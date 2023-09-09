High school cross country: Matthew Dienes of West Geauga wins individual title at Pat Ritchie Invitational

Sep. 9—CUYAHOGA FALLS — Matthew Dienes came into the Pat Ritchie Invitational knowing that at some point he was going to have a challenge up front this season. But he didn't expect it to come on Sept. 9.

After the first mile, Dienes was in a battle up front with Dominic Pappagallo of Mineral Ridge. The senior for the Wolverines bided his time and made his move in the final mile.

He pulled away and a final kick that was all downhill propelled the West Geauga runner to his first victory in 16 minutes, 05.88 seconds. Having someone push him like Pappagallo did was a good test for Dienes.

"I had a teammate that wasn't running today that was keeping my time today," Dienes said. "At the two-mile, shortly after I hit that mark, I passed him but told him keep pushing and we had a good race to the end. He was right behind me and that pushed me a lot to have that low time."

The Wolverines also saw Ian Res in the top 10 with an eighth-place finish and Jacob Williams made it three Wolverines who earned medal finishes as he took 23rd. Geneva also placed two runners in the top 15 with Donald Shymske in 11th and Luke McKinney in 14th.

In the girls race, Amy Weybrecht of Gilmour kept pace with the leaders through the first mile. But as she is recovering from an injury during the summer, she maintained her pace.

The senior for the Lancers came across the line in sixth with a 19:42.47. Weybrecht has learned how to pace herself in meets, which she said will be important as she continues her cross country career.

"I'm still running in trainers and I'm really using meets as practice for the postseason," Weybrecht said. "I am also gaining confidence. I decided that no matter the race, I'm not going to worry about place or pace, just the things that I did well and carry those to the postseason."

Lake Catholic's Kelly Ward also took home medal honors in 14th.

Chardon led the charge for the area in the boys Division I race, and again was led by Thomas Nelson. Unlike the first two meets, he was unable to keep tabs on Massillon Perry's Connor Reed, as the Panther opened an early gap and cruised to the victory.

Nelson kept his head down and pushed to a podium finish in third with a 16:20.35. He wasn't the only Hilltopper in the top 10 as Makoto Gumpf, Jacob Nieset and Taman Chokshi also pushed their way to the front.

The group running of the Hilltoppers earned them the team title with 41 points, a week after they fell in a tiebreaker to Medina. Nelson said the meet allowed them a chance to work on maximizing their team score.

"We focused more on running as a team and making it a point of emphasis," Nelson said. "It was a smaller field than last week and we knew that we could get out together with there not being a lot of bodies and were able to capitalize on that opportunity."

While Revere was the runner-up with 97 points, University took third with 110. The Preppers were headed by Quinn MacPhail, who set a personal record in 16:48.14 to place 11th.

Many of the Preppers' runners took home PRs. Working together as a pack has been the goal for the Preppers early this season as they continue to lower their times.

"As a team the workouts and practices have all been running together and pushing each other," MacPhail said. "We all want to be at that next level and we know that we can do it. We have that chemistry and we're showing that out on the course."

In the girls D-I race, Avon took home both the team and individual titles as Kaitlyn Reese won the race in 18:13.19.