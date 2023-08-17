High School Football Countdown: No. 1 Dalton has all the tools for a major playoff run

A year ago, Dalton entered the season with a lot of uncertainty at multiple position groups, replacing almost all of its offensive skill and many of its top defenders.

It's quite the opposite in 2023.

Dalton jelled quickly in 2022, winning 10 games, a league title share and two playoff games, and almost everyone is back as the Bulldogs head into the season with one of their deepest and most talented teams in recent history.

A preview of the 2023 Dalton Bulldogs:

Greyson Siders sails through a huge hole to gash the Norwayne defense.

Offense

Every major offensive skill player is back for a Dalton offense that produced at a high level almost every week in 2022.

The running back duo of Greyson Siders (1,255 yards, 21 TDs rushing; 25 catches, 549 yards, five TDs receiving) and Sammy Tomlinson (1,054 yards, 16 TDs; 16 catches, 162 yards, TD receiving) is the best one-two punch in the area. Despite barely getting snaps before the 2022 season, both players rushed for 1,000 yards and now have another year under their belts. Both players are capable of carrying the ball 20-plus times a game. Alex Hess and Connor Mori are projected to play at fullback.

Dalton's biggest loss unquestionably came on the offensive line with the graduation of 2022 WCAL Player of the Year Quentin Lehman. Not only was Lehman a dominant left tackle, but he was like having an extra coach on the field. Still, the three interior linemen — guards Grayson Lehman and Colin Jones and center Cohen Riggenbach — are back to make up what still figures to be one of the top lines in the area.

Colin Pearson's play at quarterback could take Dalton to the next level as well. He threw for 1,690 yards, 13 scores and four interceptions as a first-year starter as a junior and has put in the work to have a big senior season.

Dalton's three main receivers from last season are back well: Brady Hignight (32 catches, 378 yards, TD), Cade Mullet (31 catches, 384 yards, five TDs) and Jace Eberly (15 catches, 221 yards, TD). That trio should be even better this year, and Coy Wenger projects to be more involved as well.

Defense

Year after year, Dalton produces some of the best defenses in the area. The 'Dawgs are always physical and possess strong fundamentals, limiting big plays and making opposing offenses work for everything. There's no reason that should change this year.

Jones is the leader of Dalton's group up front, coming off a season where he led the team in sacks, tackles for loss and was third in total tackles. Kaden Russell, Seth Ryder, Matthew Heatwole, Will Carmichael, Grayson Lehman and Matthew VonBonin should all see snaps on the line as well.

Hess, Siders and Kade Miller are back at linebacker after playing big roles in 2022. Tomlinson, Jaxon Ryder and Jarrett Hofstetter could see the field as well as Dalton tries to keep players fresh as much as possible.

"The kids have done a really good job of competing and being positive," Dalton coach Broc Dial said. "I think they realize we're going to play as many as possible. If you do the right things, we're going to find a way to play you."

Hignight and Mullet both played well in the defensive backfield last year and are leaders in the secondary, which features Wenger and Gabe Clark.

Gamebreaker: Greyson Siders, RB/LB, sr.

Few players broke out in 2022 quite like Siders. After not getting an offensive touch as a sophomore, Siders piled up 1,804 yards from scrimmage, along with 26 total offensive TDs. His ability to break big gains whether he's getting a handoff or catching a pass makes Dalton's offense much more explosive.

Outlook

There's been a wall between Dalton and a regional title for several years, getting oh-so-close on multiple occasions, only to see their opponents advance to the state semifinals instead.

With talent, experience and rare depth for a Division VII school (Dalton's coaching staff believes about 25 players could get regular snaps), these 'Dawgs have the potential to be the team that breaks through.

With a non-conference schedule that includes Kirtland and Mogadore, Dalton is gearing up to not only win a third straight WCAL title but win big in the playoffs.

Schedule

Aug. 18 KIRTLAND

Aug. 25 open

Sept. 1 MOGADORE

Sept. 8 at Waynedale

Sept. 15 at Smithville

Sept. 22 HILLSDALE

Sept. 29 at Northwestern

Oct. 6 RITTMAN

Oct. 13 at Norwayne

Oct. 20 CHIPPEWA

Quick Hits

Last year: 10-3 (6-1 WCAL, co-champion), lost Region 21 semifinals

Head coach: Broc Dial (seventh season, 55-16)

Playoff region: Division VII, Region 25

