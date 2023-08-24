High school football 2023 preview: Get to know Centennial

Aug. 24—Love of the game

Jeremiah Young should carve out some running lanes for Centennial's running backs and give quarterback Kellen Davis time to establish himself in the pocket this season. Having a 6-foot-6, 305-pound senior right tackle like Young certainly helps coach Kyle Jackson's program. And it certainly helps the fact Young gave football a second chance when he entered high school. "I started in third grade, but this is just my fifth year playing," Young said. "Freshman year I started playing again. My brother wanted me to try it again since I hadn't played it since I was young. I just fell in love with how Coach Jackson runs the team. I loved the way it makes me feel and the energy rush I get playing football and how I can just manhandle some people." For two other key Centennial seniors, defensive end Jack Barnhart and running back/linebacker Kodiac Pruitt, they've both played the sport and stuck with it since elementary school. " I love the game because I like hitting people," Pruitt said, "and I like hitting them hard."

Season outlook

Expectations are high along Crescent Drive in Champaign. Understandably so. Centennial went 7-3 last season, winning its first seven games and getting a chance to play Normal West in Week 9 for the Big 12 title. The Chargers ended up losing 7-0 to the Wildcats in a close, competitive game. "My favorite memory, even though we lost, was playing for the conference championship," said Barnhart, a 6-3, 240-pound senior who returns to help anchor the defense after recording 105 tackles and five sacks as a junior. "It was a really big point in the program to finally be back in that and be one of the better teams in the conference."

Playoffs ... or bust

A chance at a third straight playoff berth seems realistic for the Chargers. Especially when only two playoff teams from a year ago, Danville on Sept. 22 and Normal West on Oct. 20, are on Centennial's schedule this season. Granted, both those games are on the road, but Jackson has built a superb program entering his fifth season. "The schedule is pretty much the same as last year except we're trading out Eisenhower for Collinsville as our nonconference game," Jackson said of the Chargers' Week 8 trip to Decatur. "We like our chances this year. We like the competition. The competition is going to be tougher and tougher as the season progresses, which is good because we've got some guys at some new spots who are learning. We like the way things are shaping up this year."

Odds and ends

Centennial may rely more heavily on Davis this season than a year ago. The 6-1, 185-pound junior threw for 1,031 yards, rushed for 344 yards and combined for 12 touchdowns in his first season starting out of Centennial's spread offense a season ago, but with standout running back Brandon Harvey gone, watch for the 6-1, 185-pound Davis to take on an increased role this season. ... Jackson has a good origin story about why he started playing football when he entered Centennial. "I didn't play until my freshman year," said Jackson, a 2001 Centennial graduate. "I played soccer until then for the Little Illini Soccer Club. I was walking through the registration line, and the booster club president saw me, looked me up and down and asked, 'Do you play football?' I was thinking about going out for soccer because I had been playing, but I was also thinking about going out for football. I played soccer like it was football. The booster club president said, 'Let's go introduce you to the head coach.' I went and met the head coach, practiced that afternoon and here we are."