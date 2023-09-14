High School Football in Marion: Complete coverage of the 2023 season

Welcome to your warehouse for high school football coverage at the Marion Star.

If you want to know anything about the 10 teams we cover — Marion Harding, River Valley, Pleasant, Ridgedale, Elgin, North Union, Highland, Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor — it can be found here.

Everything we've produced to date for this season is in this spot. Everything we are going to produce will end up here, too.

Preseason team-by-team guides, game previews, analysis and columns, game stories, features, photo galleries, all of it can be found below.

Thanks for following and thanks for reading.

Week 5

Friday Night Picks: Rob McCurdy breaks down Week 5's high school football schedule

Previewing Week 5: Northmor-Danville biggest football game on tap, plus other breakdowns

'Not just another week,' Pleasant, River Valley squaring off in county rivalry game

Week 5 stats package: See who the high school football leaders are across the area

Which teams are sharing the top spots in their football leagues?

Week 4

More: QB's best friend is a good defense according to Pleasant's Owen Lowry

Pleasant digs out from immediate 2 TD deficit against Highland in MOAC football

More: Photos: Pleasant opens MOAC football play against Highland

More: GALLERY: River Valley at Ontario Football

Chunk plays help Shelby at Marion Harding Friday night in MOAC football

Week 4 Football Roundup: Elgin stays unbeaten; Ridgedale off to best start in 20 years

More: You pick! Who was the top football player in the area for Week 4?

Friday Night Picks: MOAC is stout and other observations about Week 4 in HS football

Week 4 Skinny: What to know about Friday's football matchups from around the area

More: Who are the football stat leaders from around the area after three weeks?

More: Who are off to fast starts in football around the area's leagues?

Higher stakes: MOAC, KMAC begin league football games in Week 4

Week 3

Football Roundup: Who looked good in Week 3

More: Marion Star Football Player of Week 3 Poll, vote:

More: PHOTOS: Newark takes the trip to Harding Stadium to face the Presidents

More: PHOTOS: River Valley takes on Tiffin Columbian in football

More: Marion Harding football gets first victory for new coach Williamson

'Battling' Vikings hang with Tiffin Columbian in a Week 3 football matchup

More: Who won? Check out the Marion Star's Week 3 football scoreboard

Friday Night Picks: Elgin, Northmor ready for prime time to start 2023

More: Standings: Who are the area football leaders in conferences?

Marion Harding's defense rose up last week. Can it do it again in Week 3 against Newark?

Elgin's defense earns milestones, plus other scouting reports for Week 3 football

Week 2

'Ugly game' pretty enough for Elgin in rivalry football game with Ridgedale

River Valley football's Matt Waddle earns milestone against Madison

More: Vote: Marion Star Football Player of Week 2 Poll

Football roundup: Who won games around the area on Friday night?

Week 2 Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Friday Night Picks: Elgin, Ridgedale meet in rare Week 2 league game

Ridgedale, Elgin football rivalry renews in Week 2

Football Scouting Report: Marion Harding renews trophy game with Ashland

Preseason and Week 1

Week 1 Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Pleasant kicks off Westler Era with victory over North Union

More: Football: North Union opens at Pleasant

Turnovers spoil Marion Harding's opener at Mount Vernon

More: Marion Harding's football captains open season at Mount Vernon

VOTE: Marion Star Football Player of Week 1 Poll

Week 1 Roundup: Defenses come up big around area

Friday Night Picks: Where have all the tenured head football coaches gone?

The Top 5s: Who are the area's top returning football players?

River Valley football guide: New coaches, players looking to leave marks in 2023

Marion Harding football guide: Young Presidents striving for big goals

Highland football guide: Dane Nauman back to lead Scots in 2023

North Union football guide: Veteran squad largely new to Friday nights

Cardington football guide: Pirates building playoff hopes in 2023

Ridgedale football guide: Rockets 'light years ahead' as program grows

Elgin football guide: Athleticism, experience to carry Comets in 2023

Pleasant football guide: New coach C.J. Westler hoping turnaround sparks

Mount Gilead football guide: Indians know what to do for encore to historic season

Northmor football guide: Golden Knights tough on edges

Status quo remains for Marion-area football teams in 2023 playoff regions

More: C.J. Westler takes 'leap of faith' and ends up back home, coach Spartans football

More: River Valley hires Matt Waddle as its next head football coach

More: Chuck Williamson ready for challenge to turn around Marion Harding football

