High School Football Countdown: No. 6 Hillsdale in position for another winning year

After graduating a third consecutive class that both qualified for the OHSAA playoffs all four years of their careers and won a playoff game, Hillsdale coach Trevor Cline has the perfect mentality and perspective to keep the Falcon Train rolling again in 2023.

“We expect our players to continue to put in the hard work in the classroom, weight room and during practices so we can go out and compete on Friday nights and put ourselves in the position to win each game we play in," said Cline. "We expect our football program to continue to represent our school and community in a positive way.”

Finishing 2022 with a 7-5 record overall and 5-2 in the rugged WCAL, the 2023 version of Hillsdale will look virtually the same.

A preview of the 2023 Hillsdale Falcons:

Offense

Jack Fickes will take over the quarterback role after a fine junior season at wide receiver (32 catches, 468 yards and two TDs). Owen Sloan (77 carries, 523 yards, three TDs), Braylen Jarvis (76 carries, 484 yards, nine TDs) and Troy Bennett (21 carries, 151 yards, TD) will man the backfield as the Falcons look to continue the offensive onslaught that saw them tally 103 points in their two playoff games.

“Coach Cline always does a great job of getting us prepared every week,” Fickes said. “We have a number of guys who can step up and take this team in the right direction.”

“Jack has made a smooth transition back to quarterback where he has played the majority of his football career,” Cline said. “Jack has had a great offseason and is ready to take over.”

Hayden McFadden and Gavin Casdorph will be the primary threat at wide receiver with Bradey Krichbaum getting the nod at tight end. The trio will have to mature quickly after catching just four passes between them last fall in limited action. Presley Lewis and Bo Moody should both factor into the passing and running games as well.

The line will feature Braden Burgett, Garrett Furr, Ethan Deter, Grayson Allis and Landon Thomas.

AJ Brown drilled 43 extra points in 48 attempts and will return as the kicker.

“We have a good running back core,” said Jarvis. “And Owen is a good returner as well. Our new quarterback has some big shoes to fill, but Jack has done a great job so far this year. It should be a fun year.”

Defense

The WCAL has a bevy of teams with significant offensive playmakers, but Cline can head into Week 1 knowing he has the talent on hand to get the ball back to his offense.

Jake Haven (28 tackles) and Jack Wurster (10 tackles) will start at the defensive end positions with Allis and Burgett (56 tackles) at defensive tackle.

Moody (58 tackles) and Sloan (67 tackles) bring valuable experience at linebacker and will get help from Lincoln Jones (35 tackles, one interception) and Jarvis (72 tackles, three INTs, two defensive TDs).

The backfield will begin the season with Brock Power and Lewis at corner with Bennett holding down the safety spot.

“Bo has done a great job of taking on more of a leadership role within our team,” Cline said. “Bo has been a two-year starter for us, and he has worked hard this off-season.”

“We have a lot of talented playmakers on offense, but I am really excited for the defense,” Fickes said. “We have some good leaders in our linebacker core. It is going to be fun watching them perform.”

Gamebreaker: Braylen Jarvis, RB/OLB, sr.

Jarvis is a three-year starter on defense and a two-year starter on offense. He was a first-team WCAL and Div. 7 honorable mention All-Ohio linebacker in 2022. He had an incredible 93-yard interception return for a touchdown and added a 38-yard scoop-and-score as well. His invaluable leadership and talent on both sides of the ball could help pave the way for another Falcon postseason run.

Outlook

Hillsdale will look to continue a remarkable stretch of playoff appearances. The Falcons have reached the postseason seven straight years and won a game for six straight years. Last fall Hillsdale knocked off Conotton Valley 62-24 before losing a heartbreaker at Danville as a last-second field goal attempt fell short.

Competing again in Div. VII, Hillsdale will open its WCAL schedule with a visit to Norwayne on Sept. 8 after traveling to Black River and hosting Lucas and Loudonville to open the season.

But one area remains a program constant: go out and represent your community the best you can.

Schedule

Aug. 18 at Black River

Aug. 25 LUCAS

Sept. 1 LOUDONVILLE

Sept. 8 at Norwayne

Sept. 15 CHIPPEWA

Sept. 22 at Dalton

Sept. 29 SMITHVILLE

Oct. 6 at Waynedale

Oct. 13 at Northwestern

Oct. 20 RITTMAN

Quick Hits

Last year: 7-5 (5-2 WCAL), lost Region 25 quarterfinals

Head coach: Trevor Cline (sixth season, 35-21)

Playoff region: Division VII, Region 25

