High school football 2023: Here are the Newport area players to watch

Practices are well under way. Hopes are high. Local high school football players, many of whom started workouts for this season the day after Thanksgiving 2022, are ready to do their utmost to help their teams succeed.

There are some very, very good players out there. Some might already be known to you. Others are comparatively fresh faces on the varsity scene, athletes who have shown their coaches they're ready to take their games to the next level.

Below, we highlight 24 players – from Rogers, Middletown, Portsmouth and Tiverton high schools – who are worth keeping an extra close eye on. We have plenty of skill players and also some down-in-the-trenches linemen. Here are our players to watch for 2023.

ROGERS HIGH SCHOOL

TRAVIS BURROUGHS, senior, running back/safety

Tall, fast and athletic, Burroughs is a going concern for opponents on both sides of the ball. A second team all-division pick a year ago, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Burroughs a year ago rushed for 642 yards and 5 touchdowns on 95 carries and caught 13 passes for 230 yards (18 yard avg.) and 2 touchdowns. “A hard worker on the field, very athletic, very explosive,” said coach John Horsman.

One of the truly exciting players to watch in Divison III-B, Aponte a year ago passed 54-for-93 (58 percent) for 1,100 yards and 9 touchdowns, and also rushed for two touchdowns. He was a second team all division selection. “Very athletic, picked up the system really well, excited to see his progress this year,” said coach John Horsman.

BRADY TONER, senior, off. line/def. line

The skill guys don't shine without horses like Toner taking care of business in the trenches. At 5-11, 200 pounds, he's not one of the giants in the league; he's just one of the very best, on both sides of the ball. Last year, he was first team all division. “Hard worker, loves to play the game, quiet leader,” said Rogers head coach John Horsman.

ALEX TORIBIO, junior, running back/linebacker

A top junior varsity contributor a year ago, look for Toribio to be a key on varsity in '23. Last year for varsity, he rushed for 2 touchdowns and had a long run of 40 yards. At 5-11, 195 pounds, he will challenge defenders and put the hurt on opposing RBs..“Had a great day on Thanksgiving,” said head coach John Forsman. “I can't wait to see him in a full-time role this year.”

SIMILAKI LUI, junior, off. line/def. line

Lui might as well have gotten is mail delivered to the weight room during the offseason. He was that dedicated to getting bigger and stronger. A member last spring's state champion lacrosse team, Lui checks in at a rock solid and agile 6 feet, 2 inches and 210 pounds. “Excited to see him on the field full time this year,” said coach John Horsman. Third-team all-division last season, he went on an offseason mission to improve

NEIL PORTER, senior, linebacker/tight end

Opponents best keep an eye out for Mr. Porter. Third team all-division last season, he went on an offseason mission to get bigger, stronger and faster. He checks in at 5-11, 180 pounds of determination. “Neil is an extremely hard worker,” coach John Horsman said. “Did a great job in the weight room in the off season. Quiet leader that leads by example.”

PORTSMOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

A second-team all-division selection a year ago, Hurd should be among the elite players this year. In 2022, he had 32 solo tackles, 36 assisted tackles and 2 interceptions. “Tyler is a great all around player,” head coach Keith MacDonald said. “Offensively, he blocks,catches and runs well. On defense, tackles and covers receivers well. A starter since he was in 10th grade, Tyler is a leader by example.”

BEN BLYTHE, senior offensive line/defensive line

Blythe came on strong in the second half of last season and finished with 13 solo tackles, 21 assisted tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries. Through the winter, sprig and summer, he's been on a mission to improve. “He works hard in the weight room and on his technique every day,” coach Keith MacDonald said.

JACK VOUTE, senior, defensive back/receiver

Since the end of last season, Voute has been on a mission to make his senior year extra special. Strong against the run and pass, he last year had 66 soo tackles ad 12 assiste dtackles, and expect those numbers to surge this season. “Jack has been dedicated to his training in the offseason and looks to have a big year at saftey and slot receiver,” coach Keith MacDonald said.

CHASE FANNING, senior, offensive line/defensive line

This should be Fanning's time to shine. He rotated on the offensive and defensive lines a year ago and is looking to becoming a starter on both sides of the ball in 2023. Coach Keith MacDonald said Fanning “works hard, is coachable and continues to be a key contributor.”

GEORGE SMITH, senior, linebacker, receiver/kicker

Smith was a special teams specialist a year ago, serving as the Patriots excellent punter and placekicker. Expect to see much more of him this season as he “looks to become more involved on defense as an outside linebacker and receiver on offense,” coach Keith MacDonald said.

CHRIS WILKIE, senior, linebacker/running back/receiver

Wilkie is another Patriot who shied on special teams in 2022 and is very much expected to contribute even more this season. He's been no stranger to the weight room in the offseason. “Chris played a big part for us last year as a special teams player and has worked hard to make that next step at outside linebacker where he is focused and determined,” coach Keith MacDonald said.

MIDDLETOWN HIGH SCHOOL

JULEUN GILMAN, senior linebacker/running back

The team MVP a year ago when he was a first-team all-conference selection, Gilman falls into the everything-but-drives-the-bus category. A playmaker and threat at every position, he rarely leaves the field. In 2022, he had four interceptions, a blocked punt, and a bushel of tackles for losses. He helps the Islanders win the field position battle with booming punts. He and teammate Trent Ames give Middletown a lethal running back combination.

JULIEN DELACRUZ, senior, quarterback

A three-year starter, he made a huge leap a year ago when he threw for 21 touchdowns with only 6 interceptions in getting named second team all conference. “He has grown into a leader and his off-season work has improved his arm strength,” Middletown head coach Matt Kestler said. “We’ve given him a ton of responsibility and he has embraced it. Our offense will go as he goes.”

Middletown playmaker R.J. Wiggins.

RJ WIGGINS, senior, wide receiver

Already trying to deal with the Islander's strong rushing attack, opposing defenses also have to figure out how to cover Wiggins. A captain and three-year starter, he turned heads last year with his big-play ability in earning first-team all conference. “He can easily be an All State receiver,” head coach Matt Kestler said. “He is bigger and stronger after a dedicated off season.”

CALEB FLORENDO, senior, linebacker/tight end

A rare four-year starter, Florendo a year ago was a first-team all conference performer. He combined speed, power, smarts and a ferocious competitive attitude. Head coach Matt Kestler said that in his opinion, Florendo is one of the best linebackers in the state. “Absolute monster in the middle,” Kestler added. “Sacks,interceptions, tackles for losses, he does it all.”

TRENT AMES, senior, running back/linebacker

Middletown opponents take note: Ames, first team all conference a year ago, is now a bigger, stronger and faster version of that 2022 standout. In addition to putting the hammer down on defense, Ames will be one tough truck to stop at RB. “He added a gear he didn’t have last year,” head coach Matt Kestler said. “That’s a problem for opposing teams.”

CAM MILLER, senior, wide receiver/defensive back

A three-year starter and perhaps the speediest of the Islanders, Miller last season was named first-team all-conference and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. “Cam had a great off season and added much need strength and size,” coach Matt Kestler said. “He also showed improved hands in this summer's passing league . He’s a threat for TD any time he touches the ball.”

TIVERTON HIGH SCHOOL

ETHAN QUICKSALL, senior, guard/defensive end

A second team all-division selection a year ago, the 5-7, 220-pound Quicksall is stout and powerful. He's a sound blocker and aggressive edge rusher, a master at disrupting the enemy's plays. “We expect a lot from Quicksall this year such as leading the team in TFL’s and sacks,” said line coach Jarred Whalen. “Quicksall has the potential to make first team all-division.”

TYLER GARSIDE, junior, offensive tackle/nose tackle

Perhaps the easiest Tiger to identify on the field, Garside checks in at 6-2, 265 pounds. And he can move. “e is a leader at practice, often the loudest guy out there,” head coach Dillon Sheridan said. “His knowledge of football has grown quickly over of the past few years. Players look to him for help when it comes to identifying zone blocking schemes versus man.”

ROMAN FAUCI, junior, wing/tight end/middle linebacker

He made third team all division as a sophomore and the Tiverton staff expects the 6-foot, 170-pounder to be a leader and communicator. “He is confident when it comes to reading a run play and meeting the running back at the line of scrimmage,” defensive coordinator Jorge Pessoa said. “He may lead the team in solo tackles this year.”

AIDEN CHAMP, junior, running back/middle linebacker

Expect Champ to be in the middle of the action on both sides of the ball. He'sa 5-f10, 170-pounder who competes and thinks the game through. “Aiden Champ has shown me he is ready to go full bore both as a running back and as a middle line backer,” assistant coach Jorge Pessoa said. “In my opinion, he has the potential to make this team go places.”

A third team all-division selection last fall, the 5-10, 165-pound Michaud puts his speed to good use on offense and defense. Yards after catch is one of his strengths. “He is equally comfortable catching the ball in tight space as he is in flying down the alley on defense and making a tackle,” offensive coordinator Kenyon Thayer said. “He continually trains by himself, with his teammates and in other organizations.”

BENJAMIN TROIA, junior, quarterback

He took over at QB as a freshman when a teammate went down injured and, through the challenges, has kept improving. He's known for hs hard training, in and off season, and his smarts. “He can read a defense and is learning quickly to adjust on the fly,” quarterbacks coach Jorge Pessoa said. “Definitely someone to keep an eye on as far as excelling quickly.”

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Newport County high school football 2023: Meet the top players