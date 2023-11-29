High School Football: Abilene High, Aledo clash in battle of state titans

It’s time for December football — well, except for Albany and Abilene Christian High, who are playing the last day of November.

Two things connect all the remaining Big Country teams still playing — they’ve all been here before, and they all play excellent defense.

Two teams with hefty pedigrees — Abilene High and Aledo — meet in a monumental matchup, while we’re a week away from a potential Brownwood-Stephenville matchup for a state championship game berth.

REGION I-5A DIVISION I FINALS

Abilene High (11-2) vs. Aledo (13-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Tarleton Memorial Stadium, Stephenville

One on the premiere matchups in the state. Aledo won its 11th state title last year — the most in state history. Abilene High won its seventh state title in 2009 and first since 1956.

This is the first meeting between the two, and only one will have a chance to win another state title this season after Friday night. The last team to beat Aledo in the playoffs, South Oak Cliff 33-28 in the third round in 2021, went on to win a state title.

Eye on the Bearcats

No. 1 Aledo has taken out Killeen Shoemaker 27-6, Lubbock-Cooper 48-31 and Red Oak 59-35 in the playoffs. Senior QB Hauss Hejny (129-184-3—2,279 yards, 23 TDs) also is second on the team in rushing (88-734 11 TDs). The TCU commit threw for 2,094 yards and 21 TDs last year while running for 1,277 yards and 15 TDs. Sophomore RB Ray Guillory (141-1,171 17 TDs) is the leading rusher, while senior WR Trace Clarkson (44-775 6 TDs) and sophomore WR Kaydon Finley (32-477 5 TDs) are the leading receivers.

Senior LB Davhon Keys (143 tackles, 94 solo, 20.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions) leads the team in tackles, and he is an LSU commit, while senior DB Jaden Allen has committed to Texas.

The Bearcats are averaging 470.6 yards (211.7 passing/258.9 rushing) and 49.7 points per game while giving up 16.7 points per game.

Guillory ran for 188 yards and four TDs on 14 carries in last week’s win over Red Oak. Hejny, last year’s state title game offensive MVP, also threw for 245 yards and two TDs, while Finley had seven catches for 161 yards and two TDs.

Abilene High players celebrate their Region I-5A Division I semifinal trophy after beating Justin Northwest 27-16 on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

Eye on the Eagles

AHS, playing its first region final since 2011, has beaten El Paso Hanks 84-14, Denton Ryan 31-21 and Justin Northwest 27-16 in the playoffs. The latter two finished second and third behind Aledo in District 3-5A D-I.

Senior QB Dylan Slack (179-256-4—2,264 25 TDs) leads the offense, along with utility standout Brayden Henry (32-62-1—329 two TDs passing, 134-855 11 TDs rushing, 15-157 threeTDs receiving). Chad Lara (125-590 12 TDs) is second on the team in rushing behind the sophomore Henry. Junior WR Ryland Bradford (53-842 10 TDs), senior WR Jackson Howle (51-585 4 TDs), junior WR Bryson Perez (37-437 4 TDs) and senior WR Brelon Badon (29-365 3 TDs) are the leading receivers.

Senior LB Bryce Neves (127 tackles, 84 solo, nine tackles for loss, five interceptions, four fumble recoveries) and senior DB Beckham Paul (82 tackles, 41 solo, seven tackles for loss) are the leading tacklers. Senior LB Jadrian Carrillo has five of the team’s 22 sacks, while senior DB Tre Sharp has six of the Eagles’ 19 interceptions this season.

AHS, the District 2-5A D-I champion, is averaging 378 yards (201.2 passing/176.7 rushing) and 40.5 points per game while giving up 17.7 points per game.

Slack threw two TDs passes, while Lara ran for 134 yards and another TD in the Eagles’ win over Northwest last week. AHS forced four turnovers, including two interceptions by Sharp.

The winner plays the Forney (12-1)-Lancaster (9-5) winner in the state semifinals next week.

The pick: Abilene High 45, Aledo 42 (AHS ended Southlake Carroll’s run of three consecutive state titles and 58-consecutive wins against Texas teams with a 22-21 win in the third round in 2007, and the Eagles can shock the state once again).

REGION I-4A D-I FINALS

Brownwood (12-1) vs. Decatur (9-4)

7 p.m. Friday, McLane Stadium, Waco

Brownwood, in the region finals for the first time since 2015, is making a run for its eighth state title and first since 1981.

Decatur won the region title last year before falling to eventual state champ China Spring 33-27 in the state semifinals. The Eagles have never played for a state title.

The Big Country is buzzing over the possibility of a Brownwood-Stephenville state semifinal next week.

The pick: Brownwood 38, Decatur 28

REGION II-4A D-I FINALS

Stephenville (11-2) vs. Anna (12-1)

7:30 p.m. Friday, Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex, North Richland Hills

Stephenville, which won its sixth state title in 2021, has a shot at redemption. Anna beat the Yellow Jackets 33-32 in the second round last season before losing to eventual state champion China Spring 31-14 in the region finals.

Anna, which has never played for a state title, took out China Spring 45-21 in the second round this year, while Stephenville beat Celina 7-3 last week. Celina beat Anna 42-40 in overtime in Week 4.

The winner plays the Brownwood-Decatur winner in the state semifinals next week.

The pick: Stephenville 24, Anna 21

Hawley running back Diontay Ramon eludes Sonora defensive end Owen Jones during the Region 1-2A semifinal game in San Angelo Friday Nov. 24, 2023. Final score was 31-8, Hawley.

REGION I-2A D-I FINALS

Hawley (11-2) vs. Stratford (13-0)

6 p.m. Friday, Lowrey Field, Lubbock

Keagan Ables had some awful big shoes to fill in Rodey Hooper, who led the Bearcats to their second straight state title game appearance and first state title last year. Ables, the son of Hawley coach Mitch Ables, has been terrific in leading the Bearcats back to the region finals — throwing for 3,207 yards and 43 TDs. What’s been amazing is the Bearcats have come this far without a dominant running back such as Austin Cumpton, who ran for 2,176 yards and 44 TDs as a senior last year, but Hawley does have two dynamic playmakers in Diontay Ramon (75-1,340 18 TDs receiving) and Chandlin Myers (48-714 11 TDs receiving).

Landon Sykora (91 tackles, 73 solo), Hunter Hudson (85 tackles, 53 solo) and Tate Scott (85 tackles, 53 solo) are the Bearcats’ leading tacklers, while Elie Daniel and Ramon each have four of their team’s 21 interceptions. The Bearcats are giving up 15 points per game.

Stratford counters with junior QB Bryce Braden (103-169-6—1,720 yards 22 TDs passing, 156-1,1523 20 TDs rushing) and RB Josue Licon (101-862 13 TDs rushing) and WR Julia Valdez (37-876 8 TDs receiving). Braden (134 tackles, 10 sacks, 1 interception) leads a defense that is giving up 10.5 points per game.

The Elks won their fourth state title in 2021 — beating Falls City 39-27 for the 2A DII crown. It was their first since 2008 and fifth state title game appearance overall.

The winner plays the Tolar-Marlin winner in the state semifinals next week.

The pick: Hawley 34, Stratford 28

REGION II-2A D-II FINALS

Albany (13-0) vs. Collinsville (12-1)

7 p.m. Thursday, Iowa Park

A rematch of last year’s region final — won by Albany 66-34.

Albany, the defending state champions, had been blowing people away until Muenster put a scare into the No. 1-ranked Lions last week. Albany pulled out a 19-14 win that wasn’t decided until Cason Fairchild picked off a pass in the end zone in the final seconds.

RB Adam Hill (227-2,112 35 TDs rushing, 10-171 five TDs receiving, 90 tackles, 12.5 sacks) is a force on both sides of the ball, while QB Chip Chambers (124-215-12—1,976 30 TDs) has more weapons around him in Cason Fairchild (50-928 12 TDs receiving), Branson Beal (27-380 7 TDs) and Calhan Fairchild (17-235 3 TDs).

Jaxon Hoel (129 tackles, 70 solo, eight for loss) and Tyler Chapman (105 tackles, 41 solo) are the leading tacklers, while Cason Fairchild has five of the Lions’ 16 interceptions.

Albany, averaging 49.7 points per game, is giving up 6.7 per game. In fact, Muenster was the first team to score on the Lions in the playoffs.

Collinsville, which has never played for a state title, is led Logan Jenkins (355-484-4—4,828 65 TDs passing, 65-457 eight TDs rushing). Those passing numbers aren’t typos — 4,828 yards and 65 TDs. Those are career numbers for great quarterbacks. Colin Barnes (83-1,315 17 TDs), Rylan Newman (80-1,047 13 TDs) and Carter Scott (44-832 14 TDs) are the leading receivers.

Garrett Trevino (147 tackles, 80 solo, 20 for loss) and Reed Patterson (123 tackles, 56 solo, seven interceptions) lead the defense.

The Pirates have won nine straight since a 42-35 loss to Cooper — a team that was still playing until last week. They have outscored opponents 51.7-14.6.

The winner draws the Clarendon (10-3)-Sunray (11-2) winner in the state semifinals next week.

The pick: Albany 41, Collinsville 34

CLASS 1A D-I STATE SEMIFINALS

Happy (12-1) vs. Westbrook (12-1)

6:30 p.m. Friday, Lubbock Christian High

Westbrook is a win away from getting a shot at its third consecutive state title, while Happy is seeking its first.

Keegan Gilbreath (112-1,367 35 TDs) and Grayson Jeffrey (104-1,215 25 TDs) are a potent 1-2 punch in the running game for the Wildcats.

Both teams lost their season opener — Knox City beat Westbrook 34-24 while Klondike, a 1A D-I state semifinalist, beat Happy 50-24.

This is the third consecutive year Westbrook and Happy have met in the state semifinals. Westbrook won 54-20 in 2021 and 40-30 last year.

The winner plays the Gordon (13-0)-Jonesboro (12-1) winner for the state title at 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The pick: Westbrook 45, Happy 31

CLASS 1A D-I STATE SEMIFINALS

Gordon (13-0) vs. Jonesboro (12-1)

1 p.m. Saturday, Weatherford

Gordon, ranked No. 1 much of the year, is seeking its third state title game appearance. The Longhorns won state titles in 1999 and 1996. Jonesboro also played for a state title twice — losing to Borden County in 2017 and 2016.

Westbrook beat Jonesboro 60-14 in Week 2 this season in Westbrook.

The pick: Gordon 65, Jonesboro 14

CLASS 1A DII STATE SEMIFINALS

Benjamin (13-0) vs. Klondike (11-1)

4 p.m. Saturday, Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Defenders have nightmares about trying to stop Grayson Ridgon – a two-time state MVP, who led Strawn to a state title as a freshman and Benjamin to its first last year as a sophomore. How dominant have the Mustangs been the last two years? They’ve outscored opponents 65.5-13.1 in compiling a 28-0 record – soon to be 29-0.

Klondike, seeking its first state title game appearance, has won 10 straight since a 55-34 loss to Jayton in Week 2. Benjamin beat Jayton 85-40 last week.

The winner plays the Oglesby (12-0)-Richland Springs (13-0) winner for the state title at 2 p.m. Dec. 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The pick: Benjamin 63, Klondike 22

TAPPS SIX-MAN DII STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Abilene Christian High (11-2) vs. Conroe Covenant (12-1)

7 p.m. Thursday, Waco ISD Stadium

Abilene Christian has a shot at winning its fifth state title and first since 2011. The Panthers also won state titles in 2005, 1987 and 1982.

Both ACHS and Conroe Covenant reached the state semifinals last year. Pasadena First Baptist beat Covenant 84-46, while eventual state champion Fort Worth Covenant Classical beat ACHS 26-16.

Conroe Covenant took out First Baptist 74-62 in the state semifinals last week, while the Panthers beat Lucas Christian 52-42.

The pick: ACHS 54, Conroe Covenant 49

