High School Football Countdown: No. 5 Norwayne has the tools to replace big losses

The standard for Norwayne football is high.

The Bobcats have winning seasons on their resume in 12 of the last 13 years, including 17 playoff wins. "Rebuilding" isn't a word used in Creston.

Still, Norwayne is tasked with replacing almost all of its offensive production from 2022, bringing a little more uncertainty to one of the area's most consistent programs.

A preview of the 2023 Norwayne Bobcats:

Dillon Morlock gathers a pass and heads downfield for Norwayne.

Offense

Norwayne's first order of business: replacing Jake Gill, one of the most dynamic playmakers to come through the program in years. Senior Dillon Morlock (271 yards, two TDs) will have plenty to say about that. He's been a big part of the offensive since his sophomore year, but an injury cut his 2022 season well short. Now he's ready for a full season as Norwayne's No. 1 option. Mason Moyer (279 yards, two TDs) and Ryan Marty (202 yards, TD) got their share of carries last season as well. The Norwayne rushing attack will be tough to stop.

"I'm about as eager as it gets to get back in there," said Morlock, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 in 2022. "I felt like I had a lot of unfinished business last year, only getting three-and-a-half games. I'm definitely ready to get back into it."

The offensive line has been a major strength for Norwayne over the years, and that should continue this season. Seniors Brody Balyer and Nathaniel Troup are returning multi-year starters who will pave the way for Norwayne's backs.

The rest of the offense has a lot more question marks.

Senior Jaxon Siegenthaler takes over as the starting QB to replace three-year starter Eli Stanley. He's put a lot of work in during the offseason but will start his first high school game when the Bobcats host Brookfield to open the season.

Lucas Dudte is back at receiver after emerging as one of the Bobcats top targets last year, but almost every other significant pass catcher from 2022 graduated. Dylan Smith and Mason Saal are two receivers who could emerge as big contributors.

Defense

With an offensive unit that will be learning on the fly, Norwayne's defense will have a lot to say about its success.

Morlock will be a major piece of the defense as well at linebacker with guys like Marty and Trey Balis looking to make big contributions as well.

Dudte and Smith are two of the leaders of the secondary, with Dudte coming down with a team-high four interceptions a year ago. Simon Henico showed potential as a sophomore and could make a bigger impact as a junior.

Troup and Balyer should be leaders on a defensive line that will see several players rotating in and out.

Gamebreaker: Dillon Morlock, RB/LB, sr.

There isn't a running back like Morlock anywhere else in the area. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior is one of the strongest players around — further evidenced by his shot put and discus state titles in the spring — and is due for the biggest season of his varsity career on both sides of the ball.

Outlook

Norwayne just figures out ways to win, and this year shouldn't be much different. The Bobcats have the tools to have another powerful offense (scored 44.5 points per game in 2022) and a physical defense that won't give up many points.

A tough non-conference schedule won't make things easy early in the year, but the rest of the WCAL will still have trouble matching up with Norwayne most weeks, which should put it well on track for another winning season and a playoff berth.

"We have a lot of guys who compete," Dudte said. "We have a lot of news guys coming in and playing. I'm excited for it. If we play as a team, we're hard to beat."

Schedule

Aug. 18 BROOKFIELD

Aug. 25 at Canton Central Catholic

Sept. 1 at Heath

Sept. 8 HILLSDALE

Sept. 15 at Northwestern

Sept. 22 RITTMAN

Sept. 29 WAYNEDALE

Oct. 6 at Chippewa

Oct. 13 DALTON

Oct. 20 at Smithville

Quick Hits

Last year: 8-4 (5-2 WCAL), lost Region 17 quarterfinals

Head coach: Adam Indorf (ninth season, 71-27)

Playoff region: Div. V, Region 17

