High school cross country: Personal records aplenty at Cardinal Classic; Greene scores first win

Sep. 2—With the cool conditions and the rolling layout of Garfield Park, times were low and an abundance of personal records were set at the Mentor Cardinal Classic on Sept. 2. While many were happy to have their new records, none were happier than Kenston senior Emerson Greene.

For the past two years, Greene had been among the front runners at every meet but had never been able to break through for a victory. She changed that in the Cardinal Classic as she crossed the line first with a 19:01.

While the PR was a nice mark for the junior, she knew that she couldn't just maintain and stay with the front runners of the race. She needed to find a place to make her move and get ahead of the pack.

When she found that spot, Greene never looked back and created enough of a gap to cross the line first for her first career victory.

PHOTOS: Mentor Cardinal Classic cross country, Sept. 2, 2023

"Starting the race with them was really good and really strong," Greene said. "I started my push at the mile and a quarter. There were girls that came with me and I was trying to separate. It's cool to get a chance to run with some of the D-I teams because that's a deep pack and we get to push ourselves against them."

Kirtland made the trip to Mentor for the first time in its history, and Ainsley Borthwick made the most of that change to the schedule. The junior was among the front runners through the entire course and made her move down the stretch.

As she came into the final straight to the finish, she had Kenston's Brianna McIvor in her sights. Her kick pushed her ahead, and she crossed the line with a 19:29, the third-fastest time in school history.

Pushing herself against a deep field continued a good start to Borthwick's season. She was 10th at Riverside a week ago and was happy to follow it up in a denser field.

"I didn't know the course coming in, so I really just went for it," Borthwick said. "It's a good course and relatively flat. It was also some really good completion to push myself against. It's relieving to get a good start to this year like I did last year."

McIvor also set a PR of 19:29 as she finished sixth.

On the boys' side, Billy Dennison again was hanging with the front runners and was in seventh in the final mile. He found the perfect time to make his move.

The junior began his kick a little earlier than the field, and he picked up five spots to finish second in 15:56. Jake Seabaugh of Medina took home the top spot with a 15:50.

Dennison said he was going to have challenges trying to pick off spots as they came down the stretch.

"I remember seeing people pass me and realizing I was seventh when we got to the hill," Dennison said. "I thought to myself that I couldn't get seventh, this is a home race. I started to see the Brunswick runner fade and started to pick them off. I got some fight among the top five but was able to push through."

While Dennison picked off positions, Thomas Nelson of Chardon maintained his pacing and pushed with the chase group headed by the Mentor junior. In doing so, the Hilltopper senior set a new PR of 15:58 as he came home in fifth.

Keeping his pace was the focus for Nelson in the meet, as he knew the fast times were out there for the taking. On a strong Chardon team, he knows the team has the pace to compete with anyone.

"It's very shaded and there aren't a lot of hills for us to navigate," Nelson said. "You get rolling, it's flat and the competition is great. I went into the race knowing that and was really focused on running with those top runners."

His teammate Jacob Nieset finished ninth with a 16:17 while Kenston's Kyle McMahon rounded out the top 10 as he held off Mentor's Matthew Penkowski as both posted times of 16:31.