High School Football: Abilene Wylie cruises past El Paso Andress in playoff opener

Bear Meng threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first quarter — as Wylie thumped El Paso Andress 55-7 in a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game Thursday at Hugh Sandifer Stadium.

Wylie (8-3) advances to play either No. 7 Argyle (8-2) or Fort Worth Wyatt (7-3) in the second round next week.

Andress, the No. 3 seed from District 1-5A D-II, ends its season at 4-7.

More: High School Football Wylie High School Football: Bear Meng settles in as Abilene Wylie QB despite frequent moves

More: High school football High School Football: Abilene High, Wylie open playoffs at home; Cooper hits the road

Bulldogs start fast

Wylie had a 21-0 lead before the Eagles even had a first down.

The Bulldogs opened the game with an eight-play, 69-yard scoring drive. Meng capped it by throwing a 10-yard TD pass to Hunter Hood, who had three catches for 26 yards on the drive.

After forcing the Eagles to a three-and-out, Wylie scored on its next play from scrimmage. Meng threw a 59-yard TD pass to Braden Regala for a 14-0 lead with 8:02 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs recovered the ball on the ensuing kickoff at the Andress 21-yard line. The Eagles’ players shied away from the ball like it was a punt, and it was an easy recovery for Wylie.

Julius Lane ran 21 yards for a TD on the next play. Just like that Wylie scored three TDs on three consecutive plays by the offense.

Meng finished a seven-play, 82-yard drive with a 40-yard TD pass to Derrick Evans — playing his first game after sitting out last week’s game in concussion protocol. He was carted off the field at Sandifer Stadium after a nasty hit in the Bulldogs’ regular-season finale.

Wylie finished the half with three more TDs — giving them scores on all seven possessions in the half for a 48-0 halftime advantage.

Jaden Lucero ran 9 yards for a TD, while Keegan Anderson threw TDs of 47 and 8 yards to Hood and Gage Heighten.

The Bulldogs rolled up 481 yards of total offense in the first half – 313 passing.

Andress had 78 total yards — 46 passing.

After all the fireworks in the first half, there were two TDs — one for each team.

Lucero got his second TD — a 5-yard run in the third quarter. Jadon Urbina threw a 3-yard TD pass to Jared Gordon for the Eagles’ lone TD with 50 seconds remaining in the game.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene Wylie crushes El Paso Andress in bi-district football playoffs