natural athletes who play with high intensity. What the Wildcats playbook will look like is still to be determined, but Donovan knows what kind of team he wants: "A very tough, hardworking, and resilient team that has trained very hard all summer."

Whitman-Hanson

Coach: Zachary Botelho

Last year's record: 6-5

2023 outlook: The Panthers will have a new-look lineup after graduating a strong senior class. After enduring season-ending injuries in both his sophomore and junior years, senior captain Owen Brown is back on the line ready to make an impact. The offensive core will consist of quarterback Ryan Nash, running back Johnny Walker and receivers Cody Roberts and Cam Beltramini, who will double as cornerbacks on defense. Don't be surprised if you see two-way lineman Curtis Burke make a big impact out the gate for this team. If the right players develop, the Panthers can win a lot of games.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore high school football 2023 season previews