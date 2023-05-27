High School Football: Auburndale's defense powers past Lake Gibson in spring game

Auburndale football, pictured here, won 14-7 in a spring football game vs. Lake Gibson on Friday, May 27, 2023, at Lake Gibson High School.

LAKELAND ― Folks rolled in methodically awaiting to see the last football game of the spring 2023 season on a brisk and mild day that looked as if it would eventually rain Friday at Travis Gunder Memorial Field. And when the start of the game quenched fans' football thirst, it looked as if the hometown team was primed to dominate the game until the Auburndale defense took control and secured the Bloodhound victory.

On the fifth overall drive of the game, the Braves used a four-play, 23-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Joel Morris. But then the Auburndale defense shut out Lake Gibson the next two defensive possessions, which included Morris throwing a pick-six to Auburndale's JaySean Pritchard.

The Bloodhounds shut out the Braves for three straight possessions after the first touchdown, which gave Auburndale a chance to capitalize. Auburndale starting quarterback Amari Turner threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to receiver Sammy Etienne, which capped off a five-play, 56-yard touchdown drive. This cemented the final score, 14-7.

"As long as I've been a coach, defense has always been a focus for us. It's what's going to win us games — big games., and we're going to put all of our manpower in the defense," Auburndale football coach Kyle Sasser said. "...We're not going to be so flashy. We're going to try to be hardnosed ― not lose the game on offense because we're going to try and score points on defense as much as possible."

Below are three takeaways from each Polk County football team in this spring contest.

Auburndale defense makes mark early and often

On the very first offensive possession of the game, Morris threw an interception to Auburndale's Jayshawn Mcgough, who was put in position to do this because of a botched Lake Gibson snap that turned second down into second-and-31. On Lake Gibson's second offensive possession, Auburndale's Robert Stevenson sacked Morris for a 7-yard loss which led to a punt two plays later.

In the second quarter when the Bloodhounds were down 7-0 in the second quarter, on the first Brave offensive possession in the second quarter defensive tackle and state wrestling champion Nate Gabriel sacked Morris for a 5-yard loss, which set up a pick-six two possessions later.

Auburndale was again lights out following this defensive score. The next Auburndale defensive possessions were the following: a turnover on downs, punt, punt and a turnover on downs. Auburndale linebacker Elijah Dias played with a controlled rage in the middle of that defense.

Auburndale didn't lose focus despite recent history

The Bloodhounds in 2022 were 5-5 and lost in the Class 3S regional quarterfinals to the eventual state champion Lake Wales Highlanders after having a historic 9-1, 2021 season. Sasser laid out the situation.

"We had to address the culture," Sasser said. "Not this past year, but the prior year we had a really good season. Some of that is attributed to the success of that season, and it was attributed to the failure of last season in a sense. (That) kind of victory defeated us and we kind of had a lazy ... attitude. That starts with me. The biggest thing for us right now is not letting that happen again. We're doing everything in our manpower ― coaching staff, administration, player-wise ― to make sure that doesn't happen."

That certainty didn't happen in this game from start until end. Despite some mistakes from Lake Gibson early, the Braves seemingly controlled the game until the middle of the second quarter. That pick-six changed the momentum of the game and this is when that Bloodhound defense teed off and finished strong. Defensive line coach Antonio Thomas kept signaling to Gabriel to rip and go, imploring him to use his might, athleticism and quickness to bully through Lake Gibson linemen. Folks in the crowd were yawping the same thing.

Other Bloodhound positives

Pritchett not only had that pick-six, but as the primary running back he ran nine times for 53 yards, which opened up other options on offense.

Turner showed some mental toughness in his role, as the starting quarterback splits time with backup quarterback Chad Williams. Williams entered in the beginning of the second quarter and got some valuable experience before Turner reentered the game near the end of the third, eventually throwing that game-leading touchdown.

Williams in the junior varsity portion of the game threw some nice passes that led the Bloodhounds on a long drive near the end of the game.

Mistakes hinder Lake Gibson's offense

Lake Gibson was moving the ball early and through the game, but mistakes bogged down in what could have been a fruitful day on offense.

"A lot of it I think it's nerves. We had a lot of seniors on this team, but we also have a lot of underclassmen that are contributing quality minutes, and so some of it is maturity and just coming together, and like I just said to them: the spring game is here for us to identify where we need to improve over the summer when it really maters," Lake Gibson head football coach Rich Pringle said.

Pringle likely noted his outlook on the first drive. On the very first drive of the game, the Braves had the following productivity: Fentrell Graham ran for 2 yards, Morris completed a 12-yard pass to Kordell Lewis, Graham scampered for 6 yards, Morris threw an incomplete pass, Morris completed a 10-yard pass to Jerry Thomas, Morris was sacked and Morris rolled out and tallied a 11-yard pass to Dominic Cervantes.

But then a botched snap and a Morris pick forestalled that drive. On Lake Gibson's second offensive possession, Morris completed a 19-yard slant pass to Rickeem Armstrong. Morris on the next play completed a long pass to Jamarkis Harrison but the play was called back because there was an ineligible man down the field. This was the microcosm of the game for LG.

Braves bright spots

It wasn't the Auburndale offense that was lighting the game up, which means the Braves defense came to play when it had a chance. The following defensive plays were made in the first half by the Braves: Jaylen Evans sacked Turner twice for loss, Greg Dickens had a pass defense, Quinton Moore sacked Turner for -6 yards, and Landale Lockett had a sack.

"Our defensive line was awesome tonight. This is one of the fastest defensive lines I've had in a while; they are powerful, they're quick, they're smart, they get after it," Pringle said.

In the second half, Lake Gibson's Jaydon Williams picked off a Williams pass, which kept the game at 7-7 in the beginning of the third quarter.

Lake Gibson was able to win the junior varsity game thanks to Cason Dash picking up a fumble that ricocheted several times off of Lake Gibson and Auburndale players. Dash returned it for a 73-yard touchdown.

Lake Gibson offense adapts despite changes

The Braves last year were 4-7 and fell to the eventual state champion Lakeland Dreadnaughts in the Class 4S regional quarterfinals, but they lost 14 seniors who were a part of that 2021 team that went 8-4. Those key cogs made imperative offensive line checks and ran the defense. It is expected a spring game will be used to work out the kinks.

Behind this new offensive line, Morris looked poised with a natural skill set. He made the requisite throws and stood tall in the pocket, delivering crisp passes to open receivers. He also has the athleticism to roll out and deliver balls on a rope. The skill set is there, but it will come down to development and coaching for the Braves.

"When we weren't committing penalties and mental errors, we were able to move the ball very effectively in both the running and passing game," Pringle said. "Defensively, we were able to stop the run and the pass. I think we did a lot of things offensively and defensively that we wanted to do. ... I think we're going to have a great year. We just go to clean some things up this summer."

