High School Esports: ‘Rocket League’ championship results for Fall 2023 season
The 2023 Fall Season has come to an end for high school esports teams, with the championship matchups wrapping up competition on the PlayVS platform.
State titles for the growing sport have been officially recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations, creating even more awareness for the teams across North America.
With that in mind, here is the “Rocket League” champion and runner-up in each state/region.
Alabama
Champion: Bob Jones High School – Team: BJHS Fusion
Runner-up: Lee High School – Team: Rocket City
Arkansas
Champion: Cabot High School – Team: LastChance
Runner-up: Bentonville High School – Team: Bentonville RL Black
California
Champion: Abbotsford Christian School (BC) – Team: ACS Knights
Runner-up: Timberline Secondary School (BC) – Team: Timberline eWolves
Central Region
Colorado
Connecticut
Champion: Mark T. Sheehan High School – Team: Sheehan Titans
Runner-up: William H Hall High School – Team: Hall Rocket Titans
Eastern Region
Florida
Georgia
Champion: Lambert High School – Team: Longhorns Rocket League
Runner-up: West Forsyth High School – Team: West RL Green
Kentucky
Champion: Montgomery County High School – Team: MoCo Rocket League
Runner-up: Martha Layne Collins High School – Team: Titans RL A
Maine
Massachusetts
Champion: Tewksbury Memorial High School – Team: RL TMHS
Runner-up: Shrewsbury Sr High School – Team: SHS – CEOs
Michigan
Mississippi
Mountain Region
Champion: Jordan High School (Utah) – Team: JHS RL 1
Runner-up: Viewmont High School (Utah) – Team: Viewmont JungleBoiz Varsity
New York
Champion: Syosset Senior High School – Team: Syosset Rocket League
Runner-up: Middletown High School – Team: Middie Esports- Ballers
Oklahoma
Texas
Champion: Garland High School – Team: Team Rocket
Runner-up: North Garland High School – The Raider Rockets