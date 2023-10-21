High School Football: Clinton blanks rival Hudson to win LCAA title outright

In the final week of the regular season, eight Lenawee County schools were playing for playoff positions while four more playing for pride.

Here's how Week 9 played out:

CLINTON 29, HUDSON 0

CLINTON — The Division 7 sixth-ranked Redwolves secured the LCAA title outright by shutting out the Division 8 No. 10 Tigers.

Clinton's (8-1, 7-0 LCAA) defense held Hudson (7-2, 5-2 LCAA) to 64 yards while the offense rushed for 351 yards with nobody going over 100 yards, but five with at least 35.

The Redwolves led 12-0 after the first quarter and the score remained until the fourth quarter.

"That's a tough Hudson team," said Clinton coach Casey Randolph. "They are tough every year. Our kids wanted this and they reached down when things got sticky and they pulled out the x-factor."

Nik Shadley had 91 yards and a 13-yard touchdown and also caught a pass from Andy Fair for a 32-yard score. Bryce Randolph rushed for 88 yards and a 1-yard touchdown while Cole Breitenwischer went for 85 yards, Jacob Felts rushed for 49 and Joey Preston rushed for 36 with a 12-yard touchdown.

Wyatt Hicks kicked a 29-yard field goal.

Aiden Lopinski led the Tigers with nine tackles.

"The first nine games is getting ready for the postseason," said Hudson coach Dan Rogers. "If you can survive our league and complete, with us being the small school in the league, I'm proud of our kids for doing that. We were in the conversation for a league title up until the last week. I'm proud of the kids."

SAND CREEK 36, ERIE MASON 14

SAND CREEK — Two second half touchdowns allowed Sand Creek to pull away from the Eagles and punch its ticket to the 2023 playoffs.

Sand Creek (5-4, 2-1 TCC) got two touchdowns and 196 yards rushing from Ivan Wilkinson. Carson Preston caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cole Scharer and Jordan Illenden had a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Aggies.

Wilkinson had 37 carries. The Aggies had 64 rushes for 347 yards as a team.

BLISSFIELD 28, MADISON 0

MADISON TWP. — Blissfield secured its spot in the playoffs by shutting out Madison.

Kassidy Lenz rushed for two scores and Jack Deatrick threw touchdown passes to Mason Case and Blake Iffland. Lenz had 158 yards rushing.

Brian Dopp threw for 118 yards and had 50 yards rushing for the Trojans, who finished the season 1-8 (1-6 LCAA).

The Royals are 5-4 (4-3 LCAA).

TECUMSEH 41, BAY CITY JOHN GLENN 13

BAY CITY — Tyler Clement threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as Tecumseh improved to 5-4 and clinched a playoff berth.

AJ Bryan rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown. He caught two touchdown passes from Clement and had four catches for 87 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown.

Rocco Williams had an interception while Luke Dunham had eight tackles for the Tecumseh defense.

FLINT KEARSLEY 35, ADRIAN 28

FLINT — The Maples thought they had a possible game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, but it was called back for a penalty and Adrian lost its second straight game.

“We thought we scored,” said Adrian coach Joel Przygodski. “A holding call negated the score, and we didn’t get it done as we threw an incompletion in the end zone as time expired.”

Sean Parker threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns. Thomas Dayharsh had three of those touchdown catches and had 182 yards receiving. The Maples had 101 yards rushing as a team.

Adrian finishes the regular season at 6-3 and will be heading to the playoffs for back-to-back seasons.

HILLSDALE 48, ONSTED 42

HILLSDALE — Hunter Kelley passed for 319 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Hornets held off the Wildcats.

Onsted (2-7, 1-6 LCAA) had 474 yards of offense. Quinn Hiram had six catches for 129 yards and three touchdown receptions. Aidan Paquin had six catches for 68 yards.

HOLGATE 30, MORENCI 22

MORENCI — Michael Rising rushed for 171 yards and Skyler Trent rushed for two touchdowns but the Bulldogs closed the season 2-6.

Talan Kruse scored the other touchdown for Morenci.

Shamus Alcock passed for 87 yards.

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN 44, BRITTON DEERFIELD 14

BRITTON — Colin Johnson found the endzone twice, but it wasn't enough as the Patriots finished the season 2-7.

Johnson punched the first in with 6:59 left in the third to make it 38-8 before catching a pass late in the fourth from Keegan Bush for the other score.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Clinton blanks rival Hudson to win LCAA title outright