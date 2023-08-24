High school football 2023 preview: Get to know St. Thomas More

Aug. 24—Love of the game

Peace Bumba is a football veteran. At least when it comes to his fellow senior St. Thomas More teammates Robbie Vavrik and Ben Horn. "I've been playing since I was 8," said Bumba, a versatile 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete who could play quarterback, running back and linebacker this season for the Sabers. "I grew up around the sport." Vavrik, 6-2, 270-pound offensive lineman and defensive lineman, started playing football his freshman season at STM. And has started for the Sabers ever since. "I was a pretty big wrestler earlier. That was my main sport, and I focused a lot on that," Vavrik said. "I wanted to play football when I got into high school. I ended up starting, which I didn't think would happen, and that kind of hooked me in." For Ben Horn, sports has always been a lifelong passion, be it baseball, basketball or track and field. But the 6-3, 185-pound senior, who could play quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback for STM, didn't pick up football until two years ago. "It's really just been my friends," Horn said. "They've talked to me about it, and let me know, 'We could really good far.' I've made some great memories."

Season outlook

The Illinois 8-man association state title game has typically taken place on the Friday night before the week of Thanksgiving on the campus of Monmouth College. These Sabers, coming off an 8-4 season that featured a trip to the state semifinals, fully intend to vie for a state title this fall. With sixth-year coach Nathan Watson returning seven starters on each side of the ball, it's a realistic goal before the season opens Saturday night when STM hosts Blue Ridge at 7 p.m. in Champaign. "We use that as a drive, honestly," Bumba said. "We want to get to the semifinals, we want to make it to state and we want to win state. We want to leave with a mark on STM." Vavrik realizes the lofty expectations the Sabers have going into this season and fully embraces them. With some perspective in the mix, too. "A state championship would be amazing, but at the end of the day, as long as I know I gave 100 percent on the field and my friends and brothers gave 100 percent," Vavrik said, "I think I'd be happy with whatever the outcome is."

Playoffs ... or bust

STM made the move to 8-man football in early 2020. In its first two seasons, the Sabers have posted winning records and continued the solid tradition of success with some of the previous STM teams. As recently as 2017, the Sabers reached the Class 2A state quarterfinals of the IHSA playoffs. "I think 8-man still gets a bad rap, but not as much as it did when teams like us first went to 8-man," Bumba said. "When people started to see how much success we were having with our 8-man program, it's just been a blessing." STM will play five playoff teams from a year ago, starting with Blue Ridge on Saturday. "Having so many experienced players back is going to help a lot," Bumba said, "because we all know what it takes."

Odds and ends

Bumba rushed for 898 yards and tallied 572 receiving yards, compiling 20 total touchdowns last season. Yet he may get a shot at replacing quarterback Matt DeLorenzo, the only STM starter from last season who is not back. Horn is in the mix, too, after he caught 22 passes for 468 yards and eight touchdowns a season ago. STM co-defensive coordinator Clark Roberts doesn't see an issue about who will take the snaps for STM since DeLorenzo didn't emerge as the starter until training camp a year ago. "Matt played wonderfully and did a great job last year," Roberts said. "I'm not trying to dismiss that, but we didn't know that was going to happen. The same thing can happen again."