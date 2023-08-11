High School Football Countdown: No. 11 Loudonville looks for second straight winning year

Coming off a 7-5 overall season in 2022, Loudonville coach John Battaglia would like nothing more than to better that mark this year, but he knows it's going to take continued development of his players.

"We're going through two-a-days so they're feeling pretty sore right now," Battaglia said. "But it's looking pretty good, I think we're in a good spot for this point in the year."

A preview of the 2023 Loudonville Redbirds:

Loudonville High School's Matt Sprang (13) and Loudonville High School's Peyton Regan (44) during football action between Utica and Loudonville at Redbird Stadium Friday August 26,2022 Steve Stokes/for Ashland Times-Gazette

Offense

On offense, the Redbirds are pretty spread out and will be similar to last year with both the run and passing game.

Quarterback Matt Sprang (2,052 yards, 18 TDs, 13 INTs passing; 558 yards, 11 TDs rushing) is the engine of the offense, really coming along as the season progressed in 2022.

Baylor Weiser (8 catches, 108 yards, TD receiving; 72 yards, TD rushing), who can play a variety of spots on the field, is due for a much bigger role in the offense.

"Out of the skill positions, Baylor Weiser (senior 5-11, 185 pounds) kind of did it all for us last year, played some running back, receiver and was our backup quarterback, so he's going to stay in that role and be a little bit more featured," Battaglia said.

Seniors Dakota Berry (6-0, 190, fullback), Kiefer Rhodes (5-10, 150, wide receiver), and junior Dilan Wade (5-9, 170, tight end) give the Redbirds some depth on offense, along with receivers Cooper Taylor and Josiah Hershberger.

Loudonville must replace three seniors on the offensive line that graduated. Zane Rossey, Trevor Breneman, Jacob Baker, Gavin Eikleberry, Coalton Poole and Caleb Baker look to be the guys getting the majority of the snaps.

"We're trying to find three players there and I think we have a chance to be pretty good but we're going to have to replace some guys who don't have a lot of experience," Battaglia said. "We've got just under 40 guys so we're a little bit thin at some positions."

Defense

The Redbirds, according to Battaglia, will run a 3-3 stack on defense, relying on the quality of his linemen up front as well as a swarming secondary to stop the run and the pass.

Seniors Breneman and Rossey are returning seniors on the line that should make a big difference.

"I've got two pretty good linemen coming back with Trevor Breneman and Zane Rosse, who are both going to be seniors, so we're looking for both of those guys to have big years," Battaglia said.

Weiser, Wade, Berry and Eikleberry make up the linebacking corps, with Weiser and Berry bringing major experience after being two of the team's tackling leaders in 2022.

Cam Beachy highlights a secondary that is a little more inexperienced and will be looking to grow as the season moves along.

"(Beachey) was really good defensive back for us last year, a really tough, physical guy who's fun to watch play. And he was pretty explosive when he got the ball on offense, too".

Gamebreaker: Matt Sprang, QB/SS, sr.

A third-year starter, Sprang should be one of the area's top QBs in 2023. After a breakout junior season, Sprang could do even bigger things as a senior.

"We're looking for him to have another big year," Battaglia said.

Outlook

Battaglia's Redbirds went 4-3 for a third-place finish in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference and would like to improve that mark, although he knows it will be challenging.

"I love playing in the KMAC, they're always physical games, obviously similar schools that have tough, kind of blue-collar kids playing football," Battaglia noted. "I think it's kind of wide open. Centerburg and Danville were No. 1 and No. 2 last year and I think they'll still be pretty good. I think Northmor will finish in the middle of the pack, but they return a lot of guys. It's kind of wide open every year and I think they'll be a ton of close games, so you've got to have your guys walk in on a week-in, week-out basis, you can't take a week off."

After their first winning season since 2015, a new standard has been set in Loudonville. The Redbirds expect to win.

Schedule

Aug. 18 MAPLETON

Aug. 25 at Utica

Sept. 1 at Hillsdale

Sept. 8 MOUNT GILEAD

Sept. 15 at Centerburg

Sept. 22 DANVILLE

Sept. 29 at Fredericktown

Oct. 6 CARDINGTON-LINCOLN

Oct. 13 at East Knox

Oct. 20 at Northmor

Quick Hits

Last year: 7-5 (4-3 KMAC), lost in Region 23 quarterfinals

Head coach: John Battaglia (third season, 8-14)

Playoff region: Division VI, Region 23

