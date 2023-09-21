High School Football: Abilene Wylie brimming with confidence thanks to two-game win streak

It appears the Wylie football team has turned the corner, winning two straight games after starting the season 0-2.

Malachi Daniels, a senior running back and linebacker, certainly feels better going into the Bulldogs’ final tune-up before District 2-5A Division II play.

Wylie (2-2) plays Class 6A San Angelo Central (1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Hugh Sandifer Stadium.

“I’m pretty confident,” Daniels said. “I feel like we’re finally getting into a groove. The first couple of weeks you see a new team, not really much team chemistry. We’re finally putting it together.”

While some of the Bulldogs’ faithful might have been pushing the panic button after losses to Brownwood (35-21) and Lubbock Monterey (34-21), both at home, Wylie coach Clay Martin knew his team just needed more time, especially with several new faces on both sides of the ball.

“We knew this was going to be a work in progress,” Martin said. “We weren’t happy with the way in which we played the first couple of weeks, but we knew we were going back to work and getting better. It’s just nice to see the fruits of that coming to fruition now.”

Wylie quarterback Bear Meng, middle, looks for running room as Izaiah Valero (53) and Malachi Daniels prepare to block against Brownwood in the season opener Aug. 25 at Hugh Sandifer Stadium in Abilene.

Offensive identity

Wylie, a 12-2 region finalist last year, had to fill some big shoes on offense in quarterback K.J. Long — last year’s district MVP — and running back Landry Carlton, along with four other starting spots.

Much of the attention has been on the quarterback job, where La Grange transfer Bear Meng split time with Keegan Anderson before Anderson went down with an injury in Week 2.

After sputtering in the first two weeks, the offense has made some big plays the last two games and appears to be finding a rhythm.

“I think that’s a normal progression of how things happen each year,” Martin said. “It takes a little bit of time. I think that’s been exaggerated for us because of a lot of new faces. … I think some of that was to be expected. You’re just happy to see that it’s headed in the right direction.”

No Regala, no problem

Ironically, Meng (45-73-3—765, 8 TDs) and the offense have started clicking without receiver Braden Regala — last year’s district offensive MVP — out of the lineup. He suffered a high ankle sprain in the first half against Monterey in Week 2 and hasn’t played since.

As a result, Meng has had to rely on other players, and it turns out Wylie has a lot more playmakers on offense than just Regala.

Derrick Evans, a 6-foot-3 senior, has thrived in Regala’s absence, making 12 catches for 307 yards and three TDs in the last two games. He had TD catches of 91 and 34 yards in last week’s win over then-state ranked Stephenville.

“Braden was a big part of our offense, but it’s forced us to find other ways to exploit weaknesses,” Martin said. “I think in the long run it will be a benefit for us for sure.”

The Bulldogs have weathered more than just the loss of Regala. Martin had seven starters out at one time this season, and he’ll likely have at least five out this week, including Regala.

“So, there’s had to be a lot of guys step in,” Martin said. “It’s created some depth for us at a lot of different positions. A lot of guys have gotten to play who now have varsity experience who might not have.”

Brownwood quarterback Ike Hall throws the ball as Wylie's Cash Martin (27) and Josh Patterson (2) apply pressure in the season opener Aug. 25 at Hugh Sandifer Stadium in Abilene.

Defense finds its way

As much as the offense has turned around, the defense has made even bigger strides. The Bulldogs appeared to be lost on defense at times early in the season and gave up a lot of big plays.

It’s understandable. Not only did the Bulldogs lose six starters on defense, but defensive coordinator Bryan Hill took the head coaching job at Midland Greenwood during the offseason.

As a result, the defense needed time to adjust to Will Kates’ new system as the team’s defensive coordinator.

“That’s the thing, defense, it’s a lot harder to learn new schemes than offense,” Daniels said. “Offense, you got your inside zone plays, you got your stretches, your slants. Defense, you have whole new gaps, a whole new language you have to learn. You see them picking it up and getting familiar with it.”

The defense has been spectacular the last two weeks. The Bulldogs scored three defensive TDs in the win over Lubbock-Cooper, and they picked off three passes against Stephenville.

“I think we’ve gotten more comfortable with the new system,” Martin said. “I think we’re playing a lot of faster and with a lot more confidence. Our defense has been extremely opportunistic. … It seems like each time we’ve had a chance to make a play, we’ve made it. I think that’s a mark of a good defense.”

And after beating Lubbock-Cooper for the first time in program history and ending a five skid in the series with Stephenville, the Bulldogs appear to be back on track on both sides of the ball.

“I think we learned a lot of stuff from losing the first two weeks,” Martin said. “Obviously, winning breeds confidence and just a belief we’re heading in the right direction.”

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene Wylie football team turns corner after 0-2 start with big wins