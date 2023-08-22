High School Football 2023: The best Friday night games in Delaware this fall

To a lot of people, there is nothing better than Friday night football.

The lights come on, the band marches in, the cheerleaders get the crowd fired up and two high school football teams make memories that can last a lifetime.

It’s so good, we’re going to start it on a Thursday night this year.

Salesianum fans celebrate a touchdown during the Sals' 31-21 victory over Middletown on Oct. 14, 2022, at Cavaliers Stadium in Middletown.

There will be at least a half dozen games across Delaware every Friday night from September through November. We’ve done the tough job of picking the best one each week – or at least the one we think could be the most competitive, the most intense, with the most on the line.

Here is our week-by-week guide to the best Friday night games in Delaware high school football this fall:

Aug. 31: Delaware Military Academy at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

We’re breaking the rules (are there any rules?) with the first game, because this one will be played on a Thursday night at Abessinio Stadium.

It is among several Thursday games on the opening week, so everyone can get their football fix and still head to the beach for the full Labor Day weekend.

Gene Delle Donne will make his debut as Salesianum's head coach on Aug. 31 against DMA.

And this one should be exciting, with the debut of two new coaches – Matt Carre at DMA and Gene Delle Donne at Salesianum.

Sept. 8: Appoquinimink at Odessa, 7:30 p.m.

Odessa’s first senior class of football players will make more history this fall by moving up to Class 2A and playing Appoquinimink School District rivals Appo and Middletown for the first time.

Ducks coach Dan Pritchard has even come up with a trophy – a decorated oar – that will go to the winner of the newly named “Rumble on the River.”

The Jaguars will be favored, but you never know what could happen in a brand-new rivalry.

Sept. 15: Howard at Caravel, 7 p.m.

Both of these teams should have dynamic offenses, with Howard relying on the arm of four-year starting quarterback R.J. Matthews and Caravel grinding it out with running backs Jordan Miller and Craig Miller.

Caravel's Jordan Miller will likely play a big role when the Buccaneers host Howard on Sept. 15.

That could lead to a lot of points, and the winner could become the early favorite for the Class 2A state championship.

Sept. 22: Smyrna at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

Every time these teams play, we think of Sept. 25, 2015. That’s when Salesianum beat Smyrna 76-56 as two future University of Delaware stars – Sals running back Colby Reeder and Eagles quarterback Nolan Henderson – combined for about 15,000 yards.

OK, that’s a slight exaggeration. But this has become one of the state’s most anticipated matchups every year.

Sept. 29: Salesianum at Dover, 7 p.m.

It’s always a big deal to downstate fans when Salesianum travels to Kent or Sussex counties, and the Senators would love to send the Sals back north with a loss.

Dover's Jakwon Kilby left Salesianum behind on this play last year, and the senior running back will be looking to do it again on Sept. 29.

Sallies’ short passing game and running backs Andrew Ransome and Brian Alleyne should put up some points. But Dover has plenty of firepower too, with powerful runner Jakwon Kilby and quarterback Nahseem Cosme throwing to the speedy John Parker.

Oct. 6: Middletown at Smyrna, 7 p.m.

The Harvest Bowl comes a little later in the season this year.

That will just give the intensity a few more weeks to build before these two teams deliver some of the hardest hits you’ll see all season.

Oct. 13: Cape Henlopen at Sussex Central, 7 p.m.

It used to be the Henlopen North. Now it’s District 3A-2.

Doesn’t matter. Both of these teams have the potential to be in contention for the district title, and a win here will be critical as the Golden Knights try to stop Vikings running back Maurki James while cranking up their own ground game.

Running back Maurki James will lead Cape Henlopen into a big District 3A-2 game at Sussex Central on Oct. 13.

Oct. 20: Dover at Smyrna, 7 p.m.

Don’t be surprised if the Senators practice all week with 52-7 lit up on their scoreboard.

That was the score of last year’s Class 3A championship game. But a lot can change in high school football from year to year, and Dover continues to improve under coach Chip Knapp.

The Senators have plenty of experienced players returning, especially at the skill positions, and should be able to go toe-to-toe with the perennially tough Eagles.

Oct. 27: Middletown at Salesianum, 7:30 p.m.

Always two of the state’s best teams, and they almost always produce one of the state’s best games.

Sometimes they produce two, because they often meet in the playoffs, too.

Nov. 3: Lake Forest at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Nobody benefitted from the three-division football realignment more than Laurel, which dominated the new Class 1A and won the first two DIAA titles in the lowest division.

Senior quarterback Jonathan Tyndall returns for Lake Forest, which will travel to Laurel for a key District 2A-3 game on Nov. 3.

Now the Bulldogs are stepping up to Class 2A, and District 2A-3 will look much like the old Henlopen South. Lake Forest has plenty of returning talent, and the winner of this one will likely be in the running for the district title.

Nov. 10: Salesianum at Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m.

One of the state’s biggest rivalries hasn’t been contested since 2019.

So everyone is glad to see it return, with Saint Mark’s enrollment increasing again and the Spartans moving up to District 3A-1 this fall.

To make it even better, it falls on the final Friday night of the regular season. And it's on the Spartans' home field.

