High School Football Countdown: No. 13 Chippewa aims to 'shock some people'

Chippewa enters the 2023 season with an "us against the world" mentality.

The Chipps are low on numbers in the program, but many of the players who figure to see the field on Friday nights have varsity experience. Improving on a two-win campaign from a year ago will be a good start, but Chippewa is hoping for more than that.

A preview of the 2023 Chippewa Chipps:

Colton Oyler enters his second year as Chippewa's starting QB.

Offense

Chippewa's offense might look different under first year coach Dan Edwards, but the style of play will be similar. The Chipps are going to run the ball and run it often.

Last year's leading rushers, Isaiah Radebaugh (679 yards, three TDs) and Max Warner (498 yards, two TDs), should shoulder most of the rushing load once again. They showed potential in 2022, both averaging better than 5.7 yards per carry. Chippewa will want to play the time of possession game, and that starts with a good rushing attack.

Quarterback Colton Oyler (597 yards, five TDs, 10 INTs passing; 86 yards, TD rushing) will have the ball in his hands plenty as well. As a sophomore, he went through some growing pains in his first year as a starter but found himself in negative game scripts often. With a year of experience under his belt, Oyler should be able to overcome in-game adversity better.

"He's got a really, really good arm," Edwards said of Oyler. "He can spin it."

Hayden Alexander (four catches, 37 yards, TD) looks to be Oyler's top target. He leads an inexperienced receiver group that will also feature Tallon Becht and Nate Deyling.

The interior of the offensive line is one of Chippewa's biggest strengths, even though they lack traditional size. Center Neil Miller and guards Sam Petit and Grant Johnson have played a lot of varsity football and understand the game well. All three are captains. Emmett Frame and Anderson Hatfield are projected to start at the tackle spots with Tyler Bell playing tight end.

Chippewa scored multiple touchdowns in just three games last season, so figuring out ways to put up points more consistently will be at the top of the to-do list for the Chipps' coaching staff.

Defense

It should come as no surprise: the big difference-makers defensively are the same names as Chippewa's offensive difference-makers.

Petit will be one of the players who holds the defense together. He's been a big contributor since his freshman year and brings plenty of physicality from his inside linebacker spot. Warner will also contribute as an inside linebacker while Bell, Deyling and Broc Shy will be the main contributors on the outside.

Miller and Johnson are the guys to watch on the defensive line as well, with Frame bringing some much-needed size to the mix. Radebaugh and Alexander are returning starters in the secondary, with Becht and Vinny Vincenski as the other projected starters.

Chippewa's Isaiah Radebaugh tries to make a move on Rittman's Artie Sonego in the first quarter.

Gamebreaker: Isaiah Radebaugh, RB/DB, jr.

Much of Chippewa's roster is made up of undersized, gritty football players, but grit needs a partner of athleticism to win football games. Radebaugh is one of those players who can create big plays for the Chipps, averaging 6.7 yards per carry as a sophomore last year. He'll have even more chances to ignite the offense in 2023.

Outlook

Chippewa has some valuable experience back from last year's team, but lack of depth will be a major obstacle to overcome, especially later in the season when the toll of one of the most physical sports fully arrives.

Still, with the Wayne County Athletic League looking wide open outside of the top few teams, the Chipps enter the season with optimism, hoping for a positive year and getting closer to a winning record and playoff contention.

"People are going to overlook us because we lost all our seniors and we're running short on numbers," Johnson said. "But I think we could shock some people."

Schedule

Aug. 18 RICHMOND HEIGHTS

Aug. 25 at Tuslaw

Sept. 1 at Crestwood

Sept. 8 SMITHVILLE

Sept. 15 at Hillsdale

Sept. 22 NORTHWESTERN

Sept. 29 at Rittman

Oct. 6 NORWAYNE

Oct. 13 WAYNEDALE

Oct. 20 at Dalton

Quick Hits

Last year: 2-8 (1-6 WCAL), missed playoffs

Head coach: Dan Edwards (first season)

Playoff region: Division VI, Region 21

