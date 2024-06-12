High School football coaches react to Tuscaloosa and Auburn leaving AHSAA Super 7

After Wednesday’s announcement of the AHSAA’s agreement to remove Bryant-Denny Stadium and Jordan-Hare Stadium from the AHSAA Super 7 high school football championships rotation, several coaches around the state voiced their opinions on the upcoming changes.

Thompson High School coach Mark Freeman, who is a four-time state champion, called Birmingham the best venue.

"They had no choice due to playoff system. It depends on how Birmingham responds! Birmingham is a great venue," Freeman told the Gadsen Times.

Thompson coach Mark Freeman is presented the trophy after defeating Auburn during the AHSAA 7A State Football Championship game at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday November 30, 2022.

Coosa Christian’s Mark O’Bryant agreed as he also shared his thoughts with the Gadsen Times.

"I love it. I'm glad we are in Birmingham. It's perfectly located," O’Bryant said.

In the last four years, Montgomery Catholic has played in two AHSAA Super 7 Championships at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coach Kirk Johnson talked about the experience playing on Alabama’s field and his excitement for what’s in store.

“Well we have been fortunate enough to play there twice. Both experiences were pretty awesome in their own ways. Anytime you get to play on Alabama or Auburn’s fields it’s pretty cool,” Johnson said. “However I will say for some of us smaller schools playing at a place like UAB, South Al, or ASU will be pretty cool as well. It will create a more high school feel because those stadium don’t seat 100,000. Regardless, (we) would be excited to play in any of them.”

For some coaches this will be an emotional transition. Legendary Fyffe coach Paul Benefield is a seven-time state champion and has won at Auburn and Alabama.

“It’s a little sad for me personally,” Benefield said to the Gadsen Times. “We have some great memories in both of those stadiums and especially good luck at Auburn University.”

Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield hugs MVP Logan Anderson (24) after defeating Reeltown High School during the AHSAA Class 2A football state championship game at Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday December 8, 2023.

Reigning Class 7A champions Central-Phenix City wide receivers coach Arnaz Browder said the team enjoyed the Bryant-Denny experience last December. He feels for the kids who will never get to play their state championship at those venues.

“Our guys loved it because it brought them an experience to see first hand before they go off to school playing in a college bigger stadium,” Browder said. “I hate they have took that away from the players who haven’t had the chance to play in these two stadiums. But we do everything happens for a reason. We just pray that we can compete and come back for another chance at a title shot.”

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Coaches react to Tuscaloosa and Auburn leaving AHSAA Super 7 rotation