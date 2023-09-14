High School Football in Marion: Complete coverage of the 2023 season
Welcome to your warehouse for high school football coverage at the Marion Star.
If you want to know anything about the 10 teams we cover — Marion Harding, River Valley, Pleasant, Ridgedale, Elgin, North Union, Highland, Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor — it can be found here.
Everything we've produced to date for this season is in this spot. Everything we are going to produce will end up here, too.
Preseason team-by-team guides, game previews, analysis and columns, game stories, features, photo galleries, all of it can be found below.
Thanks for following and thanks for reading.
Week 5
Friday Night Picks: Rob McCurdy breaks down Week 5's high school football schedule
Previewing Week 5: Northmor-Danville biggest football game on tap, plus other breakdowns
'Not just another week,' Pleasant, River Valley squaring off in county rivalry game
Week 5 stats package: See who the high school football leaders are across the area
Which teams are sharing the top spots in their football leagues?
Week 4
More: QB's best friend is a good defense according to Pleasant's Owen Lowry
Pleasant digs out from immediate 2 TD deficit against Highland in MOAC football
More: Photos: Pleasant opens MOAC football play against Highland
More: GALLERY: River Valley at Ontario Football
Chunk plays help Shelby at Marion Harding Friday night in MOAC football
Week 4 Football Roundup: Elgin stays unbeaten; Ridgedale off to best start in 20 years
More: You pick! Who was the top football player in the area for Week 4?
Friday Night Picks: MOAC is stout and other observations about Week 4 in HS football
Week 4 Skinny: What to know about Friday's football matchups from around the area
More: Who are the football stat leaders from around the area after three weeks?
More: Who are off to fast starts in football around the area's leagues?
Higher stakes: MOAC, KMAC begin league football games in Week 4
Week 3
Football Roundup: Who looked good in Week 3
More: Marion Star Football Player of Week 3 Poll, vote:
More: PHOTOS: Newark takes the trip to Harding Stadium to face the Presidents
More: PHOTOS: River Valley takes on Tiffin Columbian in football
More: Marion Harding football gets first victory for new coach Williamson
'Battling' Vikings hang with Tiffin Columbian in a Week 3 football matchup
More: Who won? Check out the Marion Star's Week 3 football scoreboard
Friday Night Picks: Elgin, Northmor ready for prime time to start 2023
More: Standings: Who are the area football leaders in conferences?
Marion Harding's defense rose up last week. Can it do it again in Week 3 against Newark?
Elgin's defense earns milestones, plus other scouting reports for Week 3 football
Week 2
'Ugly game' pretty enough for Elgin in rivalry football game with Ridgedale
River Valley football's Matt Waddle earns milestone against Madison
More: Vote: Marion Star Football Player of Week 2 Poll
Football roundup: Who won games around the area on Friday night?
Week 2 Friday Night Football Scoreboard
Friday Night Picks: Elgin, Ridgedale meet in rare Week 2 league game
Ridgedale, Elgin football rivalry renews in Week 2
Football Scouting Report: Marion Harding renews trophy game with Ashland
Preseason and Week 1
Week 1 Friday Night Football Scoreboard
Pleasant kicks off Westler Era with victory over North Union
More: Football: North Union opens at Pleasant
Turnovers spoil Marion Harding's opener at Mount Vernon
More: Marion Harding's football captains open season at Mount Vernon
VOTE: Marion Star Football Player of Week 1 Poll
Week 1 Roundup: Defenses come up big around area
Friday Night Picks: Where have all the tenured head football coaches gone?
The Top 5s: Who are the area's top returning football players?
River Valley football guide: New coaches, players looking to leave marks in 2023
Marion Harding football guide: Young Presidents striving for big goals
Highland football guide: Dane Nauman back to lead Scots in 2023
North Union football guide: Veteran squad largely new to Friday nights
Cardington football guide: Pirates building playoff hopes in 2023
Ridgedale football guide: Rockets 'light years ahead' as program grows
Elgin football guide: Athleticism, experience to carry Comets in 2023
Pleasant football guide: New coach C.J. Westler hoping turnaround sparks
Mount Gilead football guide: Indians know what to do for encore to historic season
Northmor football guide: Golden Knights tough on edges
Status quo remains for Marion-area football teams in 2023 playoff regions
More: C.J. Westler takes 'leap of faith' and ends up back home, coach Spartans football
More: River Valley hires Matt Waddle as its next head football coach
More: Chuck Williamson ready for challenge to turn around Marion Harding football
This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion, Ohio, high school football stories, roundups for 2023 season