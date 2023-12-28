High School Esports: ‘Rocket League’ championship results for Fall 2023 season

The 2023 Fall Season has come to an end for high school esports teams, with the championship matchups wrapping up competition on the PlayVS platform.

State titles for the growing sport have been officially recognized by the NFHS Network and state associations, creating even more awareness for the teams across North America.

With that in mind, here is the “Rocket League” champion and runner-up in each state/region.

Alabama

Champion: Bob Jones High School – Team: BJHS Fusion

Runner-up: Lee High School – Team: Rocket City

Arkansas

Champion: Cabot High School – Team: LastChance

Runner-up: Bentonville High School – Team: Bentonville RL Black

Champion: Abbotsford Christian School (BC) – Team: ACS Knights

Runner-up: Timberline Secondary School (BC) – Team: Timberline eWolves

Champion: Mark T. Sheehan High School – Team: Sheehan Titans

Runner-up: William H Hall High School – Team: Hall Rocket Titans

Champion: Lambert High School – Team: Longhorns Rocket League

Runner-up: West Forsyth High School – Team: West RL Green

Kentucky

Champion: Montgomery County High School – Team: MoCo Rocket League

Runner-up: Martha Layne Collins High School – Team: Titans RL A

Champion: Tewksbury Memorial High School – Team: RL TMHS

Runner-up: Shrewsbury Sr High School – Team: SHS – CEOs

Champion: Jordan High School (Utah) – Team: JHS RL 1

Runner-up: Viewmont High School (Utah) – Team: Viewmont JungleBoiz Varsity

Champion: Syosset Senior High School – Team: Syosset Rocket League

Runner-up: Middletown High School – Team: Middie Esports- Ballers

Champion: Garland High School – Team: Team Rocket

Runner-up: North Garland High School – The Raider Rockets

