High School Football: Abilene, Big Country top performers for Week 1 of playoffs

Top performers from Friday Texas high school football playoffs:

Ryland Bradford, Abilene High

The junior receiver had a memorable night in the Eagles’ 84-14 victory over El Paso Hanks in a Region I-5A Division I bi-district playoff game Thursday at Shotwell Stadium. Bradford ran for 85 yards and two TDs on two carries, caught two passes for 35 yards and a TD, and he also returned a kickoff 77 yards for a TD.

Brayden Henry, Abilene High

The sophomore quarterback ran for 103 yards and three TDs, and he also completed 2-of-3 passes for 20 yards in the Eagles’ win.

Dylan Slack, Abilene High

The junior quarterback complete 6-of-8 passes for 98 yards and two TDs for the Eagles.

Daniel Bray, Abilene Cooper

The junior running back ran for 253 yards and three TDs on 20 carries to propel the Cougars past El Paso Chapin 42-27 in a Region I-5A Division II bi-district playoff game Friday in El Paso.

Austin Cummins, Abilene Cooper

The junior quarterback completed 8-of-13 passes for 130 yards and two TDs, and he also ran for 46 yards and a TD on nine carries in the Coogs’ win.

Hunter Hood, Abilene Wylie

The junior receiver caught five passes for 108 yards – both game highs – and two TDs as the Bulldogs blasted El Paso Andress 55-7 in a Region I-5A Division I bi-district playoff game Thursday at Sandifer Stadium.

Bear Meng, Abilene Wylie

The junior quarterback completed 7-of-9 passes for 181 yards and three TDs in a little more than a quarter of action in the Bulldogs’ win.

Abilene Cooper's Wes Cummins attempts to run through Chapin defenders at Austin High School on Nov. 10, 2023

Adam Hill, Albany

The senior running back ran for 153 yards and five TDs on 13 carries, and he also had a catch for 13 yards in the No. 1 Lions’ 60-0 victory over Eldorado in a Region II-2A DII playoff opener Thursday in Colorado City.

Ike Hall, Brownwood

The senior quarterback completed 6-of-13 passes for 215 yards and five TDs, along with 113 yards and a TD on four carries, as the No. 6 Lions mauled San Elizario 56-0 in a Region I-4A Division I bi-district playoff game Thursday at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood.

Morsello Hooker, Brownwood

The senior receiver caught three passes for 121 yards and three TDs in the Lions’ win.

Julius Profitt, Cisco

The junior did a little bit of everything in the Loboes’ 21-14 victory over Ozona in a Region I-2A Division I bi-district playoff game Friday in Colorado City. Splitting time at quarterback with Cole Thompson, with starter Kannon Orsagh on the sideline in concussion protocol, Profitt completed 4-of-8 passes for 88 yards and a TD, ran 17 times for 53 yards, and he also caught two passes for 8 yards.His 39-yard TD pass to Thompson snapped a 14-14 tie with 13 seconds left in the game.

Cole Thompson, Cisco

Thompson completed 5-of-7 passes for 19 yards and a TD, and he also caught three passes for 53 yards, including the game-winner.

Blake Carr, Clyde

The senior quarterback completed 13-of-18 passes for 223 yards and four TDs with one interception in the Bulldogs’ 41-34 victory over Peaster in a Region I-3A DI bi-district playoff game Friday in Springtown. He also ran for 149 yards and a TD on 28 carries as Clyde won its first playoff game since 2016.

Daijon Booker, Clyde

The senior receiver caught eight passes for 175 yards and three TDs in the Bulldogs’ win.

Brayden Torres, Coleman

The sophomore quarterback completed 18-of-22 passes for 238 yards and five TDs as the Bluecats plastered Alvord 47-7 in a Region II-2A Division I playoff opener Thursday at Breckenridge.

Hunter Lackey, Coleman

The senior tight end caught seven passes for 109 yards and three TDs to spark the ’Cats.

Layden Welch, Comanche

The senior quarterback completed 5-of-8 passes for 152 yards and a TD, and he also ran nine times for 29 yards and a TD as the Indians edged Henrietta 26-21 in a Region II-2A DII playoff opener Friday in Springtown.

Sawyer Wilkerson, Comanche

The junior running back ran for 116 yards and a TD on 19 carries in the Indians’ victory.

Kyler Beaty, Comanche

The senior receiver caught three passes for 117 yards a TD in the playoff win.

Rohyn Price, Early

The sophomore quarterback completed 16-of-18 passes for 240 yards and three TDs in the Longhorns’ 54-14 victory over Odessa Compass Academy in the Region I-3A DII playoff game Friday in San Angelo. He also ran for 53 yards and a TD on six carries.

Andrew Reedy, Early

The freshman caught six passes for 134 yards and three TDs in the ’Horns’ win.

Abilene High wide receiver Ryland Bradford runs for a touchdown against El Paso Hanks during Thursday’s 5A Div. I bi-district playoff in Abilene.

Keagan Ables, Hawley

The junior quarterback completed 16-of-21 passes for 330 yards and seven TDs in a 63-18 win over Alvord in a Region I-2A DI bi-district playoff game in Wink.

Diontay Ramon, Hawley

The senior receiver caught four passes for 107 yards and TDs.

Tate Scott, Hawley

The junior receiver caught four passes for 125 yards and two TDs.

Jace Arnwine, Roscoe

The sophomore quarterback complete 17-of-20 passes for 325 yards and three TDs as the Plowboys crushed McCamey 60-26 in a Region II-2A DII playoff game on Thursday in Kermit.

Ivan McCann, Roscoe

The junior running back ran for 140 yards and three TDs on 24 carries to spark the Plowboys.

Seth Wilcox, Roscoe

The senior receiver caught six passes for 173 yards and a TD, and he also ran for 25 yards and a TD on four carries.

Christian Duran, Stamford

The junior quarterback completed 10-of-18 passes for 186 yards and three TDs with one interception in the Bulldogs’ 42-6 win over Forsan in a Region I-2A DI bi-district playoff game Friday in Sweetwater. He also ran for a game-high 115 yards on 14 carries.

Alec Hernandez, Stamford

The sophomore defensive back picked off two passes – both leading to touchdowns.

Justin Brady, Stamford

The senior defensive back returned an interception 100 yards for a TD.

Stamford quarterback Christian Duran outruns Forsan linebacker Isaac Espino during Friday’s Class 2A Div. I bi-district playoff game at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater.

Ryan Gafford, Stephenville

Gafford completed all eight passing attempts for 231 yards and four TDs as the No. 5 Yellow Jackets beat Fort Worth Western Hills 47-12 in the Region I-4A DI playoff opener in Stephenville. He also ran for 18 yards and a TD on four carries.

Caiden Ortiz, Sweetwater

The freshman quarterback completed 23-of-35 passes for 269 yards and two TDs while throwing one pick to lead the Mustangs past Godley 35-34 in a Region I-4A DII playoff opener Friday in Brownwood.

Jadyn Forbes, Sweetwater

The senior caught 10 passes for 139 yards and a TD.

