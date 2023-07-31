High school football: 10 Concho Valley running backs to watch in 2023

As high school sports begin to ramp up in the Concho Valley many football teams return to the turf with aspirations of securing playoff spots and competing for state championships.

Despite the turnover from departing senior classes, many of the 40 teams in the Standard-Times coverage area retained plenty of young talent, as well as bringing in some new faces, looking to make their mark on the 2023 season.

Before the season begins on Aug. 24, the Standard-Times will highlight the top 10 local players at seven position groups — quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, defensive backs and linebackers.

Today, we highlight the top 10 running backs to watch in the Concho Valley.

Running backs

Honorable Mentions: Colton Lawdermilk, Irion County; Manuel Riojas, Christoval

AJ Avalos, Reagan County

5'11" | 170 lbs. | Senior

Avalos is the top returning rusher for the Owls, who finished third in their district and made it to the bi-district playoff round. With a full season from quarterback Kason Brown and another year under Avalos's belt, Regan County aims to compete in a tough district.

As a junior, Avalos finished with 640 rushing yards, 6.3 yards per carry, five rushing touchdowns, 184 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Brayden Sherwood, Robert Lee

5'11" | 165 lbs. | Senior

Sherwood was the engine for the Steers offense in 2022. He was also named to both first-team offense and defense in District 13-1A Division I as a running back and linebacker.

Last season, Sherwood racked up 1,482 rushing yards, 9.5 yards per carry, 27 rushing touchdowns, 49 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ethan Gonzales, San Saba

5'9" | 163 lbs. | Senior

Gonzales ended last season as the top rusher for the Armadillos despite splitting carries with senior Tyler Johnson. Gonzales will have to cover more ground as San Saba competes for a playoff spot in 2023.

In 2022, Gonzales tallied 1,001 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns and 115 receiving yards.

Griffen Cheslock, Early

5'10" | 170 lbs. | Senior

Cheslock was named to the first-team all-district offense in District 2-3A Division II and ran for more than 1,000 yards despite splitting carries with Kaleb Ozuna. With Jaxyn Price's departure, a new quarterback will be relying on Cheslock to carry the offense.

In 2022, Cheslock finished with 1,211 rushing yards, 7.2 yards per carry, and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Ian Cortez, Lake View

5'6" | 175 lbs. | Senior

With inconsistency at quarterback, Lake View relied on Cortez rushing the football last season. In order for the Chiefs to compete for a playoff spot in 2023, he will need to be an integral part of Hector Guevara's offense.

As a junior, Cortez tallied 610 yards, 4.5 yards per carry, five rushing touchdowns and 26 receiving yards.

Johnny Monreal, Sterling City

5'10" | 160 lbs. | Senior

Monreal earned a spot on the all-district team for District 2-2A Division II last season after helping Sterling City grab a playoff spot in their first season back in 11-man football.

In 2022, Monreal finished with 698 rushing yards, 12.5 yards per carry, 12 rushing touchdowns, 270 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Kevin Kilgora, Forsan

5'10" | 170 lbs. | Senior

Kilgora burst onto the scene for the district runners-up in 2022 earning him a spot on the first-team all-district offense. With another season under his belt in Forsan's run-heavy offense, he stands to help push the Buffaloes into competing for the district championship.

Kilgora finished his junior season amassing 1,063 rushing yards, 7.9 yards per carry, 15 rushing touchdowns, 76 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Forsan running back Kevin Kilgora is wrapped up by the Stamford defense just short of the goal line. He scored on the next play for a 7-0 Buffaloes' lead 16 seconds before halftime. Forsan won the Region I-2A Division I bi-district playoff game 21-14 on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood.

Nathan Pepper, Wall

5'11" | 190 lbs. | Senior

In Wall's flex-bone offense, Pepper was the spark that made the offense explode in 2022. Despite splitting touches with three other ball carriers who had over 50 plus carries last season, Pepper dominated on the ground and earned a spot on the first-team District 2-3A Division II offense.

In 2022, Pepper racked up 1,065 rushing yards, 7.9 yards per carry and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Ryne Todd, Mason

5'7" | 165 lbs. | Senior

The Puncher's offense ran through Todd last season on their way to a district title and to an area-round playoff matchup against Shiner. Todd was voted as the District 14-2A Division I MVP in 2022 and was earned the preseason offensive MVP by Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

As a junior, Todd tallied 1,424 rushing yards, 7.9 yards per carry, 21 rushing touchdowns and 214 receiving yards.

Tyree Brawley, Central

6'0" | 205 lbs. | Senior

The Bobcats' offense totaled 2,398 yards last season with Brawley as their top returning rusher. As Central transitions from long-term starter Tyler Hill to a new quarterback next season, Brawley will be a crucial player for the offense while splitting carries with fellow senior running back Jayvion Robinson.

Last season, Brawley finished with 437 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry, six rushing touchdowns and 145 receiving yards.

San Angelo Central High School running back Tyree Brawley fights for yardage against Odessa High in a District 2-6A football game at San Angelo Stadium on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: High school football: 10 Concho Valley running backs to watch in 2023