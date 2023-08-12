High School Football Countdown: No. 10 Northwestern learning on the fly

Winning a share of the 2022 Wayne County Athletic League championship was a major accomplishment for the Northwestern program.

A huge senior class left big shoes to fill for the 2023 team, making for a tough title defense. However, with some talent at key positions and a championship mindset, the Huskies don't plan on going anywhere.

A preview of the 2023 Northwestern Huskies:

Offense

Replacing a quarterback like Ethan Siders would be a challenge for any high school football team. Siders finished his career as one of the most dynamic and productive QBs in program history. Junior Isaac Beun is ready to step into that role and has the tools to be a quality varsity quarterback right away.

"He's got a very good football IQ," first-year Northwestern coach Steven Carozza said. "The kid reads things really well and sees everything in the moment. ... The game of football is changing and the reads from the quarterback are becoming more important in offensive schemes because of the evolution of RPOs, screen-run options and things like that."

Cade St. Clair will do his best to make Beun's transition a little easier. In an offense loaded with talent last season, St. Clair was sometimes overshadowed, but he's now the clear No. 1 option in the passing game after catching 43 passes for 522 yards and five scores in 2022.

However, the Huskies return no other skill position players who received meaningful snaps last season, making them one of the most inexperienced teams in the area. Junior Ben Spencer (six carries, 25 yards) has the most offensive touches of any returning player and looks to share carries with junior Ashton Good. Mason Myers, Jacob Haley, Rylie Ramsier, Jon Burgess and James Cassady should all receive snaps at receiver.

Northwestern's most experienced group is the offensive line, where Anthony Welch and Will Hamey both started last season. Jacob Ebert, Nate Fulton, Austin Mooney and Randall Jeffrey should all get snaps as well.

Defense

With many players playing both sides of the ball, graduation hit Northwestern's defense equally hard. The Huskies are tasked with replacing their six leading tacklers and the leaders of all three levels.

Welch brings valuable experience to the defensive line as well, where he should have his best year yet. Hamey, Ebert and Fulton will be two-way linemen as well, with Nevada Stiegelmeyer also figuring into the mix.

St. Clair will step up his game defensively this year as well, playing both the strong and free safety positions based on situation. Many of the same names in the receiver group will join St. Clair in the defensive backfield: Haley, Ramsier, Myers, Cassady and Burgess.

"(St. Clair) is the quarterback of our defense," Carozza said. "He's able to see the field really well."

The linebackers haven't seen much varsity action and will be learning on the fly. Spencer, Mooney and Good project to start with Jeffrey and Gabe Osborne getting snaps as well.

Gamebreaker: Cade St. Clair, WR/DB, sr.

On a team that featured two other 500-yard receivers and a 1,000-yard rusher, St. Clair still put up 522 receiving yards last season and would have been a No. 1 option at several other WCAL schools. Now he is the No. 1 option and has the potential to be one of the top receivers in the area.

Outlook

Replacing an 18-man senior class is a tall task for a Division VI program like Northwestern. With only a few players on the roster possessing significant varsity experience, the Huskies' road to success in 2023 will be a bit rockier than last season.

However, the Huskies are carrying themselves like the defending conference champions they are, bringing a different type of confidence than a typical team with so much inexperience.

"We know that teams are going to be coming for us, but that just makes us more ready to play," St. Clair said.

If the Huskies can learn quickly, another winning season and a playoff appearance are within reach.

Schedule

Aug. 18 KEYSTONE

Aug. 25 at Black River

Sept. 1 at Columbia

Sept. 8 at Rittman

Sept. 15 NORWAYNE

Sept. 22 at Chippewa

Sept. 29 DALTON

Oct. 6 at Smithville

Oct. 13 HILLSDALE

Oct. 20 WAYNEDALE

Quick Hits

Last year: 9-3 (6-1 WCAL, co-champions), lost Region 22 quarterfinals

Head coach: Steven Carozza (first season)

Playoff region: Division VI, Region 22

