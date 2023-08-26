Week 1 high school football roundup: Adrian keeps Pioneer at bay in opening win

It was a wild Week 1 of high school football in Lenawee County with Addison, Adrian, Hudson, Lenawee Christian, Sand Creek and Tecumseh picking up wins to start the year.

The Panthers started it Thursday with a 50-14 storm-shortened victory against Detroit Voyageur.

Here's a look at the rest of the action from Week 1:

2023 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Take a look at all 12 area football progams

GAMES OF THE WEEK: A look at the biggest matchups in Lenawee County this season

Adrian 36, Ann Arbor Pioneer 30

ADRIAN — The Maples have high hopes going into the season and started strong with Isaiah Fox returning the opening kick for a touchdown.

The Pioneers had a snap sail on their first play from scrimmage and, a few plays later, Chase Henline found the end zone to make 14-0 less than two minutes into the game.

Pioneer wouldn't go down quietly, using a strong passing attack to stay in the game until the end.

"We're still learning and figuring out how to win football games," said Adrian head coach Joel Pryzgodski. "We're still fairly young at some spots and started three sophomores on defense, which led to a little confusion at times. At the end of the day, our kids responded to adversity and we'll grow from this."

Senior quarterback Sean Parker and the Maples had a response every time the Pioneers looked to get back into the game. Parker had a 74-yard touchdown to Tristan Hayes to make it 22-7 following a 2-point conversion.

Adrian's Jaden Jankowski pressures Ann Arbor Pioneer quarterback Kalon Wong during Friday's game.

Parker hit Carson DeKeyser with a 23-yard touchdown pass to make it 29-14 in the second quarter. After Pioneer made it a 29-24 game with 4:20 to go in the third, the Maples drove down and scored on a 4-yard run by Donte Lester to make it 36-24.

The Pioneers scored with 5:57 to go to make it 36-30, but they never got the ball back. Adrian faced fourth-and-3 from the Pioneers' 17-yard line and Parker kept an option up the middle for the first down to clinch the win.

"He's been there, done that," Pryzgodski said. "It's his fourth year starting ... there's not much he's not seen. It's nice to have a triggerman who has been there and done that and can calm our guys down."

Tecumseh 40, Jackson Northwest 21

JACKSON — AJ Bryan is the returning Lenawee County Football Player of the Year and made the Mounties remember as he led Tecumseh to the win.

Bryan rushed for 234 yards and five touchdowns, two from 2 yards out, one from 3 yards out, one from 1 yard and a 32-yard score. Braylon Zimmerman added a 1-yard touchdown. Ben Abbott was 9-for-12 passing for 130 yards.

Tyler Clement had four tackles, one reception for 19 yards, a tackle for a loss and an interception. The defense also recovered two fumbles.

Hudson 50, Hanover-Horton 20

Hudson's Beckett McCaskey runs for a touchdown during Friday's game against Hanover Horton.

HUDSON — Brandon Marshall rushed for 214 yards and two touchdowns and Beckett McCaskey had three touchdowns as Hudson pulled away.

The Comets led 6-0 in the first quarter, but the Tigers scored the next four touchdowns to take a 30-6 lead.

Hanover-Horton scored on the last play of the first half, then scored early in the third quarter to pull within 30-20, but a 10-yard run by McCaskey and 55-yard run by Marshall broke the game open for the Tigers.

Sand Creek 54, Quincy 26

SAND CREEK — The Aggies trailed 20-0 at halftime, then proceeded to score 46 points in the third quarter.

Ivan Wilkson scored on touchdown runs of 52, 20, 14 and 34 yards for Sand Creek. Trevor Opel had a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown and Caleb Luck returned an interception 75 yards for the Aggies.

Wilkinson finished with 203 yards rushing for the Aggies, who had 42 carries for 380 yards on the ground as a team.

Lenawee Christian 47, Britton Deerfield 6

Britton Deerfield's Leland Smith is tackled by Lenawee Christian's Jesse Miller during Friday's game in Adrian.

ADRIAN — LCS scored 47 points in the first three quarters. The Cougars had 267 yards on the ground and 96 through the air.

BD’s lone score was on a 9-yard pass from Caden Kubacki to Leland Smith.

“It was a tough night against a very good football team,” said BD head coach Erik Johnson. “They are well coached and executed. We will look at film and get better.”

Whiteford 28, Blissfield 21

Blissfield's Jack Deatrick carries the ball during Friday's game against Whiteford.

BLISSFIELD — The Royals led the defending Division 8 state champions with under a minute to play, but the Bobcats broke off a 74-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left to stun Blissfield.

Kassidy Lenz scored his second touchdown of the game with 3:37 left in the fourth quarter and Dove Eizen’s extra point put Blissfield in front 21-20. On Whiteford’s next possession the Bobcats turned the ball over on downs near midfield.

Blissfield, however, could not get a first down and was forced to punt. On first down from its 22, Whiteford quarterback Tre Eitniear ran for four yards before leaving the game due to an injury. Ryin Ruddy shifted from tight end to quarterback and, on his first snap, scrambled 74 yards for the winning touchdown.

Lenz finished with 33 carries for 152 yards for Blissfield. Kipp Fisher had nine tackles.

The Bobcats outgained Blissfield 458-231 in total offense, but the Royals had 22 first downs. Two of Whiteford’s touchdowns came in the first quarter, both on pass plays from Eitniear to Kolby Masserant.

Pontiac Notre Dame 37, Clinton 21

PONTIAC — Clinton scored in every quarter, but fell to powerhouse Notre Dame Prep.

Jacob Felts scored twice and Nik Shadley (16 rushes for 96 yards) once for the Redwolves. Wyatt Hicks added a 26-yard field goal.

Napoleon 29, Onsted 28

ONSTED — The Pirates led 14-8 at halftime at home on Thursday, then pulled out the victory on Friday at Onsted.

“We played tough,” said Onsted coach Aaron Amthor said. “We gave up too many big plays defensively and did not execute offensively in the red zone on two separate occasions.”

Grant Bradley set a Napoleon record with 351 yards passing. The first half of the game was played in Napoleon, but due to power outages the second half was moved to Onsted.

Columbia Central 40, Madison 32

Madison's Bryce Jordan leaps to make a catch over Columbia Central's Christian Millican during Friday's game at Madison.

MADISON TWP. — The Golden Eagles rushed for 340 yards and had more than 500 yards of total offense in matching its win total of the past two seasons in the first game of the year.

Toledo Christian 56, Morenci 14

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Christian spoiled the debut of Bulldogs first-year head coach Nick Wilson, beating the visitors in a game played at Ottawa Hills High School in Toledo on Friday.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Lenawee County high school football roundup for Week 1