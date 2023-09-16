HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Adrian snaps 10-game losing streak to rival Tecumseh

ADRIAN — Since 2011, the Adrian-Tecumseh football rivalry has been a bit one-sided with Tecumseh winning 10 straight matchups.

"There was really no need to talk about it," Adrian coach Joel Pryzgodski said. "The kids know it, whether it was two years, four years, 11 years, whatever. Our kids hadn't experienced that feeling of success against Tecumseh."

Friday's game was one-sided as well, but the Division 4 No. 8 Maples flipped the script, beating their Southeastern Conference White Division foes for the first time in 12 years, 29-7.

Adrian's football team gets hyped prior to Friday's game against Tecumseh.

"It feels great to finally get over the hump," senior quarterback Sean Parker said.

Adrian (4-0, 2-0 SEC White) got a big game from junior running back Chase Henline as he rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns of 14, 5 and 3 yards. Parker was 11-of-14 passing for 131 yards and an interception and rushed for 106 yards and a 1-yard touchdown.

The story, however, was the Maples' defense holding Tecumseh (1-3, 0-2 SEC White) senior running back AJ Bryan to 103 yards rushing and out of the endzone. Ben Abbott threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Diego Juarez late in the fourth quarter to make it a 22-7 game for Tecumseh's only score.

"We didn't come out and play the way did in the second to start the game," Tecumseh coach Greg Dolson said. "That's a team that was tired of losing, tired of hearing about losing and made a whole mindset change. They attacked it. Credit to their staff and their kids and administration and (AD) Chad O'Brien."

BLISSFIELD 49, HILLSDALE 27

BLISSFIELD – The Royals made it look easy, scoring 35 first quarter points and going up 42-0 before the Hornets finished the game with four scores.

It was career victory No. 100 for Blissfield head coach Ron Estes.

Jack Deatrick threw four touchdown passes while completing 8 of 9 passes for 164 yards. Tyler Ganun caught two touchdowns, and Kassidy Lenz and Kipp Fisher scored the others. Lenz rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns, the longest being a 55-yarder.

The Royals are 3-1 and 2-0 in the LCAA.

HUDSON 22, IDA 10

IDA - Ida took a 10-7 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Tigers rallied for two touchdowns to pull out the win.

Brennan Marshall scored on a 56-yard run with 8:35 to go, and the Tigers added an insurance score with 2:23 to go.

Hudson is 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in the LCAA.

CLINTON 50, MADISON 0

The Clinton offensive line and Madison defensive line get set across from each other during Friday's game at Madison.

MADISON TWP. – The Redwolves tallied 281 yards rushing on 39 attempts and seven rushing touchdowns to move to 3-1 (2-0 LCAA).

Cole Breitenwischer rushed for three scores while gaining 85 yards on 11 carries. Nik Shadley had 111 yards on eight carries and a touchdown. Other rushing scores were by Jacob Felts, Bryce Randolph and Joey Preston.

Clinton’s defense held Madison (1-3, 1-1 LCAA) to 109 total yards.

ADDISON 50, COLUMBIA CENTRAL 28

ADDISON – The highest-scoring offense in the state continued to roll as the Panthers won their Cascades Conference East Division opener against the Golden Eagles.

Addison (4-0, 1-0 Cascades East) is averaging 55 points per game, down from a state-high 56.7 points per game after Week 3.

MORENCI 38, DANBURY 14

MORENCI – The Bulldogs built a 38-0 lead on Danbury in the first three quarters.

Shamus Alcock completed a 56-yard touchdown pass to Van Ekins to start the Morenci scoring. Michael Rising had two touchdown runs, including a 74-yarder. Skyler Trent and Shamus Alcock also added touchdowns.

Rising finished with 148 yards on the ground, while Alcock had 113 yards through the air. Morenci is 2-1 on the season.

LENAWEE CHRISTIAN 56, WALDRON 6

Lenawee Christian's Brenner Powers hits the corner and runs up field during Friday's game against Waldron.

WALDRON – The Cougar offense continues to slice up the competition.

LCS (3-0, 2-0 Southern Michigan East Division) had 190 yards passing and 98 rushing while the defense had three sacks and allowed 81 yards of offense.

Sam Lutz threw for five touchdowns, including two each to Jesse Miller and Paul Towler. Towler also caught a touchdown pass from Brenner Powers, who had a rushing touchdown.

Lutz threw for 131 yards through the air while completing 11 of 12 passes. Powers was 4-for-7 for 59 yards. Towler had three receptions for 66 yards.

MONTPEILER 19, SAND CREEK 12

MONTPEILER, Ohio – Sand Creek outgained Montpeiler in total offense but lost a close contest.

The Aggies were hurt by two turnovers and six penalties.

Montpeiler scored the first two touchdowns, then the Aggies got a 15-yard touchdown pass from Cole Scharer to Carson Preston and an interception return from Trevor Opel to pull within 13-12 before halftime.

Ivan Wilkinson led the Aggies with 58 rushing yards, while Scharer had 102 yards through the air for the 1-3 Aggies, who open Tri-County Conference play next week at No. 1 Whiteford.

DUNDEE 41, ONSTED 14

ONSTED – The Wildcats and Vikings were scoreless after the first and were still tied, 14-14, at the half.

The second half belonged to Dundee as it pulled away with 27 unanswered points.

Onsted is 1-3 and 0-2 in the LCAA.

