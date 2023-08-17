High School Football Countdown: No. 2 West Holmes in position for another huge year

Could this be year three of the best three-year run in West Holmes football history?

It has a good chance to be.

The Knights are loaded on both sides of the ball once again as they aim for a fourth straight Ohio Cardinal Conference title, a third straight undefeated regular season and a deep playoff run.

"We have a lot of expectations around here," West Holmes coach Zach Gardner said. "We understand there's a target on our back. I think we're really leaning into that. There's a lot of people in the area probably buying tickets to come see our downfall and our kids are working very, very hard to make sure those people have to go get refunds."

A preview of the 2023 West Holmes Knights:

Kyle Maltarich (10) weaves through the Wooster defense to score a first half touchdown for West Holmes.

Offense

West Holmes has put up points in bunches the past two years and that isn't going to change.

A big reason for that is a loaded group of receivers. Reigning Daily Record Player of the Year Kyle Maltarich is the headliner after going for 1,345 yards and 21 TDs as a junior. Committed to play college football at Yale, Maltarich has every tool a high school No. 1 receiver needs. Logan Zollars (39 catches, 614 yards, eight TDs) and Nate Fair (28 catches, 435 yards, six TDs) would be top options in many other offenses but will have to share the spotlight in Millersburg. Sophomore Lynn Cline (three catches, 68 yards) is a promising underclassman expected to get major snaps. Brock Gallion, Bryer Parrill, Blake Weiss and Graham Martin could all see time as well. Jack Marmet is the starter at tight end/H-back.

"The receiving corps is as deep and as fast and as skilled as it's ever been here," Gardner said.

Those receivers should make the job much easier for first-year starter Morgan Smith at QB. The Knights aren't too worried about Smith's inexperience though. Last year, Mason Wolfe entered the year with one career varsity start and ended up as a Mr. Football finalist. While it's unfair to expect the same kind of year from the junior Smith, the Knights still expect him to be good right away as well.

"It's his turn," Gardner said. "Every quarterback we've had here has been an All-Ohio-caliber quarterback. The expectation for him is to step in there. We're a program that builds our offensive and defensive schemes around the talent that we have, so we're going to mold our offensive schemes around our talent, and we're really excited about our skill."

All of that talent will make up for the loss of star back Sam Williams-Dixon, who transferred to Pickerington North for his senior season. Zach Shepler (92 yards, TD) steps into the starting role at running back.

West Holmes' biggest question mark comes on the offensive line, but both starting tackles — Morgan Eastep and Gage Brown — are returning starters. Guards Hayden Smith and Braylen McKinney and center Darren Gallion are the other projected starters.

Defense

The Knights bring a lot of high-impact players back defensively too, led by Elijah Williams-Dixon and Marmet at the defensive end spots. Both players have prototypical size (6-4, 220 for Williams-Dixon, 6-4, 235 for Marmet) to go along with strength and athleticism needed to be major disruptors on the edge. Eastep, Brown, McKinney, Hayden Smith, Gabe Averbuckh, Grant Miller and Hunter McCluggage are expected to rotate for snaps on the line as well.

Replacing All-Ohioan Elisha Baldridge at linebacker will be Knights' biggest task but they have experienced players ready to take on that role as well. Gus Warner, Mason Shankel and Cole Porter all got significant time in 2022 and will see more of the same in 2023.

Kyle Maltarich and Logan Zollars will be two of the biggest playmakers defensively for the Knights as well, starting at the safety spots. Fair and Cline will get snaps as well. Parrill, Brock Gallion, Graham Martin and Logan Van Sickle project to get time at the corner spots.

Gamebreaker: Kyle Maltarich, WR/DB, sr.

Nobody in the area makes big plays happen quite like Maltarich. His speed and route-running allow him to get open on down the field, but he can also turn a screen pass into a long gain with his ability to run after the catch. Defensively, he's a takeaway machine as well, coming down with seven interceptions in 2022.

Logan Zollars cruises into the endzone for West Holmes.

Outlook

The Knights aren't going anywhere. If anything, West Holmes heads into the season more motivated, coming off a regional semifinal loss from last year when it had a state title on its mind.

A third straight undefeated regular season is very much in the cards, as the Knights enter the year with a 21-game regular-season winning streak. And nobody expects more than the coaches and players in the West Holmes locker room.

"We just have to believe we have the talent we've had the past two years, and I think with the guys around us we do," Maltarich said. "Coming off two 10-0 seasons, that's putting a target on our back, we know that. The huge thing is just to expect it. We're expected to be great, so we have to go out there and execute it."

Schedule

Aug. 18 TRIWAY

Aug. 25 ORRVILLE

Sept. 1 at Licking Valley

Sept. 8 at Mansfield Senior

Sept. 15 at Madison

Sept. 22 WOOSTER

Sept. 29 LEXINGTON

Oct. 6 at Ashland

Oct. 13 at New Philadelphia

Oct. 20 MOUNT VERNON

Quick Hits

Last year: 12-1 (7-0 OCC, champion), lost Region 14 semifinals

Head coach: Zach Gardner (seventh season, 47-22 at West Holmes; 74-37 overall)

Playoff region: Division IV, Region 14

