HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Blissfield, Onsted, Adrian, Clinton, Hudson, Morenci, LCS all get wins

SAND CREEK — The Sand Creek football team had the unfortunate draw of being the team to take on Blissfield following Week 1's last second loss to Whiteford.

The Royals entered Ayers Field Thursday a team poised to dominate whoever was across the field from them and they did, winning 63-0 and holding the Aggies to -17 yards of offense.

Blissfield's Gavin Gentz wraps up Sand Creek's Cole Scharer during Thursday's game at Sand Creek.

Blissfield (1-1) raced ahead 28-0 in the first quarter and took a 56-0 lead into the half before adding a final score in the third quarter. Jack Deatrick was 6-of-8 passing for 102 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 54 yards and two more scores. Kassidy Lenz ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns and also caught two passes for 64 yards and another score.

Mason Case ran for an 11-yard touchdown while Trey Bris-Bois and Gabe Schnoor hauled in touchdown receptions of 12 and 14 yards. Brayden Fetzer ran in 9-yard touchdown as well.

The Aggies (1-1) were held to -31 yards rushing and 14 yards passing.

Onsted 28, Saginaw Nouvel 27

ONSTED — Hunter Kelley passed for three touchdowns to lead Onsted (1-1) to the victory against Nouvel.

Cannon Ruttkofsky had one of the receiving touchdowns and also scored on a kickoff return. Griffin Amthor and J.T. Hill had the other touchdown receptions from Kelley.

Talan Hutchinson was perfect on extra point attempts, going 4-for-4 as Onsted won for the first time since Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Clinton 58, Detroit Central 20

DETROIT – The Redwolves fell behind 6-0 but scored four consecutive touchdowns and went on to beat Detroit Central to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Clinton (1-1) put up 554 yards rushing on 59 attempts. Nik Shadley had 207 yards on the ground and scored four touchdowns and Jacob Felts had 190 yards and two touchdowns. Each had 17 carries.

Cole Breitenwischer and Brenden Benschoter also had rushing touchdowns for Clinton.

Adrian 51, Three Rivers 30

THREE RIVERS – Sean Parker ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more as Adrian beat Three Rivers and improved to 2-0.

Parker passed for 210 yards and rushed for 77 more. Henline had 101 yards rushing, scored a touchdown, and also threw for a 7-yard touchdown pass.

The Maples had 189 yards on the ground and 217 yards through the air.

Hudson 20, Benzie Central 14

BENZONIA – Beckett McCaskey scored on a 46-yard touchdown run as time expired to give the Tigers the victory.

Hudson is 2-0 after making the 220 mile trip north.

Morenci 66, Stryker, 42

MORENCI – Nick Wilson hopes there are a lot more nights like Thursday night.

The first-year Morenci head coach picked up win No. 1 as the Bulldogs beat Stryker (Ohio), 66-36.

“It was a great team effort,” Wilson said. “It’s hard to put into words, to see our kids battle and come out on top is just a great feeling. During the game there were highs and lows, and we told the kids there was going to be that. We just have to build on this.”

Morenci (1-1) led early on a Shamus Alcock touchdown run but fell behind when Styker scored to go up 8-6. The Bulldogs responded with seven touchdowns to seize control of the game.

Michael Rising led Morenci with 325 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Skyler Trent had 120 yards on the ground and Alcock had 76.

“We kept grinding,” Wilson said. “We went to our under-center look and just ran the ball. It just worked. They made some big plays on offense, but our kids battled.”

Morenci had 529 yards rushing for the night.

Lenawee Christian 65, Litchfield 12

Lenawee Christian's Jesse Miller carries the ball as Easton Boggs throws a block during Thursday's game against Litchfield.

ADRIAN — Three scores were on the board by the time the LCS offense got on the field as special teams got the game going early.

The Cougars (2-0) struck with a Tyler Salenbien blocked punt returned by Brenner Powers before Litchfield returned the ensuing kick to make it a 7-6 LCS lead. Sam Lutz then took the next kickoff for a score to make it 14-6.

When Lutz and the offense finally got on the field, he ran it in from 43 yards to make it 21-6. Lutz threw touchdowns to Salenbien, Paul Towler and Blake Drogowski to make it a 41-6 game in the first quarter.

Lutz found Jesse Miller and Seth Davis for touchdown passes later in the half and Eli Brianard kicked a 33-yard field goal to make it 58-6 at the half. Drogowski had 5-yard touchdown run in the second half.

Jackson Northwest 21, Madison 14

JACKSON — The Trojans trailed 14-8 at the half, but evened the game up with the Mounties with 10:26 to go, 14-14.

It was Northwest striking last, dropped Madison to 0-2 to start the season.

Whitehall 55, Tecumseh 0

Tecumseh's Diego Juarez tackled by Whitehall's Trenton TenBrock during Thursday's game

TECUMSEH – Tecumseh gave up 35 first quarter points and lost to powerhouse Whitehall.

Tecumseh (1-1) had seven first downs and 116 yards of total offense. Whitehall had 331 yards rushing and 286 yards passing. A.J. Bryan was held to seven yards on seven carries.

Ben Abbott completed 18 passes for 78 yards, including five receptions to Diego Juarez for 43 yards.

