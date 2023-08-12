High school football: Check out the top 5 running backs in the Lubbock area
We turn to running backs in our penultimate position rankings. This is another deep group in the South Plains, which had more than 20 players surpass 900 rushing yards in the 2022 regular season. Players are listed in alphabetical order.
MORE: Top 5 receivers in the Lubbock area
MORE: Top 5 offensive linemen
Jayden Hibbler, Sr., Lubbock-Cooper
Hibbler was voted the District 2-5A Division I offensive MVP last season at Monterey. He ran for 982 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 25 catches for 196 yards.
Cannon Reed, Sr., Shallowater
Despite missing the final two games, Reed ran for 1,117 yards and 20 TDs in the regular season.
Bobby Ross, Jr., Estacado
Ranked a four-star recruit by 247Sports and On3, Ross holds multiple Division I offers, including one from Texas Tech. He ran for 1,400 yards and 13 TDs, averaging 7.2 yards a carry.
Corey Stancell, Sr., Farwell
Stancell will wrap up a standout career that has already included 4,848 rushing yards and 69 TDs. Last season he totaled 1,578 rushing yards and 22 TDs.
Ian Vergara, Jr., Post
The heartbeat of the Post offense, Vergara ran 207 times for 1,182 yards and 13 TDs as a sophomore.
MORE: Top 5 linebackers
MORE: Top 5 defensive linemen
OTHERS TO WATCH
Logan Addison, Sr., New Home; Jackson Austin, Jr., Lubbock-Cooper; Zane Garvin, Sr., Tahoka; Alan Macias, Sr., Abernathy; Daniel Sianez, Sr., Muleshoe
MORE: Top 5 defensive backs
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: High school football: Top 5 running backs in the Lubbock area