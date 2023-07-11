HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Carreon discusses committing to OU

Jul. 10—It took one visit for Ivan Carreon to change his mind.

The Odessa High senior wide receiver recently committed to the University of Oklahoma after doing a campus visit last month and receiving an offer.

Carreon, a four-star recruit, had previously committed to Texas Tech before changing his mind as he talked about some of the factors that led to him going from Lubbock to Norman, Okla.

"I just liked how all the coaches were there," Carreon said. "The surroundings there were good. The coaches, the fans and all the support they've given me. They showed a bunch of love."

Barring another change of heart between now and Signing Day, the 2024 prospect will be joining an OU team that will be playing its first season in the Southeastern Conference, a factor that also played a part in his decision.

Both Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 Conference in the summer of 2024 to join the SEC, bringing the total number of schools in the conference to 16.

OU's 2024 conference schedule already includes the likes of Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, as well as Auburn LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri.

"OU's going to the SEC and that's big," Carreon said. "That's big to play against some of the best teams."

He said another factor in his decision was wide receivers coach Emmett Jones who was at Texas Tech last year before moving to OU earlier this year.

But he was also won over by the players.

"I talked to a lot of the players there," Carreon said. "It was good. All the players loved it there. They said a lot of good stuff about the coaches."

Oklahoma enters the second season in the Brent Venables era as the team looks to improve from last year's 6-7 overall record. Jeff Lebby returns as offensive coordinator.

"I like coach Venables and Lebby," Carreon said. "They're both good guys. They're great coaches."

The recruiting process has been a little chaotic at times for Carreon.

In addition to Oklahoma and Texas Tech, Carreon has received Division I offers from Purdue and Texas State.

"There's been a lot of pressure .... but I've talked to my family about everything and been keeping an open mind."

However, with the announcement out of the way, Carreon is eager to shift his focus to his final season at Odessa High as the Bronchos look to improve from last season's 3-7 record.

"It's good to just get the recruiting out of the way and go into my senior season and hopefully have a good season and then go to college," Carreon said.

With the Bronchos searching for their first playoff appearance since 2013, Carreon said the spring practices went well.

"I'm excited," Carreon said. "Hopefully, we can make it to the playoffs and make a run and make it a great season."

He's been working with Odessa High quarterback Mikey Cota who was the starter throughout the spring.

"It's been good," Carreon said. "We've been throwing a lot and getting that connection and knowing where to throw the ball and where to be."