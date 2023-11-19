High School Football: Blake Carr leads Clyde past Shallowater in secod-round playoff game

Just when it appeared Clyde was going to put Shallowater away, Blake Carr made a mistake that let the Mustangs back in it.

The Clyde quarterback, about to be sacked on a first-and-10 play at the Shallowater 12-yard line, just threw the ball away in desperation and into the hands of a player with the wrong color jersey.

Rylen Bradford returned the interception 90 yards for a touchdown – and just like that it was a one-score game with 8:56 left in the Region I-3A Division I area playoff game Saturday at Shotwell Stadium.

“I knew I should have just gone down with it,” said Carr, who was determined to make amends for the mistake. “We had been moving the ball on them. I knew we were going to be able to go down the field and score on them. I knew we were fine.”

That they were. The quarterback engineered an eight-play, 77-yard scoring drive. Fabian Gomez finished it off with a 24-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winner in a 26-21 victory over the Mustangs.

Clyde converted two third-down plays on the drive. Carr threw a 9-yard pass to Kendrick Johnson on third-and-5 at the Bulldog 46, and Carr ran 4 yards on third-and-3 from the Shallowater 28 – one play before Gomez’s TD.

It didn’t surprise Clyde coach Danny Dudgeon. He knew as soon as Carr threw the pick-six that Carr would atone for the mistake

“(I knew) that Blake Carr is fixing to have to put us on his back and go to work – and he did just that,” Dudgeon said. “We knew it wasn’t a good decision by him, but we ask so much of that kid. You’re going to live with the decisions he makes.”

More: High School Football High School Football: Abilene High knocks off Denton Ryan in second-round playoff game

More: High School Football High School Football: Argyle soars past Abilene Wylie; Colleyville Heritage socks Cooper

Carr steps up

Carr threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for 212 yards and a TD on 25 carries as Clyde (11-1) advances to the region semifinals.

The Bulldogs play No. 4 Brock (9-3) at 1 p.m. Friday in Graham.

Dudgeon is ready to go into battle with the Eagles with Carr running the offense and playing defense, too.

“You get a kid like that, you’re going to live with the decisions he makes, and you’re not going to question them,” Dudgeon said. “I know that sounds silly as a coach and a lot of people ask me how I can do that, and it’s pretty simple. If you watch him play you understand. He’s just unique."

Carr, though, said he doesn’t do it alone.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s me as much as it’s my lineman and receivers,” he said. “… They make my job super easy and just let me do my thing.”

Mustangs fight back

Even though Clyde answered the pick-six, Shallowater (6-6) didn’t go away.

The Mustangs fought back with a TD – a 2-yard run by Kouper Boyd – to pull within five (26-21) with 3:46 to go.

But Clyde managed to run out the clock – thanks to a 10-yard run by Carr on fourth-and-6 at the Shallowater 37. He had an 11-yard run two plays later that allowed the Bulldogs to run out the clock.

It was a tough ending for Shallowater coach Rodney Vincent, who struggled to speak.

“Not seeing those guys on Monday,” he said, his voice cracking. “Your locker room always changes. That’s probably the hardest part. I love coaching this group. They’ve been through a lot.”

How it started

Shallowater opened the game with a five-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Clayton Vincent ripped off a 54-yard TD run to end it. He finished with 146 yards on 21 carries.

Clyde had to drive only 17 yards for its first TD. After Carr’s 54-yard punt backed the Mustangs to their own 1, the Bulldogs forced a three-and-out.

Clayton Vincent, kicking out of his end zone, shanked the punt – giving Clyde the ball at the Shallowater 17.

Three plays later, Carr ran 6 yards for the TD – tying the game at 7 with 5:01 to play in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs snapped the tie with Carr throwing a 42-yard TD pass to Dai’Jon Booker with 4:05 left in the first half. The PAT was wide right, making it a 13-7 game.

Clyde gets defensive

Clyde’s defense flexed its muscle as well.

The Bulldogs made a goal-line stand to deny Shallowater a TD with 5:31 left in the third quarter, getting a stop on fourth-and-goal at the 1 to preserve the 13-7 lead.

It loomed big when the Mustangs ended up losing by five.

“It’s huge, and that to me is a testament where this program has come from,” said Dudgeon, who took over the Clyde program in 2021 after serving as assistant at Abilene Cooper. “Three years ago, we would have laid over and just let you walk into that end zone.”

Then in the final seconds of the third quarter, Carr picked off a Clayton Vincent pass at the Clyde 48 and it returned it to the Shallowater 45.

After Carr ran 6 yards on the final play of the third quarter, he opened the fourth quarter by hitting Fabian Gomez streaking down the right sideline for a 39-yard TD pass and a 20-7 lead.

Big finish

Clyde was on the verge of breaking the game open. Carr broke loose for a 71-yard run to the Mustangs’ 12. But on the next play, Blackburn came up with his pick-six.

“We didn’t finish the drive,” Coach Vincent said about coming up empty on the goal-line earlier, “but, boy, our defense kept us in it, played hard just like they’ve done all year.

“This team has a lot of heat and soul. They went down two scores against Muleshoe on the road, and ever since then they’ve fought their way out of every single situation. I’ve been proud of them, just like they did tonight.”

Shallowater beat Muleshoe 27-19 on Oct. 27 to snap a two-game skid to start district. They had won three straight games before Saturday’s loss.

NOTES – Shallowater’s Lorenzo Nino, a senior fullback and defensive lineman, was injured on Blackburn’s pick-six. He had to be carted off the field, but Coach Vincent believes Nino will be fine.

“I think so,” he said. “We don’t know everything. I appreciate the medical staff and everybody taking the precautions they did with him.”

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Clyde turns away Shallowater in area high school football playoff