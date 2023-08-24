High school football: Can Bicentennial Athletic League's Bristol defend District One title?

High school football season is upon us. Here is a look at the teams in the Bicentennial Athletic League, Inter-Academic League and the independents.

Bicentennial Athletic League

Bristol

Coach: Mike Ciotti (5th season)

Last year's record: 9-2

Outlook: The Warriors won't have seven starters who graduated from last year's District One Class 2A championship team anymore, but there are plenty of quality players back.

Senior running back/defensive back Kendell Cottrell (6-1, 190) surpassed 1,500 all-purpose yards and scored 25 touchdowns in 2022. Senior center/defensive end Collin Burnett (6-0, 205), senior tight end/linebacker Jordan Colon (5-8, 178), junior running back/defensive back Trae Anthony (5-8, 167), junior receiver/defensive back Kyree Williams (5-10, 175) and senior two-way lineman Chance Wideman (6-3, 260) headline the list of returning players.

Sophomore quarterback Cole Guy (6-0, 165) will look to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers, including sophomore receiver Brady Slate (5-8, 155). Sophomore lineman Christian Manning (6-5, 215) could be a factor and senior kicker Nuke Beauplan (6-0, 185) should be a big help. Guy will again be the punter.

Bristol's defense should be a strength and Ciotti is counting on that group to succeed at the line of scrimmage and make plays in the secondary.

Prediction: Bristol could repeat as AA district champions if the first-year starters perform at a high level and the holdovers continue to excel.

Morrisville

Coach: Mitch Cohen (1st season)

Last year's record: 1-9

Outlook: As the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator for the last four seasons, Cohen is more than familiar with the program and where it can go.

Yes, Morrisville won just one game a year ago, but three of those losses came by a combined 10 points. And, yes, the Bulldogs haven't had a winning season since 2010, but none of that matters right now.

Morrisville has plenty of bulk up front — its offensive line averages 6-foot-3, 255 pounds — and that's a great place to start. Seniors Nazir Borrero (5-10, 190), Zykear Davis (6-5, 260) and Nick Jobes (6-5, 270), junior tight end Bari Santana (6-0, 220) and sophomore Kevin Horner (6-2, 255) will open holes for junior running back Raymond Holman (6-2, 185, 465 rushing yards and two touchdowns last year) and protect junior quarterback Kyiere Rankins (5-10, 175), also a superb defensive back who had 51 tackles as a sophomore.

Returning senior wide receiver Zykeim Hariston (6-1, 185), also a defensive end who had two sacks last season, is the top target for Rankins while sophomore Shakur Dismukes (5-11, 200) will handle the fullback chores.

Defensively, Borrero, Hariston, Davis and Santana will hold things down up front with Holman, Dismukes and sophomore Alex Brown (6-0, 180) in the linebacker spots. Holman led the team in tackles last year with 84 and also had five sacks while Dismukes recorded six sacks.

Santana, Rankins and sophomore D'Mere Hall (6-2, 185) will patrol the secondary. Also keep an eye on freshmen Izire Callaway (5-10, 180, running back/linebacker) and Merik Johnson (5-7, 160, wide receiver/defensive back).

Prediction: The Bulldogs, a PIAA Class A program, are young (just four seniors), but this group is going to show progress. Does that mean a jump to a .500 season? That might be a little much to ask, but they're heading in the right direction.

Germantown Academy senior Seamus Knox will again be a key part of the Patriots' offense.

Inter-Academic League

Germantown Academy

Coach: Matt Dence (11th season)

Last year's record: 7-3

Outlook: The veteran Dence would never call his most recent Patriots team a rebuilding one, but when you consider the steep graduation losses, the fact that he has maybe a dozen seniors on the roster and that it would be considered a Class 2A program based on enrollment if GA was in the PIAA, rebuilding is not out of the question.

As always, though, there is talent on the roster that will keep the Patriots competitive from start to finish beginning with a pair of returning all-Inter-Academic League performers in senior running back/linebacker Seamus Knox (6-2, 205) and junior wide receiver/defensive back AJ Towsen (6-1, 190). Knox had over 600 rushing yards a year ago to go along with six sacks.

Senior returning running back Anthony Lara (5-10, 180) will join Knox in the backfield and experienced junior Eddie McGettigan (6-1, 190) will hold down the tight end spot and also play linebacker. Senior returner CJ Mersky (6-0, 230) will anchor both sides of the line along with burly junior Zach Kniese (6-2, 330).

Top-notch senior placekicker Jared Smith (5-10, 180) also returns.

Prediction: Replacing quarterback Tristan Machado (now playing at Ursinus University) and all-everything Evan Spivey (now playing at James Madison University) won't be easy, but Dence continually churns out solid teams year after year. With Haverford School and Malvern Prep in the way, finding a path to the Inter-Ac title could be tough. Regardless, the Patriots will be in the thick of things and should be a headache for anyone on the schedule.

Independent

Hatboro-Horsham

Coach: Tom Butts (first season)

Last year's record: 1-7

Outlook: The recent struggles of the Hatters have been well-chronicled as they go into their second season of playing an independent schedule due to low numbers with hopes of rejoining the Suburban One League Continental Conference next season.

The Hatters, who have just one victory in their last 21 games (the win came last season over Lower Moreland), played an eight-game schedule in 2022 and will have a 10-game slate this season, when they will be PIAA District One playoff eligible in Class 5A.

Two years ago, H-H had to forfeit four games due to its low numbers and inexperience. Jump ahead to this season and the team has a new head coach in Butts, an H-H grad with plenty of coaching experience and optimism.

He'll rely heavily on a pair of two-way linemen in senior Owen Fischer (6-1, 230) and junior Ryan McCarthy (6-0, 235) to anchor things up front.

Three juniors — running backs Luke Foley (5-10, 180), Michael Clauser (5-8, 155) and Kayden Collazo (5-9, 180) — will play both ways and also be heavily counted on. Foley and Clauser will be part of the secondary while Collazo will be at linebacker.

Prediction: The Hatters will again open their season against rival Upper Moreland and both Council Rocks are again on the schedule, so they will be sternly tested. Give Butts some time and he'll turn things around, but it won't happen overnight.

New Hope-Solebury

Coach: Brandon Garrett (2nd year)

Last year's record: 2-9

Outlook: Garrett believes the Lions, who will again play an independent schedule, should be better than a year ago due to a solid group of returning seniors and some promising juniors and sophomores.

On offense, quarterback Julian Estes (6-0, 170), fullback Colin Fudala (5-11, 176), linemen Dylan Fitzgerald (6-2, 190), Tristan Cannon (6-1, 218) and Liam Davidson (6-0, 205) and receivers Heath Miller (5-11, 150) and Mitch Miller (5-11, 140) are back. Each of those returning starters is a senior.

The defense features cornerback Heath Miller, safety Mitch Miller, linemen Fitzgerald and Cannon, plus linebackers Colin Foster (5-10, 175), Fudala and Jonathan Gormley (6-0, 175). The only non-senior is sophomore Foster.

New Hope only surpassed 13 points twice in 10 on-the-field games (it received a forfeit victory over Renaissance Academy in the opener) and allowed at least 28 points seven times. That figures to change.

Prediction: New Hope should also benefit from playing less Class 4A and 5A schools than it did a year ago. Coupled with so many experienced players, expect the Lions to be more competitive this fall.

Colonial League

Palisades

Coach: Bobby Smith (2nd season)

Last year's record: 8-3

Outlook: The Pirates are coming off of a season in which they won six in a row before dropping a 17-14 District 11 Class 2A playoff decision to Colonial League rival Catasauqua. There are plenty of experienced players back on both sides of the ball.

Senior fullback Kyle Kirsch (5-10, 190) and junior running back John Haubert (5-8, 145) are among the key returning offensive players. Kirsch rushed 44 times for 314 yards last season, as well as caught 17 passes for 188 yards, while Haubert had 56 carries for 479 yards and four TDs. Senior offensive linemen Gavin Lee (6-0, 240) and Danny Haubert (5-11, 185) are also back, with junior Greg Borgeson (6-0, 150) taking over at quarterback and senior receivers Riley Sessinger (6-0, 165), Logan Sharpe (5-10, 155) and junior Austin Rambo (5-10, 160) assuming larger roles.

On defense, the top two 2022 tacklers are back in linebacker Danny Haubert and defensive back John Haubert. Linebackers Kirsch and Sharpe return, as do defensive backs Sessinger, who had three interceptions (one of which he returned for a TD), Rambo and Borgeson, along with senior defensive tackle Lee.

Among the newcomers being counted upon are sophomores Silas Day (a 6-1, 185-pound offensive lineman/defensive end), center/running back Ashton Fitzgerald (5-10, 150) and offensive lineman/linebacker Chase Smith (5-11, 160).

Prediction: Another winning season appears likely for Palisades, which could get back to the District 11 playoffs if everything falls into place.

Drew Markol: dmarkol@theintell.com; @dmarkol; Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

