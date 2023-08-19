High School Football: Abilene High offense impresses in Abilene Wylie scrimmage

Abilene High fans had to be thrilled with what they saw from the Eagles’ offense during Friday’s scrimmage against Wylie at Sandifer Stadium.

AHS, a team that struggled putting points on the board at times last year, especially early in the season, lit up the Bulldogs for some big offensive plays in the controlled portion.

The Eagles scored on three consecutive possessions early in the controlled scrimmage — with a 12-yard TD run by Antoine "Bam" Rashaw, and Brayden Henry and Dylan Slack each threw a 70-yard TD to Ryland Bradford and Bryson Perez, respectively.

Henry, a sophomore, added two long TD runs, and Dezhon Magee had a 6-yard TD run.

“It was a good start,” AHS coach Mike Fullen said. “I think we’re in a lot better position than we were last year. … We’ve got to work on our attitude and demeanor some. But as far as execution, it was good, especially in the controlled part.”

Abilene High's Bryson Perez races toward the end zone for a 70-yard TD catch from Dylan Slack during the Eagles' scrimmage against Wylie on Friday at Sandifer Stadium.

'We'll learn as we go along'

Wylie coach Clay Martin didn’t think his defense played as poorly as it looked at times. The Bulldogs return four starters on that side of the ball, and Martin said he played a lot of different players.

“Obviously, there were some huge plays in the game,” Martin said. “You make mistakes, and you learn from those mistakes. I thought our defense played really well at times, other than giving up some long passes and long runs when we gave up containment. We’ve just got to eliminate big plays. We’ll learn that as we go along.”

Wylie’s best chance to score in the controlled scrimmage came on the opening drive. Bulldogs quarterback Bryant Meng led down to the AHS 13 before the Eagles’ Ethan Joyner came up with an interception. Tre Sharp also had a pick later in the scrimmage.

Meng and Keegan Anderson are battling for the starting QB job, after district MVP K.J. Long graduated in the spring.

A Wylie player, left, looks for running room while an Abilene High defender gives chase during a scrimmage Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Sandifer Stadium.

Bulldogs regroup

Wylie’s defense played much better in the one timed quarter. AHS got the only score in the live quarter on a 35-yard run by Bryson Perez with 1:30 to play.

“We played a lot of people in that timed quarter, too,” Martin said. “We had a lot of substitutes and got a lot of people looks. I think at nearly every position we played three deep with the ones and three deeps with the twos. Just had an opportunity to get a lot of people a lot of reps.”

Added Fullen: “I think we had a lull there in the live quarter,” Fullen said. “Overall, I was pleased with where we’re at. We’re by no means where we ought to be, but we’ve got stuff we can teach off the tape.”

Martin, too, was happy to get something from a live contest that he and his players can learn from.

“I think we had an opportunity to get a ton of good film, put a lot of kids in situations,” Martin said. “We’re going to learn a lot. The kids had chances to learn, and they’ll learn from the film. That’s all you can ask for.”

Wylie, the defending District 2-5A Division II champions, open the season against Brownwood on Friday at Sandifer Stadium. AHS, which plays in District 2-5A Division I, plays former district rival Odessa Permian on Friday in Odessa.

Abilene High quarterback Brayden Henry carries the ball during the Eagles' scrimmage against Wylie on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Sandifer Stadium. He had two long TD runs, while also throwing a 70-yard TD pass.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene High offense lights up Wylie in football scrimmage