High school football: Check out the top 5 running backs in the Lubbock area

We turn to running backs in our penultimate position rankings. This is another deep group in the South Plains, which had more than 20 players surpass 900 rushing yards in the 2022 regular season. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Jayden Hibbler, Sr., Lubbock-Cooper

Hibbler was voted the District 2-5A Division I offensive MVP last season at Monterey. He ran for 982 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 25 catches for 196 yards.

Cannon Reed, Sr., Shallowater

Despite missing the final two games, Reed ran for 1,117 yards and 20 TDs in the regular season.

Estacado's Bobby Ross runs with the ball against Big Spring, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Lowrey Field at PlainsCaptial Park.

Bobby Ross, Jr., Estacado

Ranked a four-star recruit by 247Sports and On3, Ross holds multiple Division I offers, including one from Texas Tech. He ran for 1,400 yards and 13 TDs, averaging 7.2 yards a carry.

Corey Stancell, Sr., Farwell

Stancell will wrap up a standout career that has already included 4,848 rushing yards and 69 TDs. Last season he totaled 1,578 rushing yards and 22 TDs.

Ian Vergara, Jr., Post

The heartbeat of the Post offense, Vergara ran 207 times for 1,182 yards and 13 TDs as a sophomore.

Post's Ian Vergara, left, runs for a touchdown against Tahoka, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Bulldog Stadium in Tahoka.

OTHERS TO WATCH

Logan Addison, Sr., New Home; Jackson Austin, Jr., Lubbock-Cooper; Zane Garvin, Sr., Tahoka; Alan Macias, Sr., Abernathy; Daniel Sianez, Sr., Muleshoe

